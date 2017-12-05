Stardock and the original Star Control developers are brawling over the series rights

Up until this month, it was easy to get excited about the future of Star Control. After 20 years of false starts, we were getting not one but two successors to the classic space romp. The original designers, Fred Ford and Paul Reiche, were working on a direct sequel to Star Control 2, Ghosts of the Precursors, while Stardock was working on a prequel, Star Control: Origins, set in a different universe. Now the two games are lamentably part of an increasingly public dispute between Ford, Reiche and Stardock CEO Brad Wardell. It’s getting ugly.
It all kicked off — at least in public — on December 1 with a blog post from Ford and Reiche. “Unfortunately there appears to be a growing legal conflict between us and Stardock,” it began. The issues largely surround the sale of the original Star Control games. In 2013, Atari sold the name, trademark and certain elements from the Star Control series at auction, which Stardock purchased. The pair contend that Stardock has no rights to the first three games, nor should it be able to sell them.
Stardock currently sells all three of them on Steam.
One of the things that sticks out is this line: “It’s our opinion that Atari’s rights to publish our earlier games terminated over a decade before the auction.” On the surface, it looks like Atari agreed, at least at one point. In 2011, Atari started selling the series through GOG without permission, prompting Ford and Reiche to get in touch. According to them, Atari conferred with its lawyers, confirmed that a mistake had been made and apologised. This led to GOG making a deal with the original creators for the game license and Atari for the trademark so they could continue to feature in the store.
The implication from this is that Atari knew that it didn’t have permission to sell the games, and Stardock could not have purchased those rights when they bought the trademark in 2013.
The next day, Stardock’s Brad Wardell hit back with a blog post of his own.
First, as many people know, the classic Star Control games have been available for sale long before Stardock acquired the rights from Atari four years ago. For the entirety of the time we have held the rights, they have been getting paid for those sales. If they had an objection to the games being sold this is something that could and should have been addressed before we were ever involved.
Wardell also noted that, when Stardock acquired Star Control from Atari, they also got publishing agreements to the franchise. “The short version is that the classic IP is messy,” he added. Wardell also responded to Ford and Reiche’s claim that Stardock was using their “aliens, ships and narrative” without permission, as Star Control: Origins is set in a different universe before the first game.
The dispute carried on yesterday, when Ford and Reiche published a second blog post regarding the unexpected decision to remove the original games from GOG. It was in this post where they relayed the story of how the Star Control games ended up on GOG and their deal with Atari. The pair seem to now want Star Control to be expunged from all stores.
In October of this year, history repeated itself when Stardock began selling our games on Steam and elsewhere (even bundled with theirs), again without getting our permission. This time we couldn’t come to an agreement, so we asked that Stardock stop bundling and selling the games. They refused, so we’ve decided to end our 2011 distribution agreement with GOG as a first step to having the games pulled down.
Bradwell then updated his original post with another response and a challenge.
Paul and Fred continue to make unsubstantiated claims regarding the DOS-based Star Control games. If they have any documentation to provide evidence to their assertions, we have yet to see them.
He went on to allege that Stardock has “perpetual, exclusive, worldwide licensing and sales agreement” that came from Atari, and before that Accolade, and includes the signature of Paul Reiche. He also criticised their tone in earlier correspondence from when they first announced Ghosts of the Precursors, claiming that they were vague and full of demands.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like anything is going to be settled amicably.
“With all due respect to Paul and Fred, they really should talk to competent legal counsel instead of making blog posts,” Wardell wrote in his blog post.
05/12/2017 at 17:01 Aerothorn says:
With all due respect to Wardell, he really should talk to competent legal counsel before making blog posts. (Seriously, every lawyer will tell you to shut up, stop having internet arguments, and stay silent until legal proceedings have ended, barring generic PR statements).
05/12/2017 at 17:16 rustybroomhandle says:
I have a hard time seeing this man’s name anywhere after he showed what an utter bag of festering filth he is during the goobergarble debacle a few years ago. A pity since it affects my purchasing decisions too, even though I’m sure there are plenty of lovely people who work on games published by him.
05/12/2017 at 17:58 killias2 says:
Brad Wardell is the only person to have ever blocked me on Twitter. He was ranting about how websites were purposefully not covering Stardock’s games (which was utter hogwash), and giving insanely bad faith interpretations to milquetoast observations from critics.
To be fair, I don’t personally know him, so maybe I shouldn’t have engaged. But.. I basically just questioned his analysis a bit. BLOCKED
Before that, I was a big fan, bought all of their stuff. You can find comments on RPS of me defending Wardell himself. Since.. I bought Offworld Trading Company basically because it was a distinct developer, and I love Soren Johnson. If GalCiv 3 was good enough, I probably could’ve been swayed.
But.. buying anything from Stardock leaves a bad taste in my mouth.
Edit: Just to be clear, here’s a comment from over 4 years ago where I argued strongly on Wardell’s behalf: link to rockpapershotgun.com
It’s hilarious to think he would block me a couple years later because of his own support of a far-right, misogynistic faux-consumer crusader against games criticism, lol.
