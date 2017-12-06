Euro Truck Simulator 2 travels to Italy in new DLC

Europe’s lovely leg has been given a makeover in Euro Truck Simulator 2. Italy has been expanded and fleshed out in the new Italia expansion (and a bit in the base game), so if you’ve ever dreamed of spending your days transporting grapes and marbles up and down winding roads, you’ve got no more excuses for putting it off. It’s out now.

Precarious mountain paths, relaxing coastal routes, busy roads through ancient cities — Italy’s got a lot going for it. Looking outside at the rain and the perpetually grey skies, I’d love a trip down to the Mediterranean right about now.

If you’re more about the work than the sightseeing, it looks like Italy has you covered in that department, as well. There’s a high density of cities, and there’s local industry in the form of marble quarries and Europe’s largest steelworks. I’ll leave that to you while I enjoy my holiday.

The expansion adds 19 cities, including Rome, Napoli and Palermo, 11,500km of new roads, “realistic junctions”, and several little things that will make it feel a bit more Italian, they say, from the road signs to the vegetation.

Euro Truck Simulator 2: Italia is out now on Steam for £13.49/$17.99/€17.99.