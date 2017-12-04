Have you played… Entomorph: Plague of the Darkfall?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
No, seriously, have you? I’m asking because I did about twenty years ago, but I’ve scarcely seen it or heard it mentioned since.
Sometimes I wonder if I hallucinated the whole thing, not least because Entomorph was a very strange game. It’s a top-down RPG in the Ultima mould, but it takes place in a fantasy world where all your dragons and orcs and elves are scooped out and replaced with a thrumming hive of insects and creepy-crawlies.
I don’t recall that many specifics, apart from the fact that you could punch giant beetles so hard their carapaces would burst open in a shower of vibrant-green insect goo. But I do remember being simultaneously entranced and bemused by Entomorph. It was one of the very first RPGs I played, and I didn’t really understand the concept of a game where you could explore the world with a relative degree of freedom, or where there could be other characters milling about that weren’t necessarily enemies to be slaughtered.
Hence I ended up wandering around the first few areas not knowing what to do, punching a lot of possibly-not-evil giant insects to death. That’s probably why Entomorph sticks in my mind, although the combination of its lo-fi graphics and insectoid theme made it a distinctly unsettling experience, which likely contributed to its memorability.
A quick Google reveals that I didn’t imagine Entomorph, and you can pick up this obscure RPG relic on GOG for less than a fiver. I’ve no idea how good the actual game is to play now, but the music is surprisingly excellent for an off-the-wall RPG from 1995.
04/12/2017 at 15:38 Booker says:
I actually remember playing this (and up until now I would have expected to never hear from this game again). This game in part fascinated me and in another part freaked me out (back then). The character starts as a normal human, as far as I recall, but the farther one progresses, the more the PC morphs into some sort of insect. I really hated that, I didn’t want to become a monster. But since it was so weird and interesting I wanted to finish it, so I played until I had no idea how to progress anymore. This was before the Internet, so I couldn’t search for a solution.
Too bad I never learned how this game ended. :)
04/12/2017 at 15:41 phlebas says:
I played it! I remember the music and the opening cinematic being excellent, a fun puzzle/stealth sequence sneaking into a nest of giant ants, and the tone being unlike anything else I’d played – you become stronger but more monstrous as the game goes on, and there was a powerfully upsetting moment of storytelling involving a baby’s rattle.
04/12/2017 at 15:41 coldvvvave says:
Never played it but about twenty years ago I’ve read its walkthrough in a book I bought. True story. You could buy books with detailed walkthroughs in Russia. I’m pretty sure there were also hints on games like Fable (old adventure game, not by Peter Molyneux), Power Slave, Albion, Mechwarrior 2 Mercenaries (with picures and stats of all mechs) and a lot of stuff I forgot.
04/12/2017 at 15:45 pasports31 says:
Never heard of this game, just wishlisted it. That screenshot alone got me to click on the article, game looks bonkers.
04/12/2017 at 15:52 and its man says:
I wonder how I did miss out on that (and Vangers, that I’m currently playing) in the late 90s…
04/12/2017 at 15:59 Risingson says:
As I mentioned in GOG back then, it is a very interesting action/rpg made by the same team that developed (the seriously underrated and musical masterpiece and so loveable and so full of warmth) Al-Qadim. Entomorph is very much a Cronenberg take on the same mechanics, really oppresive, but I cannot remember if it was really difficult or not. I just remember the very very disturbing tone of it all.
And your post just moved it up in my pile. BTW, I am actually also playing Vangers!
04/12/2017 at 16:03 Risingson says:
“but the music is surprisingly excellent for an off-the-wall RPG from 1995”.
Rick, 90s obscure games are full of wonderful music. Arxel Tribe and Cryo games always delivered masterpieces in this matter, for example. The trope of “music that is much better than the game itself” is everywhere from rpgs like this, strategy forgotten pieces like Afterlife or Call To Power, rail shooters like The Hive and so on.
04/12/2017 at 16:47 captaincabinets says:
Never heard of Al-Qadim but it’s totally on my list now. Thanks for the mention!
04/12/2017 at 16:16 Jabberwock says:
I did play it then and finished it. It was quite enjoyable, I am also surprised it is practically unknown.
It is funny, what Booker wrote, though, as for me one of the biggest gripes with the game was…
***SPOILER ALERT***
*
*
*
Really, do not read if you want to play the game…
*
*
*
… was that at the end the main character returned to his normal self, for no reason really.