Falcom action-RPG Zwei: The Arges Adventure returns to PC shores in English

While Ys 8’s PC release might have slipped back to next year, we’ve plenty of Nihon Falcom games to chew on for now anyway. And yet another is coming our way soon too, Zwei: The Arges Adventure. Due to be the Japanese RPG studio’s 15th release on Steam, Zwei: The Arges Adventure was originally a PC game, although like many of Falcom’s past games it was a Japanese-only release, becoming better known after a console launch and now eventually finding its way back home to be localised with a swath of extras and improvements.

Though publishers Xseed haven’t pinned down a firm release date, they’re confident it will be ready for a winter 2018 release. Read on for a peek at the teaser trailer for the game. There are kitties.

Told you there were kitties. Of multiple shapes, sizes and colours, even. This is the second (though launched in Japan first) game in the Zwei series to see an English release, and direct predecessor to Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection. I really like The Arges Adventure’s combination of watercolour backdrops with lumpy chibi-style character models, and as far as I’m concerned, Falcom can do no wrong when it comes to balancing a combat engine, action-RPG or otherwise.

Set on the floating continent of Arges, the game revolves around two lazy teenage step-siblings desperate for any break from the monotony of their daily lives, and so hurl themselves headlong into a quest for cash and glory when a bunch of holy idols go missing. It’s meant to be a more light-hearted RPG than most, and overtly comedic in places. Whether Xseed have the translation chops to make the jokes land in English is the only real question here. They also promise that this is to be the definitive version of the game, picking up a few upgrades from its time on consoles, but retaining a slew of PC-exclusive features and minigames, including (most excitingly) an Ys-themed typing tutor of all things.

As with most of Xseed’s other Falcom titles, Zwei: The Arges Adventure is set for release on Steam, GOG and Humble.