Star Wars Battlefront 2’s update aims to fix progression

Keeping up with what the heck is going on with Star Wars Battlefront 2 is a tall order. The first-person shooter is now inextricably linked to the loot crate debate and the subsequent temporary removal of microtransactions, though the change did little to improve the game’s reputation. The developers are still trying though: ahead of tomorrow’s season of content themed around The Last Jedi, DICE has pushed out an update that tackles the game’s main bugbears, the economy and progression. The good news is that the focus seems to be on giving players more rewards, but the process is ongoing.
At the moment, three things have been tweaked. The payout at the end of a round has been increased. Credit rewards have been increased across the board, but particularly for players who performed extremely well, aiming their guns at the enemy rather than, say, the wall next to them, like most Stormtroopers. The Arcade mode credit cap has also been expanded by 1500 credits, so you can earn three times the amount of space dosh. Finally, you should find more crafting materials in your daily login crates, and that’s me just remembering that there’s a convoluted crafting system and gosh, what a nightmare. Down with rubbish crafting systems and other silly nonsense.
Anyway, on the surface this sure seems like a big improvement, and aside from the daily login crate, there’s no mention of loot crates or microtransactions, but this saga has been such a mess that I wouldn’t take anything at face value. This is also, according to EA and DICE, only the tip of the iceberg, and larger changes will be coming.
Onto tomorrow! The Last Jedi is a movie you’ll be able to devour with your hungry eyes soon, so Battlefront 2 is showing it some love with a season of new stuff. You’ll be able to play as Moses from Attack the Block and Jaime Lannister’s pal, as well as flitting around in new vehicles inspired by the latest trilogy.
Since DICE forgot to finish the story of Battlefront 2, you’ll also be able to jump back into the shoes of Iden Versio and spend some more time with the campaign in the new chapters. That’s not coming until the December 13, however.
So, about those lootcrates…
After Disney broke EA’s knees right before launch, i doubt they’re gonna be in the game any time soon.
You can’t fix this game’s progression. It’s pay2win to its very core because it’s designed to be. Probably the best thing you can do is a wholesale removal of XP, of credits, of the lootbox system, and just give everybody a full set of upgraded star cards.
EA won’t do that though, because they’re greedy, sociopathic, incompetent cunts who want to change *just enough* to be able to turn on the microtransactions again once the rage has died down.
Do not let them get away with it.
Fuck EA
From news story reports of beta tester comments, EA’s next UFC game is even more pay-to-win than Battlefront 2. (Though some defenders have popped up to claim that UFC3 is actually more generous than UFC2.)
Huh, yet another article from this site downplaying the impact of aggressively anti-consumer lootbox nonsense. I’m starting to expect it from you guys.
This doesn’t address the real issues of functional unlocks and numeric improvements, and it being inevitably made P2W again. This isn’t a “big improvement,” it’s just more confirmation that EA is not willing to make the actual big improvements this game needs.
I think you’re being a bit unfair:
I’d rather EA gets publicly raked over the coals, sure, but I wouldn’t take this as an endorsement.
It *is* an improvement, even if only a small one. EA want to do the minimum amount to allow them to turn pay2win back on again.
If this was the first time I saw RPS downplay lootcrates impact, I’m sure I’d be more “fair”. This article isn’t all smiles and sunshine, but it’s remarkably positive for a tone deaf change that doesn’t actually address any of the real problems with the implementation. It’s a band aid at best.
I generally really enjoy the articles RPS puts out, there’s only two things this site does that really bugs me. The consistently terrible VR coverage from people that hate VR as a concept is one, and their repeated attempts to normalize and justify lootcrates is the other.
” repeated attempts to normalize and justify lootcrates. ”
Any proof of this ? Deliberately trying to normalise a behaviour in gaming ?
I am not pro lootboxes like Battlefront uses them.
But you just sound annoyed that RPS isnt angry in the way you think they should – angry like you for example. So you baselessly accuse them of shenanigans.
You also seem to have missed where they have written how bad this implementation is. Or the podcast where all three comment how terrible lootboxes are in Battlefront.
I’m not accusing anyone of any shenanigans. I’m just expressing my disapproval at them for not fighting for customer rights, and instead basically pushing out press releases with no comments about how this does nothing about the real issue. If you want to see further justification and downplaying of lootboxes from these guys:
There’s more if you feel like digging. They’ve certainly never made any stand against them, and urge people to accept them and not fight back, even when implemented in shitty ways.
Across several RPS articles, it has felt like the site has downplayed concerns. I don’t know if it because the RPS staff are more favorable to loot boxes, or that they’ve been reporting stories without looking heavily into why people are angry, or that they’ve tried to not look like they were waving pitchforks, or whatever other reason there might be. (Also a factor is a concern raised by some that the games media in general isn’t particularly willing to take a hard stance. That while media is happy to run articles about the controversy and will even condemn loot boxes in general, they won’t dock a review score for it.)
I remember Alice stating that she felt (Battlefront 2) loot boxes were not gambling, and went further by saying that she felt calling them gambling was hiding real gambling issues (without giving any example of what she felt was a real example.) That sounds like a pretty industry-defensive stance, right? Well, it does until you look back at the article and notice the generally forgotten bit that followed where Alice still called the loot boxes “rubbish and exploitative”. Hardly an actual defense of BF2 loot boxes, unless you only remember the highlight quote.
Fair enough buddy. I dont see that myself but we won’t fall out over it.
These lootboxes suck / it’s a bad trend in gaming, on that we agree.
The only way to to fix progression is to scrap it and start from the ground up.
They’re not going to make it work in it’s current form, even if the players get a little more credit/crafting material. It’s a pay to win system and they are just waiting for the storm to calm down before turning on the microtransactions again.
Why the heck is there even a limit on daily arcade points?
At this rate, EA is going to stop making anything except sports games, cause the people that play FIFA and Madden don’t complain about the rampant microtransactions in those games, and lovingly spend lots and lots on card packs.
Actually EA faced quite a dust up last year with FIFA when it came out that the game would throttle higher ranked players down when facing lower ranked teams.
This also took place in madden mobile last year when the top ranked player had a moderate team with one great player and when he got his team wide boost applied that lone player was unstoppable.
I actually was one of the top 50 madden players in the world on Xbox 360 in 2011 but when they went to MUT I stopped playing competitively – well, and I decided to do other things with my time.
MUT and FUT are really just P2W in the worst way now – now that they don’t throttle (not that I think throttling is good either – that to me seems like straight up stealing).
(Although I do play Madden Mobile and never spend money – it can be a fun little diversion)
I’m enjoying it. Not feeling any particular urge to spend money, and just pew-pewing. It’s not particularly great, but’s definitely the prettiest star wars
The whole thing is just looticrous.