Soma launches Safe Mode with friendlier monsters

Being terrified in the sea is undignified. In space, no one can hear you scream but in the sea, everyone can feel you wee yourself. Thankfully Soma now has a ‘Safe Mode’ for people who want to be deeply unsettled in the 2015 undersea technohell from the makers of Amnesia but not full-on terrified from being chased by monsters. The dreadful monsters are still in the explore-o-horror game, mind, but they won’t murder you to bits. Their presence will still be awful. As someone who hasn’t finished Soma because they’re a giant baby, I appreciate this.
The official Safe Mode is similar to Wuss Mode, a fan-made mod which stops monsters from attacking, but it goes a little further. Frictional explain:
“The important thing to point out is that we don’t simply turn off the creature’s ability to attack and harm you. Instead, we’ve redesigned their behavior. Our goal has been for Safe Mode to not feel like a cheat, but for it to be a genuine way of experiencing the game. So we’ve considered what each creature should be doing, given their appearance, sound, and voice.”
None of these creatures looks, sounds, or speaks like it wants to make me a cup of tea. I am sure they will still be dreadful, as they should be.
Soma is still very much a horror game without the risk of death, still a frightful and unnerving place. I’m glad this will let me explore a little more boldly.
Frictional say they “actually considered releasing something similar at launch, but chose not to because we felt it would make the core intent of the game too unfocused.” They saw the Wuss Mode mod prove people could still have the bejesus scared out of them without violence, but “going back to a game you have already completed is not tempting so we put it off.” Making an Xbox One version of Soma gave them a reason to return, and now that’s out today they’re spreading the mode around.
Soma’s Safe Mode update is now live on Steam and GOG. If this safety makes you interested in playing, hey, check out Adam’s Soma review.
01/12/2017 at 10:19 Masked Dave says:
Amazing idea!
01/12/2017 at 10:37 StAUG says:
Good. The monsters in SOMA aren’t particularly ‘scary’, but not being able to fight them in any way is bloody annoying and I found them to be a negative point in an otherwise excellent game.
01/12/2017 at 13:10 automatic says:
The scary part is where they can kill you unless you avoid them. Not having a shotgun is what makes it an horror game and not Doom.
01/12/2017 at 13:16 StAUG says:
The fact that it’s insta-death if they get a hold of you just made them a chore for me.
01/12/2017 at 14:07 ThePuzzler says:
Actually getting killed really isn’t conducive to the atmospheric horror experience. “Oh no, a monster. I hope it doesn’t kill me for the fifteenth time and force me to replay this bit of the map.”
01/12/2017 at 10:56 johannsebastianbach says:
Excellent! Had this on sitting in my Library for months but never touched it as I really hated Amnesia’s monsters which stopped me from enjoying the game in any way. We need more games adding modes for people like me who want to experience a great game but are reaaally bad mechanically.
01/12/2017 at 11:00 EvilMonkeyPL says:
I love that horrors are starting to do that kind of thing.
One of the greatest pains in my gaming life is that I am too terrified to sleep after playing any kind of scary game and if I do sleep the nightmares that haunt me are so vivid I wish I didn’t have to sleep at all ever again.
But at the same time I love the creepy atmosphere, the visuals and sound design that come with the genre.
01/12/2017 at 12:43 Grizzly says:
This is really cool
01/12/2017 at 13:12 automatic says:
I actually didn’t knew Soma was a horror game until I played it. I managed to finish the game but now I’m traumatized and don’t want to go back to that awful place never again.