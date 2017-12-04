Steam Charts: Post Sale Fatigue Edition

The tail-end of Steam’s Autumnal sale sees a few old favourites lingering with the usual suspects in the charts this week. The discounts that got them here are all gone now, but it’s only a couple of weeks now before everything goes completely bonkers for the Winter Sale, and you can expect to see all the same names deeply discounted once more.

A 40% price drop saw Alice’s fave re-entering the charts last week, and just about sticking around this week too. It’s back up to its original launch price now, but expect this to rediscover its bargainous ways toward the latter third of December.

I tried to play it. I didn’t get it. I’m sorry.

8 and 9. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

The double-whammy of going half price, and pre-orders being open (don’t pre-order) for February’s expansion, Rise And Fall, sees Civ VI claim two spots in the charts this week. Or Steam’s utterly broken nature sees it doing that, and I’m trying to think of a reason why. Either way, it means there’s one less entry to write this week, and my cold says thank you.

It’s nice to see that just the weeniest of discounts was enough to see the completely splendid DOS2 re-enter the charts. It dropped a measly five bucks, but still managed to shift enough copies to feature.

We very comfortably put it in our new list of the Best PC Games Of All Time, with no fear that we were being biased by its recent release. It’s truly incredible.

It’s kind of monstrous that there will likely be a new Assassin’s Creed next year, or the year after for certain. The size of Origins, the scale of its recreation of Egypt, the volume of daft and interesting things to do alongside its (troublingly) dull main campaign, the aching volume of work and effort that went into it – it feels like this should be something that stands for many years. Developers should be able to sit back, put their feet on the desk and arms behind their heads, and soak in the glory. Not start all over again!

What have we done?

CODWAR must be going great guns if it’s still charting amidst a sale, with not a single percent knocked off its already outrageous price. A guaranteed annual seller for Activision, they know there’s no cause to discount yet, or perhaps ever.

As we noted, it was a bit of a mirror world release for COD this time, with a decent single-player campaign, and a lacklustre multiplayer.

4. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

Your opinion of The Witcher 3 is the wrong opinion. The opinion that slightly differs from your opinion is the right one, and that you hold your opinion on the game is demonstrative of your intellectual failings. Why would you even think a thing like that? You’re awful.

It couldn’t be a more boring top four to the Steam Charts, could it? I’ve been writing this for seven months, about 30 of them, and these games have appeared nearly every time. What this shows is that human beings are boring old boringfaces, and everyone needs to be better.

BE BETTER.

Especially you, Alison.

Right, this is the last entry in the competition no one knew was taking place, trying to figure out what’s been going on with the screenshots for the GTAV entries in the Steam Charts (the one’s I’ve written, not where Alice has splendidly stepped in). I wonder if anyone will find the energy to care what it was. Meanwhile,

What Are Rockstar Spending All The GTA V Money On?

Pictures of your mum.

Because she has the best voice, it’s Hop Along’s Waitress: