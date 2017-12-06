Seven: The Days Long Gone ruined all other RPGs for me

Truth be told, I really wasn’t sure what Seven: The Days Long Gone, a stealth-centric roleplaying game from a studio lead by ex-Witcher folk, was until I played it. Was it a traditional isometric RPG starring a sole rogue? Was it isometric Assassin’s Creed? Hell, was it sci-fi or was it fantasy? The answer turns out to be ‘all of the above’ – to the point that the new tools Seven adds to the cRPG lexicon are ones I’m not sure I could go without from hereon in.
I’m still mid-game but I should say up front that Seven is a deeply wonky affair. Performance is spotty and I can’t make it run above 30 frames per second even on a 1080 Ti; the faux-comic outline look isn’t anything like as charming as it thinks it is; the cockney-themed acting is enthusiastic but stilted and unconvincing; the controls are often fiddly and counter-intuitive. If you’ll forgive a theoretical deviation into the dark world of videogame scores, sometimes I sit there thinking Seven is a 4/10 game.
But other times I sit there thinking it’s a 9/10 game, and indeed every number in between those two. In practice, it’s best described as occupying a halfway house between something like Pillars of Eternity’s deep, free-roaming questing and conversation, and Diablo’s very light-touch, combat-heavy approach to roleplaying.
Chats don’t tend to be particularly involved or choice-packed (or, frankly, otherwise edifying), with their focus leaning heavily on shopping and MMO-style mission-taking, but, unlike an ARPG, there are a ton of people to interact with, take more quests from or with pockets to empty. Meanwhile, open fields of beast-slaying are replaced with skulking around heavily-monitored areas evading guards and cameras, backstabbing, swiping loot and pick-pocketing anyone with their back to you.
This is indeed an RPG all about being a rogue, and as such stealing and silent assassination are almost always an option, but as this is a sci-fi/fantasy mash-up, security systems and hacking are in the mix too.
Crucially, what it also does is introduce the key moves and manoeuvres of an Assassin’s Creed game into the more traditional RPG questing and talking and deciding and stabbing mix. That is to say, mantling, jumping, ziplining, lunging. A game that feels better on a gamepad because of these direct and reactive controls, but without ceasing to feel like an RPG in the process.
Not quite parkour, and not as elegantly-realised as an Asscreed or Mordor, but certainly it’s a giant step towards the idea of creating your own path across the map – vanishingly rare in RPGs, which for years have been content for us to trudge back and forth along prescribed routes. The thought, now, of playing a roleplaying game in the Baldur’s Gate, Fallout or even Mass Effect idiom in which I could not climb onto most any surface or hide in most any bush is very hard to countenance.
I could fire up the otherwise excellent Divinity: Original Sin 2 right now, and suddenly I would feel as though I was locked pointlessly inside a maze of small walls, a tiny toy prisoner who inexplicably could not do the most obvious things to escape his immediate environs. Or even, simply, to shortcut them. Not having to take the long way around a flight of steps to a higher level is a beautiful, beautiful thing.
This is not to say Seven is without limitations. It’s got a sandbox element for sure, but there are plenty of impassable windows, barbed-wire fences and ledges or rooftops out of reach, and most particularly its island-based setting means it’s rarely long before you encounter a precipitous drop into the great beyond.
On top of that, this is a resolutely stealth game. You’re free to fight whenever you want, but you’re unlikely to hold out for long. So, the need to sneak, involving both hiding behind things and stealing costumes, Hitman-style, effectively reinstates the restraints lost by introducing climbing and jumping. It’s uneven in a lot of ways, and there’s that the creeping sense that Seven just hasn’t enjoyed the extra couple of layers of lacquer that a bigger-name RPG might enjoy, but it is a genuine fusion of two disparate gaming styles.
God, even the memory of those long, boring runs along a rampart or up some stairs or to the next section of town in a DOS or a Pillars of Eternity or a Tides of Bananarama – how could I possibly go back to that?
06/12/2017 at 19:02 Meat Circus says:
Oh, so *mandatory* stealth.
That’s when my interest plummets.
06/12/2017 at 19:06 Fraser Brown says:
You can just fight through everything or use disguises. It’s a stealth game, sure, but it doesn’t force you into it.
