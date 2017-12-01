The Bureau: XCOM Declassified is free right now

XCOM’s 2013 squad-based shooter spin-off The Bureau: XCOM Declassified is available free for the next day-and-a-bit from the Humble Store. Our Alec will tell you it’s one of those enjoyable-enough 7/10 perfectly average action games, which makes it not bad as a freebie. Me, my interests are slightly more morbid: I want to see the game which changed form wildly as its development dragged on and ultimately was the final game from BioShock 2 studio 2K Marin before 2K killed them. Also I want to shoot aliens with zapguns.
The Bureau is set in the ’60s, pitting those marvellous moonmen against fellas who wore fedoras because that was just the fashion of the day and it wasn’t a bold statement then. Equipped with retro-futuristic weapons and tools, players are sent to blast them to pieces in third-person action, supported by squadmates who can be ordered about. Check out Alec’s review for more on that.
It’s also a game which arrived years later than intended, switching from something first-person BioShock-lookin’ to a third-person cover shooter in that time. I still like the suggestions of unknowable alien horror and powerlessness in the 2010 trailer, back when the game was simply called XCOM:
Back when XCOM/The Bureau was first announced, 2K said they were making another XCOM shooter rather than a tactical game because they had the name lying around and because “strategy games are just not contemporary.” Welp. The drawn-out development of The Bureau, which I’d imagine was in part due to 2K reshaping the game following fan kickback against them saying daft things like that, ended in the corporate death of its makers. The whole thing still seems a terrible shame.
XCOM: Enemy Unknown, a 2012 reboot of the turn-based tactical games, actually ended up coming out before The Bureau. That line is still doing just grand, most recently with XCOM 2: War of the Chosen.
Swing on by the Humble Store for a free Steam key for The Bureau: XCOM Declassified. You’ve got until 6pm on Saturday (10am Pacific) to grab one.
01/12/2017 at 11:31 kwyjibo says:
The lesson here is to not pander to fans.
01/12/2017 at 12:15 klops says:
I’m quite sure none of the X-Com fans wanted or asked anything like this.
01/12/2017 at 12:41 Xocrates says:
A bit of column A, a bit of column B.
No-one asked for an X-Com shooter, but it was trying to appease the X-Com fans that truly killed the game.
In effect, an interesting looking game was ruined because someone somewhere decided to call it XCOM.
01/12/2017 at 12:50 Bull0 says:
Then the lesson is don’t badge your shooter game with the brand of a beloved turn based tactics game
01/12/2017 at 15:06 klops says:
I don’t see changing from 1st person oil-monolith strangeness to third-person cover shooter as appeasing to fans of X-Com. Both have very little to do with the 90s X-Com.
Then again, I don’t know/remember about the development the game so what do I know. It just seems strange to change the game to what it is nowadays if fans wanted more of the same.
01/12/2017 at 13:49 spacedyemeerkat says:
DTF?
01/12/2017 at 11:45 wombat191 says:
It’s not amazing, but it’s a decent 3rd person shooter that probably would of been better off with a different IP rather than trying to latch it on to X-com then again there have been some really crappy x-com games over the years
01/12/2017 at 12:44 S-Hellequin says:
So true, some actually decent (but not great) games are cursed with a name they can’t live up to, like ME Andromeda and Syndicate
01/12/2017 at 11:48 Addie says:
The lesson here is, if you’re not going to pander to fans and instead take a radical new direction, then it should in fact be new and radical and not a second-rate copy of the shooting and team-directing from Mass Effect 1. Because in that case, no-one’s happy.
I got The Bureau on sale for a fiver, for which it provides a few hours of entertainment. It looks good, it’s quite a stylish rendition of the 60s, the voice acting is surprisingly sweary but not offensively poor; however the game play and plotting is just so uninspired in every way. Expect no surprises here at all.
01/12/2017 at 14:00 malkav11 says:
Yes, definitely don’t expect any surprises.
(That way the surprises will be better.)
01/12/2017 at 12:30 Ansob says:
It’s a solid Brothers-in-Arms-style tactical shooter with decent writing, and pretty good, especially for the fat price of £0.
