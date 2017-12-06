Have You Played… Deus Ex: Mankind Divided?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
It feels as if game developers have spent the past ten years learning how to efficiently build the design ideas conceived in the ten years before that. As a result, where the original Deus Ex’s commitment to systemic design offered player’s options which surprised, Deus Ex Mankind Divided has boiled those systems down to a tight, repeatable loop.
Mankind Divided brings back Adam Jensen, though this time he’s in Prague and a double agent. Still, the procedure is the same as in the previous game, Deus Ex Human Revolution. You have gruff conversations, you crouch through vents, you sneak up on men and press either the lethal or nonlethal-flavoured go-away button. I find this enormously satisfying, because it supports a slow, methodical mastery of space. Prague initially seems a vast warren of side streets filled with deadly guards, but by the game’s end you’ve discovered so many holes and shortcuts through it that it’s like swiss cheese.
It’s beautiful, too. Mankind Divided rewards your exploration with stunning architecture at every turn, whether you’re outside a club, in a ramshackle stairwell or staring at the grandiose ceilings of a ritzy apartment.
From the development team’s perspective, I suspect those repeatable loops are desirable because they make the always-difficult creation process more predictable for a producer’s budget spreadsheet. For player’s, the response seemed to be more mixed. A lot of other people on this site found Mankind Divided a slog. For me, who only ever wanted more Human Revolution, it was exactly what I wanted.
06/12/2017 at 15:37 Halk says:
>For me, who only ever wanted more Human Revolution,
>it was exactly what I wanted.
For me, who only ever wanted no more Human Revolution, it was exactly what I didn’t want.
06/12/2017 at 16:00 AliciaHarvey says:
06/12/2017 at 16:42 Aerothorn says:
You never asked for this.
06/12/2017 at 17:22 Skabooga says:
What a shame.
06/12/2017 at 17:38 Grizzly says:
Yeah, RIP.
06/12/2017 at 17:51 Sin Vega says:
That will be adequate.
06/12/2017 at 15:44 Kefren says:
It’s the only Deus Ex game with Denuvo, so the only one where I’ll wait until they patch it out. (Denuvo is removed from roughly a game a month). link to en.wikipedia.org
06/12/2017 at 15:45 Risingson says:
For me the design was not the problem, but the storytelling. It suggested a lot of themes that were discarded in a rush or conflicts that were suddenly forgotten. It was ambitious and I felt the cap of its ambition, like some power that be saying “no. Remove this part. People do not want to feel guilty while playing”. And also what was so discussed: for being a cyberpunk game, you represent a company that has no problem with the high power.
It felt weird. Even, slight spoilers, you go through your office thinking that there will be an assault mission later and that never happens.
Oh, and the dumb microtransactions.
Apart from that, it is beautiful, very beautiful, and it felt short. It provided my fix of sci fi games that are not about being rich and powerful, but saving the world and being the good guy.
06/12/2017 at 18:00 Javier says:
I don’t remember representing any company in the game?
06/12/2017 at 15:55 Dreggsao says:
I did play it, but I didn’t get far enough to make up my mind if this or Invisible War is the worst Deus Ex.
06/12/2017 at 16:36 itchyeyes says:
IMO, Invisible War is unequivocally the worst. But I was still very disappointed by this one. I really wanted to like it, but it’s just so boring. The plot itself is about as bland as they come. But it’s made worse by completely shoehorning Jenson into it where they should have just introduced a new character.
06/12/2017 at 16:46 Risingson says:
Actually that is not really the problem (it is but). The problem is something I read NK Jemisin talking about: sometimes you don’t have the proper character to tell the story, as the story is not theirs. And the story of Mankind Divided is not Adam Jensen’s, at all. He is the one unaffected by it actually.
06/12/2017 at 15:55 coldvvvave says:
It was not weird enough.
06/12/2017 at 16:00 Halk says:
Full price game with microtransactions. Of course I didn’t play it. The game is garbage for that reason alone.
06/12/2017 at 16:09 geldonyetich says:
Having enjoyed the first game of the reboot, this was one of the few I could pre-order in good faith. That faith was repaid with an engine that actually required I upgraded my computer to become playable, and during the intervening time to wait to afford that, I lost touch with it.
From time to time, I think of going back to giving it a proper play. But then I think to myself, “Oh, right, those invasive micro-transactions….” Nothing sours the immersion potential of the game quite as much as knowing I can manifest advantages with real money.
It seems Square Enix is capable of pulling an EA.
06/12/2017 at 16:18 Bostec says:
It was just so boring and janky compared to Human Revolution(which I have completed twice) I was 16 hours in with a non lethal Play-through. There was this side mission to knock someone out and then to drag their sorry arse to a crate or something. I couldn’t find it and I was dragging him all over the place, up and down the stairs, across the courtyard and the bastard was clipping on everything, from boxes to rubbish on the floor.
