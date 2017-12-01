The RPS Advent Calendar, Dec 1st

AND SO IT BEGINS
The first window of the Advent Calendar has opened. There’s an almighty ruckus within…
It’s Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus!
Alec: A first-person shooter with heart. And also with the sort of bug-eyed mania that means seeing even a single moment of the game out of context paints it as bellowing, hyper-violent incoherence that’s trying to say and do far too much at once. Which is a totally fair cop, but the thing about Wolf II is that, if you’re with it from the start, almost every splurge of splenetic nonsense makes sense, has connections to events and people and most of all to its star BJ’s internal monologue, which itself is equal parts impossibly true grit and glum self-doubt. BJ grounds the mania, makes it all work when, in almost any other game, it simply would not.
BJ Blazkowicz, the original FPS lunkhead, now the vanishingly rare heart and soul of the 21st century action game – whoulda thunk it?
Given the insane discounting of Wolf 2 not long after launch, my guess is it’s not sold too well, and we know what not selling too well means both for franchises and experiments. If Wolf 2 ends up being a full stop on a certain style of single player action games, it is, at least, a very fine and heartfelt one.
Adam: The New Order, MachineGames’ first trip to Wolfentown, is a better shooter than the sequel. I replayed it right before I dug into The New Colossus and two things stuck out – it’s massive, and it’s amazing at sneaking, stabbing and shooting. The first time I played, I was so astonished that it not only had a story but that it had characters that I cared about that I don’t think I noticed quite how good it was at everything else.
Wolfenstein 2 is a damn fine shooter as well, but sometimes I found myself waiting for the action to finish so I could get back to the story. The fact that I can write that sentence, sincerely, about a Wolfenstein game still seems weird. It probably always will. But that’s fine because Wolfenstein is a weird game. It’s silly, frightening, romantic, hilarious, exhilarating, wonderful and ugly. As Alec says, Blazkowicz is at the heart of it again, wounded and weary, a man burdened by his own myth. He’s a hero, but he’s sometimes a reluctant protagonist, preferring to listen and follow than to lead.
Thankfully, he has a supporting cast more than ready and able to lead. They’re the real stars here, showing the cruelty and nobility and anger and hatred and fear that are so often missing in depictions of war. Nobility gets flushed down the toilet, brothers in arms are jostled aside to make place for their sisters, and there’s a manic glee alongside the terror and pain.
I think it’ll find its place in history as one of the great singleplayer first-person shooters, and I’m fairly sure it’ll be the game I always think of when I cast my mind back to the things I played in 2017. That’s because it didn’t just capture the zeitgeist, it performed an act of extraordinary rendition on the zeitgeist, spirited it away to parts unknown, and ripped its shrieking soul out so that it could plaster it, garish and loud, onto a screen. Whether you think the game (and its marketing) performed a crude hijacking of political concerns or delivered a cathartic and triumphant smackdown (or blew a gigantic raspberry), I’d love to hear what you think.
For me, Wolfenstein 2 worked. As a story, as a (anti-)rebel yell and as a beautifully crafted game that goes to some very ugly places. I look forward to going wherever MachineGames take me next.
01/12/2017 at 17:20 LennyLeonardo says:
Some of the story beats in this game were so unexpected that I couldn’t help but laugh out loud. So fun.
01/12/2017 at 17:21 subdog says:
New Colossus will forever be remembered as the game that showed the “I don’t like politics in my games” sentiment as the last refuge of secret (and overt) bigots that it truly always has been.
01/12/2017 at 17:28 Vandelay says:
Oh totally. The marketing was kind of silly (for what seems to be a very silly game), but it somehow being controversial to say “fuck Nazis” is both sad and a shocking situation for the world to be in.
01/12/2017 at 18:20 Synesthesia says:
Yes. Yes! I had a ton of fun playing this. Also annoying fucking literal nazis. What the hell is going on.
01/12/2017 at 18:20 Freud says:
It’s more pulp villainy than politics though.
01/12/2017 at 19:28 TychoCelchuuu says:
Which makes it even more blatant that the people saying “no politics in my games” are really just saying “I’m a bigot, and if a game does not cater to me by leaving out everyone except straight white men, I will get mad.”
01/12/2017 at 17:24 Vandelay says:
It is a shame that seemingly interesting, unique and imaginative single player game doesn’t appear to be selling well. I’m part of the problem though, being one of the people that wants the game but hasn’t bought it yet. Even the heavy discounts have come at a time when I have already spent on other things, so haven’t gone for it. I’m sure that I will be getting it during Christmas deals.
