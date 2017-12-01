Mass Effect 2 & 3 overhauled with a huge fan-made texture pack

Face still feeling tired after the whole Mass Effect: Andromeda debacle? Well, the earlier, better games haven’t stopped existing, y’know. Maybe revisiting them with a slightly more 2017 look will scratch your itch. For instance, with these mods that add over 3,000 replacement, higher-res, 4K-friendly textures to Mass Effect 2 & 3.
Texture packs are not in and of themselves an act of kindness – often, they wind up making the game look disjointed or more artificial, or indelicate use of sharpening and noise filters just makes them look horrendous in motion, or the modders get carried away with added details or tweaked colours that noticeably impact the game’s creator-intended appearance, or NPC faces wind up looking like makeup was applied with a catapult.
Fortunately, looking through videos and screens of the A Lot Of Textures (aka ALOT) 2017 ME2 and 3 packs, it appears that, in the main, discretion has been exercised and the broad result is indeed the same games but sharper.
Textures are hardly the be-all and end-all of what makes a game look hot or not, of course, but I do find stuff like NPCs with detailed faces sat atop shirt collars that look like pixel soup to be a mite distracting. As such, it’s the armours and outfits that most pop with these mod packs, although there is perhaps an over-reliance on added nicks and dents.
Take a look at it in action, complete with a few screeny-wipey before and after shots:
FRESH. This is not to say there isn’t the occasional facepalm, however – for instance, why is this gun made out of one of Bon Jovi’s old stone-washed denim jackets?
Unfortunately at present you can’t choose what you do and don’t want installed, so expect a bit of rough-with-smooth if you give this a shot. Oh, I should note that the ALOT 2017 mod packs are not themselves the work of their uploader CreeperLava, but rather he compiled, with permission, thousands of textures made by a dozen-odd other modders – full credits are on the download pages. For Mass Effect 2 that’s here, and for Mass Effect 3 it’s here.
01/12/2017 at 16:57 the_anderthal says:
Think the original needs more love. Still the best Mass Effect imo, despite the non-streamlined mechanics.
01/12/2017 at 17:45 Hartford688 says:
This mod is rather good, and spruces up the graphics of the original ME game:
link to moddb.com
01/12/2017 at 18:47 Ghostwise says:
Yes, the Mass Effect Updated/Improved Textures mod is fantastic, and it also improves lightning, shadows, etc.. Here’s the Nexus link (same as the Moddb one, but more convenient if you’re a Nexus type).
link to nexusmods.com
The ME2 and ME3 packs are also pretty cool (though there was some drama), and they represent a huuuuge amount of work both in terms of textures proper, and in software development to seamlessly do texture injection into the game.
01/12/2017 at 18:48 Mgamerz says:
ALOT for ME1 builds upon MEUITM and adds many additional high res textures on top of it. But you can’t use the exe version of meuitm or it will bork.
link to nexusmods.com
01/12/2017 at 19:03 Ghostwise says:
Good point ! Which reminds me I should update my Mass Effect 1 graphics enhancement guide.
And FWIW there still are pretty nice mods released for the whole Dragon Age series.
01/12/2017 at 17:23 SaintAn says:
Sadly neither are worth playing because they’re so bad.
01/12/2017 at 17:44 Hartford688 says:
Hahahahahaha
01/12/2017 at 18:33 Nouser says:
I don’t remember the first Mass Effect looking that bad. Actually, I don’t remember any of those scenes.
01/12/2017 at 18:47 Mgamerz says:
There is also ALOT for ME1 which adds many textures on top of the original texture mod MEUITM.
01/12/2017 at 20:31 Darth Gangrel says:
Can I get the DLC without buying Bioware points (hate having to buy fake currency which obfuscates the actual price and isn’t valid anywhere else). If not, then I’ll just continue sulking and passive aggressively wait until I’m over it or my backlog dwindles (either one is as likely to happen).