Steam Charts: Post Sale Fatigue Edition

The tail-end of Steam’s Autumnal sale sees a few old favourites lingering with the usual suspects in the charts this week. The discounts that got them here are all gone now, but it’s only a couple of weeks now before everything goes completely bonkers for the Winter Sale, and you can expect to see all the same names deeply discounted once more.
10. Nier: Automata
A 40% price drop saw Alice’s fave re-entering the charts last week, and just about sticking around this week too. It’s back up to its original launch price now, but expect this to rediscover its bargainous ways toward the latter third of December.
I tried to play it. I didn’t get it. I’m sorry.
8 and 9. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
The double-whammy of going half price, and pre-orders being open (don’t pre-order) for February’s expansion, Rise And Fall, sees Civ VI claim two spots in the charts this week. Or Steam’s utterly broken nature sees it doing that, and I’m trying to think of a reason why. Either way, it means there’s one less entry to write this week, and my cold says thank you.
7. Divinity: Original Sin 2
It’s nice to see that just the weeniest of discounts was enough to see the completely splendid DOS2 re-enter the charts. It dropped a measly five bucks, but still managed to shift enough copies to feature.
We very comfortably put it in our new list of the Best PC Games Of All Time, with no fear that we were being biased by its recent release. It’s truly incredible.
6. Assassin’s Creed Origins
It’s kind of monstrous that there will likely be a new Assassin’s Creed next year, or the year after for certain. The size of Origins, the scale of its recreation of Egypt, the volume of daft and interesting things to do alongside its (troublingly) dull main campaign, the aching volume of work and effort that went into it – it feels like this should be something that stands for many years. Developers should be able to sit back, put their feet on the desk and arms behind their heads, and soak in the glory. Not start all over again!
What have we done?
5. Call Of Duty: WWII
CODWAR must be going great guns if it’s still charting amidst a sale, with not a single percent knocked off its already outrageous price. A guaranteed annual seller for Activision, they know there’s no cause to discount yet, or perhaps ever.
As we noted, it was a bit of a mirror world release for COD this time, with a decent single-player campaign, and a lacklustre multiplayer.
4. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
Your opinion of The Witcher 3 is the wrong opinion. The opinion that slightly differs from your opinion is the right one, and that you hold your opinion on the game is demonstrative of your intellectual failings. Why would you even think a thing like that? You’re awful.
3. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
It couldn’t be a more boring top four to the Steam Charts, could it? I’ve been writing this for seven months, about 30 of them, and these games have appeared nearly every time. What this shows is that human beings are boring old boringfaces, and everyone needs to be better.
BE BETTER.
Especially you, Alison.
2. Grand Theft Auto V
Right, this is the last entry in the competition no one knew was taking place, trying to figure out what’s been going on with the screenshots for the GTAV entries in the Steam Charts (the one’s I’ve written, not where Alice has splendidly stepped in). I wonder if anyone will find the energy to care what it was. Meanwhile,
What Are Rockstar Spending All The GTA V Money On?
Pictures of your mum.
1. Plunkbat
Because she has the best voice, it’s Hop Along’s Waitress:
04/12/2017 at 11:22 Konservenknilch says:
Damn, missed the Civ VI sale. Oh well, guess I’m gonna wait for the complete edition or something.
04/12/2017 at 13:10 toliman says:
you didn’t miss much. Civ6 is a <$20 game at times. Fun, but you need the Civ 'Itch' to play.
04/12/2017 at 14:47 SkyeHarrison says:
04/12/2017 at 11:23 james.hancox says:
We care, John! I’ve been enjoying the running DMA Design joke.
04/12/2017 at 13:29 Someoldguy says:
Now that you’ve summoned the Great Cthulhu, it’s the end of everything.
04/12/2017 at 15:18 Colthor says:
“DMA Design games in not-quite reverse chronological order” is as close as I’ve got.
Psygnosis had some great box art.
04/12/2017 at 12:04 Ghostwise says:
Maybe if you tried to play it wearing garters and an unmanageably short négligé, to get in character ?
04/12/2017 at 12:19 Earl-Grey says:
Or maybe he should simply try wanking?