01/12/2017 at 12:47 karnak says:
The original 2010 trailer hinted at something like an FPS set in a 1950’s setting with hints of lovecraftian weirdness and “non-euclydean” horrors.
As a huge original X-com trilogy fan I was intrigued by it. I knew it wouldn’t be nothing like the wonderful “Terror from the Deep” or the other strategy games. But it looked interesting and unusual and I thought it looked great.
I still remember the crys of outrage from thousands of fanboys on youtube who were feeling their safe-space under threat.
In the end the original project was scrapped and we got a mediocre shooter.
Never, ever, listen to the fans.
01/12/2017 at 12:52 Bull0 says:
Didn’t that outcry also lead to 2k green lighting XCOM Enemy Unknown?
01/12/2017 at 13:18 Xocrates says:
XCOM:EU was already in development when this was first announced, and given that one also had a failed prototype along the way and had a fairly long development cycle it’s pretty much impossible it hadn’t been greenlit by then.
01/12/2017 at 13:55 Ghostwise says:
Apparently the words “safe space” can now designate anything vaguely related to nothing in particular, or at least in their rough possible vicinity.
01/12/2017 at 14:04 Tiax says:
Well, it’s still useful when you want to belittle a random group of people so as to make you feel better. No biggie if the group in question is poorly defined or even non-existant.
01/12/2017 at 12:49 Konservenknilch says:
Reminds me of the Syndicate FPS, which was also not a terrible game, but a bizarre use of the license. Fans of the originals were pissed off, and gamers new to the IP wouldn’t benefit from it in any way.
01/12/2017 at 12:53 Spuzzell says:
It’s 6/10 at best, but I played through it happily enough.
For free it’s absolutely worth it, fill your boots chaps and ladies.
01/12/2017 at 13:15 StAUG says:
It’s not the worst game in the X-Com franchise. Which isn’t saying much, but still.
01/12/2017 at 13:44 snowsurfer says:
I’m a long time fan of the series, from the original (at release), TFTD…then not any others until the release of the new games, and I don’t understand the hate this gets. It’s nothing spectacular but a decent amount of fun. Not like it is hurting the rest of the games in any way.
01/12/2017 at 14:02 malkav11 says:
The game they originally pitched would probably have been cooler but the game we got is a pretty solid squad shooter with decent visuals, decent writing, and, if you get in deep enough, some ideas I surely wasn’t expecting. Definitely worth free.
01/12/2017 at 14:24 Freud says:
This looked so good in development and then they turned it into a third person cover shooter.
I’m glad the proper X-Com reeboot was successful and this wasn’t.
01/12/2017 at 14:32 Edgewise says:
One quibble:
“Our Alec will tell you it’s one of those enjoyable-enough 7/10 perfectly average action games, which makes it not bad as a freebie.”
Personally, I feel that a good game is usually worth far more than the money you spend on it, and even a mediocre game is worth far less, perhaps not even the time you spend on it. For instance, I still think of Soul Calibur as more than enough justification for buying the Dreamcast back in the day. And I probably spent nearly a thousand hours in the original Battlefield 1942, so the cash-per-hour on that is through the floor. And they were all good hours!
01/12/2017 at 15:10 Konservenknilch says:
This. My Steam/GOG backlog is already ridiculous from the various sales/freebies, but my time is valuable as well. So I’d rather spend some money on a game, which, while not perfect, I a least genuinely enjoy than an a free “meh, could be worse” one.
For example, I love point&click adventures, which are never very long, but those are some joyful hours.
01/12/2017 at 15:17 poliovaccine says:
Obviously as an XCOM game it’s a non-sequitur, but as a game in general, on its own mechanical merits, I’ve had some fun with it. There isn’t a whole lot else out there with a similar aesthetic, which always appealed to me, probably via Fallout. And the squad-based fighting is arguably more solid than it was in the first Mass Effect game, so I enjoyed being able to do that stuff without meticulously waypointing Tali so she wouldnt fire continuously into a corner she couldn’t round, or the like.
But mostly I just dig the way this game was apparently somehow intended to help the process along of UFO disclosure, between, like, John Podesta and that Tom guy from Blink 182 haha.