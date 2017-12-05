Ubisoft giving ace-o RTS World in Conflict away for free

DID YOU KNOW: one of the first-ever posts on this here website was about Massive Entertainment’s alt-Cold War real-time strategy game World in Conflict, and for years we even had a screenshot of one of its very impressive explosions on our About/mission statement page. It was a game we liked so much that we even ran photographs of TV’s famous Kieron Gillen wearing a delightful promotional WiC hat. As such, it’s been a minor tragedy that WiC was removed from Steam a while back (though it is on GOG).
Its excellent tanks and incompetent captains are not entirely lost to us, however – Ubisoft are giving it away for free until Monday.
World in Conflict was to some extent a spiritual successor to Ground Control, though its the USSR-invades-the-US-in-the-80s plot and some deliberately dipshit characters also made it a little bit Command & Conquer. Like RPS, it’s ten years old this year. Hence, this is a bit of an anniversary giveaway, although it forms a double-whammy with Ubi giving away bestest-best Asssassin’s Creed, Black Flag (aka AC4). Freebie downloads for the latter don’t go live until Dec 12-18 though – we’ll aim to give you a heads up about that closer to the time.
In the meantime, do go snag a copy of WiC. It’s an extremely tanky and explosive RTS that particularly excelled in multiplayer, and it’s yours for no-pennies until 2AM PST/10A M UK on Monday, December 11.
05/12/2017 at 10:13 Doc DarkStar says:
I still have a small piece of the Berlin wall in my bedroom that came with a special edition of this. Can’t believe that was 10 years ago now, WiC looked absolutely incredible at the time and still looks pretty good today.
05/12/2017 at 10:40 BooleanBob says:
Man, Ubisoft have given a lot of free games away to try and get people onto their platform. I own:
Assassin’s Creed 3
Beyond Good and Evil
Far Cry Blood Dragon
Heroes of Might and Magic 4
Might and Magic 1-6
Prince of Persia: Sands of Time
Rayman Origins
The Crew
Splinter Cell
Watch_____________Dogs
and now World in Conflict.
Thing is, I’ve never bought a game on uplay and I never intend to either. In my mind it’s become indelibly tied to the notion of free give-aways. I wonder if that’s a common thing, or if they’re seeing the buy-in that they presumably hope for with these promotions.
05/12/2017 at 11:00 Ghostwise says:
So does Origin, so does Humble, so does GoG, so does Steam (albeit more rarely, because they need to shovel away the cash to reach their servers).
And of course there are innumerable bundles and packs where games past the second or third are essentially free.
05/12/2017 at 11:57 Czrly says:
I also have a tonne of games from UPlay and have never bought a title, there.
I know, every single give-away round provokes a chorus of “I’ll never touch UPlay” from the ‘community’ but, frankly, I think UPlay is one of the better stores. It works and it doesn’t annoy me. I think Origin is way, way worse (the worst of the Stores, by far!); Steam takes an aeon to open or to launch anything at all and this wait seems only to be on the increase; GOG Connect is downright abysmal (it doesn’t even start minimized, 90% of the time!), however nice GOG, themselves, may be; and the Windows Store is tied to the Windows 10 sandbox (formerly known as Metro).
Compared to these, UPlay just downloads stuff, operates some DRM and gets out of the way. Hell, it even has a “Start Offline” option in the settings window and I can get right behind that!
05/12/2017 at 14:24 Catterbatter says:
GOG Galaxy is completely optional, though, which is a huge advantage.
05/12/2017 at 13:43 Luagha says:
I also don’t see why people carry on like Uplay is any worse than Steam (annoying middleware that i’ve raged against ever since not buying HL2 in protest, before eventually giving in to its ubiquity).
But of more interest to me is when and how did they give you might and magic 1-6? That actually prompted me to go see if they sold the series, but no – Heroes only. (and when did they give you Heroes 4, for that matter? I called bingo on the rest of your list)
05/12/2017 at 13:57 BooleanBob says:
Yeah, that’s a little weird. They seem to have been de-listed: I can’t find them when I search on the store, and they don’t have the usual hub pages when I select them in my library. But I can download and install them just fine. I’m afraid I don’t remember when I acquired them.
05/12/2017 at 14:18 Luagha says:
Oh well! Thanks for checking. They’re on GoG anyway, of course. Twas just curiosity.
05/12/2017 at 10:44 guidom says:
brilliant game, especially the add-on where you got to play from the Soviet perspective. can’t believe it’s 10 years old… sigh.
05/12/2017 at 11:02 defunct says:
I already bought Black Flag. And I have to agree. Best AC ever. Played it twice.
I don’t remember the good stuff about World in Conflict. I remember people talking about it in frustration.
05/12/2017 at 11:56 wombat191 says:
I agree about AC4 but Kenway is an obnoxious twat and made me give up playing.
WIC is a decent rts game, with LOTS of super weapons and a pretty good single player camapign
05/12/2017 at 11:29 Grizzly says:
A cargo fleet worth of fun, this one was. A very accessible real time tactics game that, in multiplayer, had you co-operating in a team of 8 players against another one of 8 players, each of you playing different roles. I wonder how it holds up now that I’ve sunk a lot of time into the far deeper Wargame though.
05/12/2017 at 12:07 Relenzo says:
You’ve no idea how relieved I am to hear that.
Black Flag was the only AC game I ever played, and I remember being confused because I wanted to join the Templars and I thought they were supposed to be the bad guys.
05/12/2017 at 12:51 palhanow says:
Uow! That’s great news.
I’ve been trying to buy World In Conflict in Steam since ever, but never understand why is not available in the Store, game is kind’a old and don’t run well on new hardware.
Apparently, Ubi released a new patch do correct this issues.
Now i have a free and great game. Thanks Ubi.
05/12/2017 at 13:46 Rich says:
Never had any problems running it on modern hardware, either in boxed form or my more recent gog purchase.
05/12/2017 at 13:31 Megatron says:
Ooh, thanks for both this and the heads-up about AC4: Black Flag. I very nearly spent a crisp fiver on Black Flag in the Halloween sale – will look forward to receiving it free and gratis! :)
I remember looking at WiC back in the day and being quite impressed. Don’t know why I never got around to buying it.