I finally lost my patience when he got stuck on a box, his limbs flaying like he was having a fit. I put a bullet in his bald dome and never played it again. The story is boring, the location dull and the worst part; it has characters I don’t even remember or care about.
06/12/2017 at 18:41 coldvvvave says:
I completely erased this from my memory. But now I remember like it was yesterday. Never asked for this.
06/12/2017 at 16:24 A Gentleman and a Taffer says:
Ach, I did, and it still sits there unfinished. It’s clearly a good game, it has all the stuff I love from the previous games. And Prague is a superb, detailed, urban sprawl which I’m more than happy to have sacrificed some more varied locations to focus in on.
But…but… it just didn’t click the same. Maybe you’re right, it zeroes in on a stealthy gameplay loop rather than being a crazy meeting of realistic locations and various mechanics to approach them in. Dishonored 2 did what Mankind Divided didn’t, in that respect, what a wonderful but tiny bit disappointing world to have more Deus Ex and find myself not wanting it.
06/12/2017 at 16:25 Turkey says:
I never finished HR, so I wasn’t too keen on continuing Jensen’s story. If they’d started a new story with a new protagonist in the same universe, I’d probably have given it a shot.
06/12/2017 at 16:32 Zenicetus says:
It had good level design for sneaking/killing. They removed ridiculous boss fights like the previous one. That’s about it, for the positives. Sneaking through vents and finding paths to the mission goal was enough for me to finish the game, because I’m a sucker for those mechanics.
The negatives for me were many, starting with a recycled Jensen who had no real reason to be the continuing lead character. He had no personal ties to any of the NPC’s, he was just a walking bag of tricks for getting through the levels. NPC’s who might have been interesting were never developed. There wasn’t much of a main plot, and then it was truncated at the end to suggest a sequel.
It did have one interesting side mission about a serial killer, turning Jensen into more of a cyber-noir detective than an anonymous killing machine. I wish more of the game had been like that.
06/12/2017 at 16:45 Jalan says:
Nope.
What I have done (and am in the process of doing so again, in fact) is play Invisible War with a more restrained viewpoint toward it. While some things are always going to be aggravating about it, I’ve found myself more welcoming to it generally than I was when it initially released.
06/12/2017 at 16:47 Risingson says:
Last time I tried the loading times killed me. They were everywhere. Thief 3 is a bit like that, isn’t it?
06/12/2017 at 18:19 Jalan says:
Indeed, the loading is prominent enough that it could be considered an in-game character. As to how it compares to Thief 3 – I couldn’t say. Unfortunately I bypassed Thief 3 entirely (honestly only really having given the entire Thief series a look long after the fact, and even then I weirdly got hooked on The Dark Mod which isn’t even part of it) so if it suffers from load-itis like Invisible War, I’d have to take the word of others on it.
06/12/2017 at 17:04 Petethegoat says:
Nice to hear that it’s still alright. I really enjoyed it as a kid, and I always wondered if it was just because I didn’t know better, but I have fond memories of reasonably dense, interesting hub areas.
06/12/2017 at 18:25 Jalan says:
That is something I do enjoy about it. While the levels overall aren’t the massive sprawls most now come to expect from games, they do pack in quite a bit for what constraints the game was developed around.
06/12/2017 at 18:13 foszae says:
The city design was top tier and i never even noticed the microtransaction fuss. But i am so of tough guy (who’s actually a corporate stooge anyhow) Adam Jensen. His fake-ass Clint Eastwood voice. His pretend moral quandaries while he props up the Establishment. They want to portray him as some rugged antihero, but he’s such a trite, safe action-hero type he may as well make jokes after he kills people.
I’ll come back to the Deus Ex universe, but please give me some sort of genuinely outsider protagonist: give me the punk girl surviving as a cat-burglar and working for the underground resistance. Give me the nebbish Indian programmer who is just starting to get black market augments but is still trying to pass as a natural. Give me any of the poor people who’ve been imprisoned in the ghetto, fighting to find the next dose of anti-rejection neuropozyne, struggling with half-broken augments, scrabbling to find some way back into a furtive, fugitive life in the normal world. Just let me play as anyone other than safe generic white boy Jensen…
06/12/2017 at 18:15 E_FD says:
It was never less than competent, but I don’t think it every really shed this feeling of having been thought up at a shareholders’ meeting with no premise beyond “Deus Ex: HR sold alright, put out some more”, and working backwards from there.
06/12/2017 at 18:19 BooleanBob says:
My god am I tired of tight loops.
06/12/2017 at 18:27 particlese says:
I played the tutorial up until some dudes showed up who needed shooting. I do want to play the rest of the game some day, but that pre-intro – complete with pre-rendered backstory dump lead-in, if I recall correctly – did not do much to inspire me to play, and I was already playing other games at the time.