It does make me wonder if there is room for studios to make smaller budget games and releasing them at a lower price point. £20 for a solid 10 hour single player shooter sounds a great deal to take a punt on, whereas £40 for 10 hours really only feels justifiable for something that you really know you will love.
Either way, it sounded as if this was the best of the big November releases. It is a shame that it is likely the one that sold the least too.
01/12/2017 at 17:32 Horg says:
I feel the same way, loved TNO but holding out for a sale as 10 hours does not feel like enough game for the full price.
01/12/2017 at 18:10 Flopdong says:
It took me about 14 hrs to finish the campaign, and there are easily another 6-7 hours of Oberkommando side-missions, plus horde-mode style challenge rooms. Personally I think I got my moneys worth out of paying full price.
01/12/2017 at 21:03 Excors says:
I had the opposite problem. By the time I got around to buying it, it was in the Steam sale for £20; and getting such an entertaining high-quality less-than-month-old game for £20 felt like basically theft, so I had to buy the more expensive Deluxe version to satisfy my conscience.
01/12/2017 at 17:43 Eightball says:
Thanks for letting the Nazis win, quisling.
01/12/2017 at 20:02 H. Vetinari says:
now THAT escalated quickly
01/12/2017 at 17:45 subdog says:
Re: Low sales-
This has been a recurring story with all of Bethesda’s FPS properties this year. Just like with Prey and Dishonored 2, I think it’s falling victim to sky-high expectations of a publisher that is trying to push mid-market games (and iterative sequels, no less) as industry topping blockbusters.
01/12/2017 at 18:19 Risingson says:
Danda, who comments here often, was mentioning in twitter that lately no GOTY game is selling well. Which is telling much, and much of it scary.
01/12/2017 at 20:11 Vandelay says:
Yep, true. Prey and Dishonoured underperformed too. Both are also great games.
Question is, if they lowered expectations and didn’t invest as much into the games would they be as great as they are? The amount of work that has to go into them, such as the wonderfully realised space station of Prey or the beautiful art of Dishonoured, is probably not possible if they cut the budget down and released them as cheaper games.
Would be nice to get these sort of games more regularly though.
01/12/2017 at 17:50 Kamestos says:
Recently I bought Shadow of War, AssOranges and Wolf 2.
Wolf2 is the only one I have zero regret paying full price.
The only thing I would like is the ability to do the second timeline without redoing all the challenges and collectibles. Maybe a patch or a New Game +.
01/12/2017 at 20:39 Fersken says:
I found a user on Steam forums that describes how you can get a new game +. It involves copying some savefiles, but you keep all collectibles and perks. Weapon upgrades and contraptions must be found again however.
link to steamcommunity.com
01/12/2017 at 20:03 Nolenthar says:
Prey, Dishonored 2, Doom, Wolfenstein Thé New Colossus… Those 4 games have been my favourites of the year (I’ve played Doom and D2 late) yet I have no regrets of buying them all half price. Bethesda, by messing up with their review policy have been sending the wrong signal and as an individual I have responded with a signal of my own. It was not difficult given I have way more games than time, and that nowadays there is not a single player game that is better at launch than 6 months after.
01/12/2017 at 17:55 Vacuity729 says:
Let’s say I have no particular interest in FPSes. Not hate them mind, just, don’t much care. I played Bioshock to completion (but felt done with it a good while before it actually finished), played Far Cry 3 to completion (but again felt done with it a good while before it actually finished), and those are pretty much the only FPS games I’ve played in years.
Is this game worth me trying, really? Is the previous game better worth trying than this one? It’s money that I could instead spend on something like Sengoku Jidai: Shadow of the Shogun, Decisive Campaigns: Barbarossa or one of the many other Title: Pointless Subtitle strategy games I’m sure I’ll appreciate.
Sorry, but neither Alec nor Adam really do anything to persuade me why I would want to play this other than telling me it’s one of the best games of 2017, and it has a great story.
01/12/2017 at 18:08 Travistech says:
I’m a big fan of the game, so here’s what I can tell you. It’s a reasonably short game, tightly crafted, the story balances being uproariously funny with being earnestly heartfelt, the combat unfolds mostly by your own choices and weapon upgrade selection, and there’s a good chunk of spare combat missions with no real weight on the story that you can completely skip. It’s a follow-up to a somewhat longer game that is also tightly crafted, but is more of a bombastic affair with phenomenal setpieces. The second game repeats a lot of the beats of the first, but both are worthy titles, and I suspect that if you do choose to play both, whichever one you play first will be your preferred title of the two. It is worth mentioning that Wolf 2 opts for a freeform weapon upgrade system, where you find a kit and then pick an upgrade for one of your currently available weapons, and Wolf 1 has preset points where you find an attachment or upgrade for an existing weapon as part of your normal progression, so there’s less of a focus on secret-hunting to maximize your damage output. Mechanically, it veers closer to Bioshock than FC3 in terms of exploration and levels, but you’re always moving forward in some way in Wolf 2, which I find helps stave off the boredom that hampered your enjoyment of Bioshock, and it’s a far cry from FarCry’s exhaustive open world.
