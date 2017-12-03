RPS Feature Worlds await you

The RPS Advent Calendar, Dec 3rd

The hunt for the games of the year continues. Whole new worlds wait behind the third door…

It’s Torment: Tides of Numenera!

Matt: It’s possible that one of my most memorable gaming moments was a product of chance more than design, but Tides of Numenera is smart enough that I can justify believing that isn’t the case.

I was in my first dozen hours of the game, and my party contained the maximum of four characters. One of those was a little girl who I’d found huddled in a ruined house, trying to sequester herself away from a bunch of thugs. I saved Rhin and took her in, despite her being a liability in every confrontation I got into. At one point I decided enough was enough, that she’d be safer if I sent her away – but her reaction when I told her it was time for her to leave made me reconsider.

A few hours after that, I got the chance to recruit a deadly assassin into my group. It was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up, so I gritted my teeth and told the girl she had to go. Rhin ran off, crying – directly down a passageway marked by hundreds of handprints. When I examined them, I learnt that they were the last marks of hundreds of souls who’d come to that spot to end their lives. I followed the tunnel to its end, where I was horrified to see it open up into a sheer drop from a cliff face.

I went straight back to the ruins where I’d originally found her, and was relieved to find her back amongst the rubble. It was near the start of the year when I played Tides of Numenera, but I vividly remember the ninth world as a setting, where millions of years of history and technology from ancient societies create space for anything imaginable to happen. I remember the game’s philosophical exploration of concepts from justice and the self through to the metaphysical. I remember the decisions I was forced to make, which sometimes made me question my assumptions about right and wrong.

But most of all, I remember that moment with Rhin.

  1. 03/12/2017 at 17:11 Chillicothe says:

    Rhin is a huge high point for this title, yes.

    • 03/12/2017 at 18:24 Metalfish says:

      A second to that. She was the only character I gave the slightest damn about. All the more impressive given she was mostly a burden.

      I recall being both relieved and disappointed that I could tell both of the bickering “choose between us” companions who greeted me at the start to do one (the disappointment came in the shape of “where my morte/dakkon/literally anyone as interesting as planescape?”).

      In hindsight, I suspect they probably were amongst the better developed characters and I probably missed out.

      • Premium User Badge

        03/12/2017 at 18:31 Don Reba says:

        She does become the most powerful character in the party later in the game, though, making up for being a burden early on.

  2. 03/12/2017 at 17:20 Hyena Grin says:

    Ugh. I’m gonna have to play this one, aren’t I. =(

    I mean it was always on the list, but given I still have to finish Pillars and I haven’t even started Tyrant yet, I figured I’d just grab this, y’know… eventually

  3. 03/12/2017 at 18:22 Carra says:

    I kickstarted this game… but I haven’t played it yet as I’m still busy with Divinity 2.

    I hope to play Torment and Tyranny next year. It’s a good time to be an RPG fan.

  4. Premium User Badge

    03/12/2017 at 18:32 Don Reba says:

    I still have to finish it. I got to the endgame sequence and realized I have long stopped caring about the “main objective” and resented being forced into the funnel.

