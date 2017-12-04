Magical dungeon crawler Wizard of Legend looks wizard

Do you have a fast paced, spell-slinging dungeon crawler shaped hole in your gaming life? Well, Wizard of Legend might have you covered. It launched a Kickstarter campaign last year, but a new trailer has just brought it to our attention – where it probably should have been for a while.

I just spent ten minutes zapping my way around the demo, which has secured the game’s place on my ‘awesome wizard simulators’ watch list.

I’m reminded more of Battlerite than typical RPG’s, with its lightning fast pace and emphasis on dodging. Wizard of Legend might not have quite the same level of tactical nuance, but a fleshed out campaign should make up for that.

You play as a competitor in the Chaos Trials, which sees you thrown into a series of dungeons where you have to gather an arsenal of spells and relics with the goal of becoming, you guessed it, a wizard of legend. The Kickstarter page goes into all the details, and includes a neat description of how the spells are made by harnessing ‘raw chaos’. I always enjoy it when a fictional world explains the rules behind how its magic works – maybe it’s something to do with applying logic to something that’s inherently silly/mysterious.

The main draw is still the combat though, as beautifully illustrated by these gifs.

There’ll also be local multiplayer, in both cooperative and competitive form. As a big fan of Battlerite and Magicka’s PVP mode, I’m especially excited about the latter.

You can try out the demo here, which has an interesting – if limiting – setup. It takes place well after the actual game, in a modern museum that’s been set up to commemorate the Chaos Trials.

Wizard of Legend will release early next year.