06/12/2017 at 19:20 Zombiwan Kenobi says:
You can’t fight through all content since most tough tasks (unlocking teleportations for example) are done in highly secured bases full of endlessly respawning enemies – overpowered ones.
As far as i’m concerned i was also thinking this game deserved a 4 one day and 9 the other day but in the end i chose the first option and uninstalled it. Between bad design, terrible gameplay and lots of bugs/unintuitive stuff, the game was more about frustration than actual fun. :/
06/12/2017 at 19:20 Ivan Ulyanov says:
So, 7/10?
06/12/2017 at 19:45 durrbluh says:
Ironically and somewhat accurately, yes.
This’ll be a convenient thing if it catches on with more games.
06/12/2017 at 20:58 Risingson says:
From some years ago to now I prefer gammes that are around 70-80 in metacritic than games that are universally praised. The universally praised use to be boring to me.
06/12/2017 at 22:06 Crafter says:
I tend to try to ignore them.
Sure 20% is generally a pretty bad sign but for example universally acclaimed games are often a tad overhyped.
Sure, Breath of the Wild showed to all the asscreeds how to make an open world sandbox interesting to explore but :
-the story and characters could not get any less under written. There is just nothing here
-since you get most (all ?) your tools very early in the game, there is no mechanical progression. You no longer get a new tool in a dungeon that changes the way you see the game.
06/12/2017 at 19:41 Yglorba says:
It’s odd that Divinity: OS 2 is your comparison for a game with less freedom-of-movement, since that game did offer a lot of options for teleportation that could be used to slip into areas via unusual means. (In particular, I recall you could skip a huge giant dungeon by slipping in the back door if you teleported in the right place.)
One annoyance was that you had an entire party, so you’d have to plan a way to get all of them where you want to go, not just the nimble teleporting rogue. But the teleporter pyramids helped with that.
06/12/2017 at 21:49 elevown says:
Yup – OS2 is a bad example – you have the teleport pyramids, teleport gloves, telekinesis, teleport spells – I could almost always get to any other area / level I could see.
06/12/2017 at 19:44 klops says:
“The thought of playing a roleplaying game in the Baldur’s Gate, Fallout or even Mass Effect idiom in which I could not climb onto most any surface or hide in most any bush is very hard to countenance.”
Ahh, finally a game that concentrates on this part.
“God, even the memory of those long, boring runs along a rampart or up some stairs or to the next section of town ”
Aaahhh! Excellent!
06/12/2017 at 19:46 Freud says:
I like sneaking.
06/12/2017 at 21:05 KillahMate says:
So, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild?
I mean, Cemu can run it pretty smoothly these days, that makes it a PC game right…?
06/12/2017 at 21:09 Someoldguy says:
I like the occasional stealth-em-up but it doesn’t satisfy the itch for the more traditional RPG where you’re toting full plate and a sword or power armour and a minigun that doesn’t lend itself to scurrying silently across rooftops and sliding across a succession of remarkably conveniently placed washing lines or phone cables.
06/12/2017 at 22:04 Sargonite says:
The thought, now, of playing a roleplaying game in the Baldur’s Gate, Fallout or even Mass Effect idiom in which I could not climb onto most any surface or hide in most any bush is very hard to countenance.
This is one of my problems with just about every RPG, frankly, and has been essentially forever. Real humans, however badly, can climb up, over, and under stuff. I’m looking forward to playing Seven to see somebody maybe get it right!
Somebody else here mentioned teleportation spells and such, but for me those don’t scratch the itch much at all, since the problem is more that my avatar can’t bodily do things they should be able to do.
06/12/2017 at 22:32 aepervius says:
Original sin 1 mocked that with a little puzzle where you had a *rope* drawn in your way at the dock and a treasure chest the other side. I think one of the character makes an off hand remark about being stopped by a rope :). B
But yes, if it makes you feel better, replace mentally that pile of box standing in your way by a block of pure adamantine with vertical walls coated in teflon and greased. Can’t climb that.
06/12/2017 at 22:34 caff says:
This sounds properly amazing.
06/12/2017 at 23:30 Darthus says:
Alec: I was also in 30fps hell for a long time (with a GTX 1080). Incredibly counterintuitively, in the “Gameplay” section of the options, there is a “framerate” slider that for some reason defaults to 30. I set it to 150 (the max) and average between 120-144 fps.