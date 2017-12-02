Falcom action-RPG Zwei: The Arges Adventure returns to PC shores in English

While Ys 8’s PC release might have slipped back to next year, we’ve plenty of Nihon Falcom games to chew on for now anyway. And yet another is coming our way soon too, Zwei: The Arges Adventure. Due to be the Japanese RPG studio’s 15th release on Steam, Zwei: The Arges Adventure was originally a PC game, although like many of Falcom’s past games it was a Japanese-only release, becoming better known after a console launch and now eventually finding its way back home to be localised with a swath of extras and improvements.
Though publishers Xseed haven’t pinned down a firm release date, they’re confident it will be ready for a winter 2018 release. Read on for a peek at the teaser trailer for the game. There are kitties.
Told you there were kitties. Of multiple shapes, sizes and colours, even. This is the second (though launched in Japan first) game in the Zwei series to see an English release, and direct predecessor to Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection. I really like The Arges Adventure’s combination of watercolour backdrops with lumpy chibi-style character models, and as far as I’m concerned, Falcom can do no wrong when it comes to balancing a combat engine, action-RPG or otherwise.
Set on the floating continent of Arges, the game revolves around two lazy teenage step-siblings desperate for any break from the monotony of their daily lives, and so hurl themselves headlong into a quest for cash and glory when a bunch of holy idols go missing. It’s meant to be a more light-hearted RPG than most, and overtly comedic in places. Whether Xseed have the translation chops to make the jokes land in English is the only real question here. They also promise that this is to be the definitive version of the game, picking up a few upgrades from its time on consoles, but retaining a slew of PC-exclusive features and minigames, including (most excitingly) an Ys-themed typing tutor of all things.
As with most of Xseed’s other Falcom titles, Zwei: The Arges Adventure is set for release on Steam, GOG and Humble.
02/12/2017 at 14:09 wcq says:
So, here it is. I was wondering why they brought the sequel over first (other than the unironically brilliant original name of it, “Zwei II”).
I think I’ll wait for this one to come out before playing the sequel. There’s still space in the backlog, hahahaha!
02/12/2017 at 14:17 Dominic Tarason says:
I think I’ve got about 6 Falcom RPGs on my backlog now, give or take. This may take it up to 7.
They are a very prolific studio.
02/12/2017 at 14:44 wcq says:
Yeah, it doesn’t help that all of their older games are being brought to the West at the same time as their recent ones. I’ve just barely managed to finish Trails SC, here.
02/12/2017 at 15:29 Ghostwise says:
Game looks a bit formulaic, but if you say there are kitties…
02/12/2017 at 15:54 Eight Rooks says:
Define “formulaic”? It’s a pretty old ARPG, so yeah, there’s a lot of hack-and-slashing. If you really don’t like that sort of thing, then kittehs aren’t going to make up for it. But the art is lovely, and it should work out nicely if XSeed can upscale it at all well.
On that note, I think any problem with their translations is less their facility with Japanese and more that Falcom aren’t really that good at storytelling in the first place. The praise that’s lavished on Trails in the Sky FC baffles me, the opening hours of SC were no better and Cold Steel is pretty workmanlike. I’ve never seen anyone really praise the narrative in a Ys game, either.