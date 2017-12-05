Have You Played… Wolfenstein: The Old Blood?

Seeing as Steam reviews are not entirely fairly arguing that the recent Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is too perfunctory a sequel, let’s look back to a time when that really did happen. The Old Blood, a game that straddled the line between sequel and expansion pack to the excellent Wolfenstein: The New Order, was the very model of going through the motions. Paradoxically, it was also an attempt to give fans exactly what they wanted.
Which is to say, going back to OG Wolfenstein’s straightforward, period Nazi’n’demon shooting, as opposed to TNO’s post-war setting and exploration of its beefcake hero’s trauma and existential crisis. That ‘old’ in the title was no coincidence – this was a gift-wrapped offering to Wolf 3D and Return To Castle Wolfenstein veterans.
I wonder how I’d have written our Wolfenstein: The Old Blood review if it had come about before The New Order. “Perfectly adequate latter-day Wolfenstein followed by really properly good new Wolfenstein” seems like a more natural flow in a way, and spares the disappointment inherent in “holy crap really good new Wolfenstein followed by eh, it’s fine I guess Wolfenstein.”
There will be people who skipped both games at the time who have now done just that, I imagine, and I envy them the surprise and delight they’d experience when moving from Old Blood’s shallow but serviceable heroics onto New Order’s crackpot brilliance, unpredictable escalations (and occasional tone-deafness).
As it is, for me, The Old Blood falls into that general morass of noughties Wolfenstein games that I can’t entirely tell apart – I do almost remember it as coming before the New Order/New Colossus double-whammy. And perhaps that is best.
05/12/2017 at 15:46 int says:
I’ll be frank: a castle is important to me in Wolf.
05/12/2017 at 16:53 maninahat says:
What are you, the pun usher?
05/12/2017 at 17:18 Flopdong says:
I gotta agree, I really appreciated The Old Blood. I love the new games, but the throwback to classic Wolfenstein was great. I agree that it wasn’t particularly revolutionary, but that also wasn’t the point. It was still a well crafted shooter with a decently enjoyable story. Solid 8/10 in my book
05/12/2017 at 16:00 Lord_Mordja says:
TOB might not have had the narrative chops of TNO/TNC, but (extended, early stealth sequence aside) I definitely think it had the best gameplay of any of new Wolfensteins. In fact, I was very disappointed that Colossus threw out a lot of the good changes TOB made, but then again a lot of Colossus was disappointing in general.
05/12/2017 at 16:03 subdog says:
I’ve really tried to get into it, but the first hour is some of the most tedious forced stealth I’ve ever played, with no real payoff to make it feel worthwhile.
TNO had plenty of stealth, but generally you could improvise and blast your way out when things went bad. TOB says nein and gives you a single linear path through idiotic sentries invulnerable to everything except for the most tedious stealth kill process imaginable. And then you get to repeat the process a half-dozen times in identical brown corridors.
I’m sure it gets better, but I can’t imagine a worse way to start a game.
05/12/2017 at 16:09 Risingson says:
I play it from time to time. It either gets me and grabs me or pulls me off violently. It goes from fun to boring really fast and back. Visually is wonderful, though.
05/12/2017 at 16:54 LennyLeonardo says:
“it pulls me off violently”: boxquote.
05/12/2017 at 17:54 Risingson says:
Not having English as your first language makes you do really weird things with words. At first I corrected them; later I decided to leave them as it popped out of my head.
05/12/2017 at 18:23 LennyLeonardo says:
I’m sorry, I couldn’t resist. I meant no offense.
05/12/2017 at 17:27 RichUncleSkeleton says:
TOB has one big thing going for it over TNC: it came out before the new Doom. TNC just feels ho-hum compared to the insane speed and balletic violence of Doom. I really can’t go back.
05/12/2017 at 18:20 Freud says:
I haven’t. I felt all Wolfensteined out after The New Order. They’re fun games but have very limited gameplay.
05/12/2017 at 18:26 Zenicetus says:
I played it to almost the point where it shifts gears halfway through to the zombie stuff, which I’ve read is where it gets better. But it was just too much on-rails forced stealth and uninteresting settings up to that point. I couldn’t finish it.
I’m stuck partway through New Colossus too, because the linear levels and repetitive combat is reminding me more of Old Blood than New Order. For me, this studio hit a high point with New Order. Now it’s just interesting cut scenes spaced apart by tired corridor shooting and recycled gameplay mechanics.
05/12/2017 at 19:16 duns4t says:
I’m one of those who feels the game improves dramatically with the zombies/occult later on, but unfortunately I think that was only the last third of the game. There were some frustrating design choices marring the first 2/3rds.
Having made all of TOB like the last third could have resulted in a game every bit as good as TNO (which was great!). Personally, I love occult/twisted expansions/themes of regular games – Borderlands 1 & 2 had a lot of issues, but the Halloween-themed DLCs were some of my favorite pieces.
05/12/2017 at 20:36 Daymare says:
There are some great set pieces in TNC. My favorite for combat is the level in nuked NYC, which I think is also the most open. However there’re some “BioShock Infinite’s Columbia before the violence”-ish levels that I absolutely adore throughout TNC. And I still think putting you in a friggin wheelchair was such an interesting choice for the genre.
I felt TNO had somewhat more open levels all in all, but maybe I remember incorrectly. Either way, all three new Wolfensteins are really good in slightly different ways.
05/12/2017 at 18:29 Plake says:
I didn’t like TNO and i still love TOB! And indeed, it was a new version of RTCW, much better than Wolfenstein from the early 2000…!
05/12/2017 at 18:49 Carra says:
I don’t play many shooters but from time to time I enjoy playing a single player shooter. Wolfenstein is pretty good at that. It’s an enjoyable game and makes me wish they make more purely single player games.