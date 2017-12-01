Seven: The Days Long Gone is out this day

What the hell is Seven: The Days Long Gone? Is it cyberpunk or technofantasy? Is it an isometric homage to Thief, or an open-world version of Shadow Tactics, or some kind of bug-eyed, zoomed-out Assassin’s Creed? It’s too early in the day (half past twelve in the afternoon) for me to answer these questions with any clarity. But the developers would probably say it’s all of the above. It’s out today if you badly wanted to find out.
You play as a thieving scoundrel, shackled and transported to the prison island of Peh. “From the moment you set foot on Peh,” says the blurb, “the island is open to you…. You are free to explore wherever you please; only security checkpoints, monster-infested areas, and dangerous factions stand in your way!” That means, judging by the trailers, a lot of jumping on rooftops and slinking across sewage pipes.
The studio behind it, Fool’s Theory, include some folks who worked on The Witcher 3, like senior quest designer Jakub Rokosz and composer Marcin Przybyłowicz. That doesn’t guarantee good things but fans of Geralt’s misadventures might be comforted. I’m put off by this Shadowrun style of genre fence-sitting, feeling like they clash more than contrast. Less “sweet and salty” and more “sour and spicy”. But even I’ll admit it at least looks different.
01/12/2017 at 13:43 Eraysor says:
WHAT’S IN THE BOX?!
01/12/2017 at 13:54 int says:
Spacey’s dirty secrets, and underwear.
01/12/2017 at 16:08 SebfromMTL says:
You took the box! Let’s see what’s in the box! Nothing! Absolutely nothing! STUPID! You so STU-PIIIIIIIIIIID!
01/12/2017 at 18:39 Waltorious says:
Should have kept the red snapper.
01/12/2017 at 14:25 Czrly says:
What is the point of posting this non-article? It is so entirely devoid of useful information — factual or otherwise — that it seems like an unsubstantiated wail for attention and nothing more. Brendan, RPS, that’s beneath you!
If you can’t even be bothered to mention what type of game it is — is it turn based? party based? it could be a clicker game for all this article says — then better not to write the article at all until you can be arsed to do it justice.
This article is right up there with listicles, advertorials and unoriginal re-blogging.
Personally, I’m pissed because I have been looking forward to this game. Sure, maybe it will turn out to be “genre fence-sitting” junk and my hopes might not be justified. If that is the case, tell me that is the case. Don’t hate on a game with no reason and no effort!
01/12/2017 at 15:03 Brendan Caldwell says:
Sorry I’ll describe it now.
It’s a video game.
01/12/2017 at 15:29 Ghostwise says:
Citation needed.
01/12/2017 at 16:56 dontnormally says:
Oh come off it, the trolls are trolls but this man’s not and he’s right – there’s no reason not to bulk up the article with a small bit of useful info
01/12/2017 at 16:00 Dewal says:
There’s already some articles on this site that describe it a little (and are linked in the article) and this is just the news to warn people that are interested in it that it’s out. Which you should be glad about.
And maybe, MAYBE they plan to do a WOT about it that would answer all the questions that you ask. But yeah, as we’re not sure, instead of whining you could have just asked :
“Hey Brendan, I’m really interested by this game, will RPS review it ?”.
There, not hard ?
And “listicles”, “advertorials”… seriously ?
01/12/2017 at 16:12 ludde says:
I tend to skim a lot on RPS’s announcement type posts.
01/12/2017 at 14:31 Freud says:
It looks interesting. I’ll keep it on my radar.
01/12/2017 at 15:53 Don Reba says:
I already know what’s in the box. Is there any point in playing it?
01/12/2017 at 16:33 Jaykera says:
I’m just waiting for a few reviews and technical feedback but It looks really appealing.
Senior quest designer from “The witcher 3” ? /drool
01/12/2017 at 17:03 Amphetamine says:
How is Shadowrun genre fence sitting? Turn based tactical RPGs have been around forever. If you’re talking about magic and technology being in the same game then may I draw your attention to both Star Wars and Destiny, in case you happened to have missed them.
Also Hot & Sour soup is ace.
01/12/2017 at 19:13 Bing_oh says:
Wait…this is turn based? The videos don’t make it look turn based. Both the movements and combat looks totally real-time.