01/12/2017 at 18:31 Grizzly says:
I would say that, if you haven’t played either of them, The New Order is worth trying over The New Colossus. In part because of the obvious financial benefits, but I do think that it is the better game of the two. The New Colossus is a very solid sequel, but it has that inherent sequel problem of being better on paper but not as inventive. If you want to play just the one, play The New Order.
The New Wolfenstein is not simply a good game becuase of it’s story: It’s also a phenomal first person shooter, carrying the torch of games like Half Life 2, but feeling like there has been 10 years of advancement in that genre rather then the formualic Call of Duty sequels that were actually on offer. That makes it interesting beyond it’s usual “It’s a shooter” pedigree, and yeah, I personally found it far more fun to play and to experience then either Bioshock or Far Cry 3. The shooting arenas are often started with you in stealth, but unlike Deus Ex or Dishonored you are not expected to spare lives, giving you a lot of free reign over how you clear the section. All the guns have their own alt-fire modes and you can dual wield those same guns, so you have a variety of configurations to take on your enemies with when the shooting starts. On the narrative front, the game often employs some rather brilliant cutscening (with cinematography that plays ode to Tarantino but also makes use of some of the unique things you can do with 3D rendering and being unbound by the physical limitations of the camera) and it tells it story with a lot of heart. Also, you have a chance of encountering Jimi Hendrix :P
If you play TNO and don’t enjoy it, chances are you won’t enjoy any AAA shooter coming out this next decade. IMO it’s simply worth it to splash some euros on it, pop your head out, and see what the FPS genre is up to these days.
01/12/2017 at 18:37 Grizzly says:
The short version is that it is one of the best examples of the genre and if you won’t enjoy this then chances are you won’t enjoy any one of them :P – but if you normally don’t play shooters it might just be worth to play The New Order to see what the genre has been up to in your absence.
01/12/2017 at 18:49 E_FD says:
“If you play TNO and don’t enjoy it, chances are you won’t enjoy any AAA shooter coming out this next decade.”
I’d strongly disagree with this premise, precisely because I played the recent Doom, loved it, decided to get Wolfenstein TNO because Doom had put me in the mood for reinventions of classic ID FPSs, and was disappointed by what a dissimilar approach it took.
01/12/2017 at 18:55 LennyLeonardo says:
Play it. You might be pleasantly surprised. But if not, at least you’ve tried something different. Having said that, you’re better off starting with the first one.
01/12/2017 at 19:31 TychoCelchuuu says:
If you don’t have much interests in FPS games then you probably won’t be interested in this (an FPS game). If you enjoyed Far Cry 3 for a while before getting bored, you might like this game, because it is shorter than Far Cry 3, and thus you might enjoy it the whole time without getting bored. Basically all these games have going for them are the shooting, the world building, and the narrative, all of which are excellent. If those don’t interest you, stay away.
01/12/2017 at 18:30 basilisk says:
I personally adored TNO and consider it the best story-driven FPS ever made, and while TNC is very good, I think it’s definitely weaker.
The gunplay is strangely worse (the alt-fire modes are curiously boring compared to TNO), the vast majority of the game is very poorly lit and so there’s a lot of shooting dark shapes in the dark and the story… let’s just say that the moment, while magnificent in its own way, is so far out there that I lost the emotional connection with what’s happening; the stakes are just gone.
Also, I rather don’t like how they’re clearly expecting to make a third game and so there’s a lot of plot threads they don’t bother to tie up here, unlike the very self-contained TNO.
Finally, the übercommander system is just crap. And there aren’t enough Enigma codes so you have to farm them, which is very silly. As an incentive to revisit the levels, TNO did this better by letting me simply replay the levels; this system is strange and, with the exception of the film set level, rather lacklustre.
Still, it’s marvellous. Just not as marvellous as the first one, but I’ll be devastated if they don’t make a third.
01/12/2017 at 18:57 Ghostwise says:
FWIW the latest DOOM apparently sold like gangbusters, yet rebates also came charging in faster than an cacodaemon with dysentery.
01/12/2017 at 19:12 and its man says:
Boooo, obvious! That could have been Bucket Detective !
01/12/2017 at 20:05 H. Vetinari says:
