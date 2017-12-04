Cuphead patch squashes bugs, including one that should be a feature

Cuphead’s fetishisation of difficulty and the air of smugness perpetrated by some of the louder parts of its community unfortunately put me off the finger-gun platformer, but if anything could have made me give it another chance, it would have been the ability to summon an army of anthropomorphic cups. Lamentably, this bug, along with many others, has been squashed in the latest update.

Freezes, hitboxes, collision bugs and boss balance tweaks are just a few of the things that the PC update tackles. The full list is here, but if you don’t want to stare into the abyss, I’ve plucked out a few highlights.

First off, there’s the aforementioned removal of the Mugman army, so no more exploiting the game so you can summon a horde of chums. If you got used to being cheeky and damaging bosses off-screen, that’s been fixed, too. For completionists, you’ll finally be able to get A+ grades on the Funfair Fever and Treetop Trouble levels. And that final part of the patch notes? It’s a reference to the tricky Yoshi Island level, Touch Fuzzy Get Dizzy.

Since I cooled on it pretty quickly, here’s what Matt, who enjoyed it, made of it in his Cuphead review:

Cuphead isn’t just about reaction times and pattern-learning. I learned to sit back and rethink my approach to a level on occasion. Is that part of the screen as dangerous as I thought it was? Are those pink jelly beans easier for me to farm super meter cards from than I first thought? What if I try saving my super for that stage, or use enhanced attacks to get through that tricky section faster? It rarely feels unfair, although it sometimes took me dozens of attempts to work out how to beat the latter stages of a fight. You don’t get another chance to figure out how to beat those stages until you’ve gotten through the earlier ones again, which can be grueling when you know you’re only going to fail once more. The final bosses are particularly cruel in that regard, although I guess that’s to be expected in a game that places such a large emphasis on difficulty.

The update is live now.