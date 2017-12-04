Five Nights at Freddy’s creator teases spin-off

When Earth has become an empty wasteland waiting to be consumed by the sun, Scott Cawthon will still be making Five Nights at Freddy’s games. Since 2014, Cawthon has released six games in the series, and while he shelved the latest installment back in July, he’s already returned with a new one. Details are slim at the moment, but it looks like a… pizzeria simulator.

It sort of makes sense. The series is all about surviving a night inside a family-friendly restaurant filled with animatronic nightmares. When Cawthon announced that he was taking a break and canning the previous FNaF, he joked: “Maybe I’ll try my hand at a pizzeria tycoon game, who knows.”

It turns out that may not have been a joke.

Hopping over to Cawthon’s website, you can see an image of an 8-bit Freddy launching pizzas at grinning homunculi with the caption “in two days…” accompanying it. But that’s it. A week ago Cawthon did tease the new game in a Steam update post, however.

In game-related news, I REFUSE to let an entire year go by without a game release, so I’m putting together something fun for all of you for the holidays. I’m not sure if I’ll release it on Steam or Gamejolt yet, but I’ll let you know. Hopefully it won’t take much longer to wrap it up.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Cawthon has spun off the series in a different direction. Last year, he released FNaF World, a turn-based RPG romp that turned the animatronic monsters into adventuring heroes. It was originally released a bit too early, prompting Cawthon to remove it from sale and eventually relaunch it for free.