04/12/2017 at 13:31 Someoldguy says:
I think that playing it without getting it makes John a pirate. Arrr!
04/12/2017 at 12:20 Elgarion says:
I play the Assassin’s Creed campaign with my wife (one playing, the other watching, comenting and giving orders). This egypt recreation is amazing ; except that, the story is completely, depressingly dumb. The writers should be severly punished.
04/12/2017 at 12:50 Bostec says:
I am intrigued with your husband/wife playstyle. Is that like that in real life too? One watching, commenting and giving orders?
04/12/2017 at 15:21 benzoate says:
I’ll be disappointed if OP, or “wife” is not Krang or Kuato.
04/12/2017 at 12:36 Artist says:
What a sad article. Seems Mr. Walker isnt any longer that motivated when he cant beat old men that are already laying on the floor…
04/12/2017 at 12:51 Ghostbird says:
You seem like a nice well-balanced person who has their priorities straight.
04/12/2017 at 12:52 Bostec says:
I also found that it wasn’t his usual self of wit, wonder and loathing but the man has a cold and is excused.
04/12/2017 at 13:30 John Walker says:
Cough. Splutter.
04/12/2017 at 12:52 gabrielonuris says:
About Assassin’s Creed, yes, Ubisoft is back on business again. During the last couple of years I saw games made by smaller studios get bashed online because of its collectathon open worlds, meanwhile Ubisoft got another free pass with Origins.
I don’t know, maybe I’m wrong because I didn’t play it, but besides hiding the minimap, is this game really so different from the others?
04/12/2017 at 13:00 Morat Gurgeh says:
Damn, that girl has a brilliant voice. Thanks for the heads up.
04/12/2017 at 13:01 Retzinsky says:
Yes yes yes Hop Along. 10/10, perfect execution, maximum score!
04/12/2017 at 13:02 phuzz says:
Why is it that the only weeks that GTA doesn’t chart are the weeks when John is away?
04/12/2017 at 13:33 SBLux says:
Because he is sitting at home in his underpants buying every single copy to ensure the running joke may continue.
04/12/2017 at 13:38 Captain Narol says:
Correlation is not Causation.
04/12/2017 at 16:11 Baines says:
Did RPS ever say how they got their chart data?
The default version of the Steam store’s own Top Sellers chart will be local to the user. A person in the US will get a different top sellers list than a person in the UK. Clicking on the “Global Top Sellers” button will get you the global list. (And of course the Global list is different from both the US and UK charts.)
Though the obvious answer is that John simply puts GTA Online in the spot of a game that he doesn’t care about in order to continue a joke, particularly one that has “Online” in its name. Specifically, Black Desert Online.
04/12/2017 at 14:01 DragonSix says:
“Post Sale Fatigue” more like mass refund time.
Bought a lot of VR games for my Rift, they’re all rubish.
Thank god steam has its refund policy, because almost no proper journalist reviews any VR games, and it’s very hard to find anything of quality with all those biased steam user reviews.
04/12/2017 at 14:19 Hartford688 says:
I’m genuinely surprised that there are enough people who a) want the top 4 games and b) don’t already have the top 4 games to still relentlessly put them in the top slots. Sales of new games must be pretty poor.
04/12/2017 at 15:05 Ghostwise says:
The vast majority of the $30B+ in sales last year (in the US alone) were recent games.
04/12/2017 at 14:19 Qazinsky says:
But John, I agree with your opinion of the Witcher 3 :(
04/12/2017 at 16:51 Re-Gain says:
Why did you put a screenshot of Menace for GTA V? The only thing in common is Rockstar North. I loved playing on my Atari ST with Menace (shmup with good ideas but bad song), but the GTA series was never part of my library. If this is a joke, can you explain? it’s not the first time I’ve seen this kind of mistake in RockPaperShotgun, or I don’t understand the joke.
Thx
04/12/2017 at 18:38 Captain Narol says:
That’s indeed a running joke, that you obviously don’t understand.
For my part, I like to think that the Kraken in the picture is a metaphoric vision of Rockstar and GTA V, even if it’s not what John intended.