05/12/2017 at 18:16 killias2 says:
I found the thread where he blocked me!
First, here’s the context. Arthur Gies suggested that indie developers should listen to their PR and to sometimes shut up. (Funnily enough, this is the same advice Brad Wardell supplies in the story above). Brad Wardell somehow interprets this as a threat.
Here’s that twitter thread: link to twitter.com
I ended up in thread that was about this broad topic as killington00:
link to twitter.com
I basically just say, “Hey now, this is ridiculous. Don’t add to this toxic situation. Try to give a bit of benefit of the doubt.” In retrospect, this is also the tone of my defense of Brad Wardell, in the RPS comment I linked above.
He tells me I’m ridiculous.. of course it was a threat.. and then blocks me forever. To this day, I can only actually see this thread while logged out of Twitter, LOL.
I know nobody cares, but it’s amazing what a huge asshole this guy is.
05/12/2017 at 19:04 RedViv says:
Can only agree here. Thank goodness we have nice and creative 4X people now, like Amplitude, and even Paradox can into space now.
05/12/2017 at 19:11 killias2 says:
Paradox could get some criticism for its DLC policies, and some of their newer titles feel a bit flawed for my taste.
But.. they’re a wonderful company that I’m proud to support. I mean, I remember when Rowan Kaiser wrote that scathing Stellaris review: link to ign.com
He faced a huge backlash from it, with lots of fans screaming that he didn’t know what he was talking about.
Paradox responded by.. defending him: link to kotaku.com – “Contrary to a lot of opinions we’ve seen posted, Rowan is a very logical choice by IGN. Although, yes, we would disagree with the lower-than-liked score that he eventually awarded us, he does have experience of our previous titles and has over the years provided his professional opinion on those, too. It would make sense that IGN would make use of his experience to review Stellaris.”
That’s a class act. That’s a company that deserves the success it has found, even if they’re not perfect.
05/12/2017 at 19:52 rochrist says:
Wardell is pretty much an epic shitheel, always has been.
05/12/2017 at 17:12 mitrovarr says:
Whether Stardock is right or wrong here, they need to end it amicably, and quickly. A prolong, ugly fight with the creators will quickly gain hostility from fans of the original, and destroy any hope they have of selling anything related to Star Control.
05/12/2017 at 18:37 Megatron says:
Yep. When push comes to shove the internet isn’t going to side with Stardock over this. PaulFred for the win!
05/12/2017 at 17:15 ScubaMonster says:
Not sure what to make of all this. All I know is that it will suck if the original Star Control games disappear from all storefronts permanently over this dispute.
05/12/2017 at 17:28 mitrovarr says:
The Ur-Quan Masters is still available, right? So what’s the big loss, the one everyone hates (SC3) or the one nobody cares about (SC1)?
05/12/2017 at 18:03 Sin Vega says:
That last line was beautiful work.
05/12/2017 at 18:30 wombat191 says:
Reads article, picks up a copy of The Ur-Quan Masters on Steam just in case :)
05/12/2017 at 18:53 jamhov says:
Count me among the people that used to support Wardell/Stardock but have found his antics unpalatable.
Picking a fight with the creators of one of the most revered computer games of all time is ill-advised regardless of his legal rights.
Seriously how much money is being made off the old star control titles? Is that really worth poisoning the well of fans of the franchise?
05/12/2017 at 19:22 Spinkick says:
Please be careful pre judging stardock on this one, guys. After 25 years, there is a new star control game, and then out of nowhere the original designers come out and announce that they are making a new game and all this other legal/blog stuff? Where have they been? What perfect timing to try and undermine stardock right when they are about to release a new star control game.
So far stardock has been the only ones explaining their stance and legal situation, and the original guys are just making rants and blog posts (without allowing comments as well).
I respect the original creators here, and stardock has done some crap in the past, but this new situation needs to be judged on its own.
05/12/2017 at 19:41 Glip says:
Paul and Fred have wanted to do a sequel to Star Control 2 since it’s release. They were never able to get a publisher to publish it. They got close when they were under Crystal Dynamics, then went independent and struggled for years with licensed game projects.
They hit paydirt with Skylanders and made hundreds of millions for Activision. Now that Skylanders is taking a break, they finally have personal capital from their Skylanders bonuses to finally make the sequel.
05/12/2017 at 20:52 Megatron says:
“What perfect timing to try and undermine stardock right when they are about to release a new star control game.”
Did you read the article above where they have been stepping in to protect their interests since 2011? Let’s not try and make this about them ‘suddenly’ stepping on Stardock’s publishing toes in 2017.
05/12/2017 at 19:29 peterako1989 says:
Oh no, my Juffo-wups!
05/12/2017 at 20:35 Robin says:
So either Atari have misunderstood or misrepresented the rights they had to sell, or Wardell has, or both. Considering both have well-deserved toxic reputations, I’m guessing this wasn’t an innocent mistake.