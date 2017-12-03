Star Ocean: The Last Hope HD warps onto Steam

It’s a sign of the times that the PC debut of a JRPG series as venerable as Star Ocean isn’t met with enormous fanfare. We’re long past the days when Japanese publishers thought of the PC as a strange and distant frontier, and now we’re seeing more and more titles released in parallel with consoles.
It’s for that reason, perhaps, that PC gamers can now play Star Ocean: The Last Hope, fully remastered in ultra-HD. Part of Square Enix’s plans to fill in the blanks of the PS4 release calendar with a few games from the past generation, it seems to have spread to PC just as a matter of course. It’s just a shame they picked this particular Star Ocean to introduce PC gamers to the sci-fi/fantasy RPG series.
If The Last Hope has one thing really going for it, it’s the combat. Tri-Ace are a studio famous for their exciting and non-standard JRPG mechanics. In this case, it’s a blend of third-person hack n’ slash and squad tactics, encouraging you to switch control between multiple characters. One especially nice touch about this particular game is that it lets you switch out active party members for your bench-warmers at any point, even mid combat, meaning that a full wipe isn’t necessarily the end of a fight.
Sadly, good combat probably isn’t enough to carry the game. Star Ocean: The Last Hope was notorious even at the time for its awkward writing, leaden English voicework and some utterly cringeworthy scenes that somehow manage to combine every single awful anime trope imaginable and mash them into one horrifying nightmare blend. And I say this as a regular watcher of anime, Crunchyroll subscription and all.
Plus, the protagonist is named Edge Maverick. You just can’t make it up.
Still, even though their choice of game was weird (Resonance of Fate HD next, please – tri-Ace’s best, in my opinion), the high-definitionizing seems to have done the game good, with environments looking significantly improved, and combat gameplay feeling significantly nicer thanks to the faster loading into and out of combat, as well as the upgrade to 60fps, as opposed to the wildly fluctuating performance of the original console release.
Still, my personal advice is that if you’re looking for an Extremely Anime JRPG to play with a real-time/action-oriented combat engine, you’re far better off wishlisting Tales of Berseria, the PC release of which seems to have flown oddly under the radar.
Star Ocean: The Last Hope is out on Steam now for £16/$20, minus a 10% launch discount
03/12/2017 at 15:17 TheAngriestHobo says:
Something about that header image reminds me of Thunderbirds.
03/12/2017 at 15:37 Person of Interest says:
Thanks for your thoughtful news blurbs today, Dominic. I’m learning a lot about game genres I’ve been too intimidated to dive into.
03/12/2017 at 16:02 SaintAn says:
If you’re going to start Star Ocean I recommend starting from the first one’s remake on PSP (or PSP on PC) called Star Ocean First Departure and working your way through the series. It’s a masterpiece and one of my favorite games, plus it’s also the best of the SO series. All the games are contained stories, but they’re all linked with characters or their family members and random references.
I actually had just got SO First Departure and was just testing to see if it worked before doing some other stuff and ended up playing it for a week nonstop with only bathroom breaks and sleep breaks. It’s so good and deserves to be everyone’s first entry into the series. I also recommend going in blind without knowing anything about the game like I did.
03/12/2017 at 16:56 vorador says:
Star Ocean: First Departure and Star Ocean: Second Evolution are PSP remakes of the first two games and really good titles.
Then you can get Star Ocean 3. Either on its original form or the digital “PS2 Classic” version for PS4.
And thats it. SO4 had pretty good combat but everything else was bad, and SO5 i heard was decent, but very limited in scope and budget. And it tanked badly so the franchise is dead ATM.
03/12/2017 at 15:42 Spuzzell says:
I watched a bit of the linked Youtube vid, and I’m fairly sure I’m now on some sort of register.
Hard pass on this one for me.
03/12/2017 at 16:14 Towerxvi says:
Yeah, when I saw this on steam I was curious, but “Edge Maverick” was when I noped out during preliminary investigations.
03/12/2017 at 16:41 malkav11 says:
I’m not that surprised there hasn’t been much fanfare, personally. It’s an uprezzed port of an 8 year old game that was widely regarded as being pretty bad at the time. Still, if it’s a sign that Square plan to bring more of their extensive JRPG back catalog to PC I certainly won’t complain.
03/12/2017 at 16:51 sandineyes says:
I was happy to discover this game was ported the other day. It is good to see more Japanese games getting ported to PC.
We also got World of Final Fantasy, out now.
And in a few days, we are getting an HD port of Okami.