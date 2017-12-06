Portal returns! … as a Bridge Constructor spin-off!?

Here’s an odd fusion. Portal is being mixed with the Bridge Constructor series to create a spin-off game about making fragile bridges that transport forklifts from one side of the Aperture Science facility to the other. In Bridge Constructor Portal we’ll see GLaDOS, the robot marm of the passive aggressive puzzler, return to torment the player with what I presume will be a characteristically snide voiceover, provided by Ellen McLain. Here’s a brief teaser.
The idea of Bridge Constructor is a familiar one – you place struts and platforms and ask physics not to reject your bridge as you send over a few trucks. Previous games in the series have included one set in the Medieval period and one focused on stunts but this is the first that works with another well-known series.
It looks like you’ll be using the portals and bouncy goo of Aperture as well as beams and girders to get around obstacles in the testing grounds. Some screenshots show a forklift bouncing around on its way to the exit of a level.
It makes me wonder: what other Portal spin-offs would be fun? There’s already been Portal in LEGO Dimensions. Portal Space Program? Portal Gear Solid? Portals, Please?
We haven’t really covered too many bridge-building games here at RPS. I was satisfied with World of Goo, one of our best puzzle games ever made. But I do appreciate the madcap creations of some gap-crossing engineers, like these silly “bridges” by a Poly Bridge player.
If you’re looking to get bridgin’ for the sake of science, Bridge Constructor Portal is out December 20.
06/12/2017 at 14:32 Jokerme says:
This tickles my fancy, but I must say I’m a little disappointed it’s not Valve making the game.
06/12/2017 at 14:41 robinwak says:
Gabe is currently busy swimming in his pool of gold, not to be disturbed.
06/12/2017 at 14:51 Grizzly says:
Emperor Valerian was swimming in gold and it didn’t end well for him.
06/12/2017 at 17:43 JohnnyG says:
I don’t swallow that.
06/12/2017 at 14:53 Daymare says:
Is this some sort of cruel joke?
06/12/2017 at 15:26 Ghostwise says:
Only for folks who expect Valve to make games. Surely there can’t be any of those left ?
06/12/2017 at 15:47 Daymare says:
My thoughts were more in the line with how you don’t make jokes about the deceased. Or how you don’t go, dig out someone’s granny and waggle around the rotting corpse in front of her grieving relatives yelling “I’m BAAAACK!”
… or how you don’t laugh at someone who’d just publically embarrassed themselves in front of you.
I’m running out of analogies here, but you catch my drift.
06/12/2017 at 16:15 Uncle Fass says:
This is what we have been reduced to.
06/12/2017 at 15:08 johannsebastianbach says:
NotLikeThis … for five seconds I truly believed there’s going to be another Valve game … just to have my hopes and dreams crushed by the sudden realization that this is just a reskin of some casual game without any Valve involvement … FeelsBadMan
06/12/2017 at 15:08 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
Other spin offs you say? I think Factorio with portals would be a thing to behold.
06/12/2017 at 18:00 grimdanfango says:
All games would be improved by combining them with Factorio.
I’m completely serious.
06/12/2017 at 18:26 Daymare says:
Dear Factorio
Super Factorio Odyssey
Factorioborne
Defense of the Factorios 2
Wolfenstein: The New Factorio
06/12/2017 at 18:44 JarinArenos says:
I would play all of these.
06/12/2017 at 16:24 Drib says:
So Valve is just a company that licenses their IP off for other people to develop, now?
Maybe Half-life 3 will come out, designed by EA, with microtransactions. Buy more bricks to drop on that lever puzzle, woo.
06/12/2017 at 16:38 Beanbee says:
Portal space program, the potential!
You have to create a network of portals that will give your space-folks enough velocity to escape earths gravity, and put them into a decent orbit.
Perhaps even having to return objects from space using the portals as well, trying to give them a soft landing!
Expansion has you building a network around the solar system, with the eventual goal of flinging those undoubtedly squished kerbals out towards Alpha Centauri A.
06/12/2017 at 17:19 Catterbatter says:
Can’t you already do that by time-warping past an SOI change?
06/12/2017 at 18:45 JarinArenos says:
Well yeah, but good luck flinging yourself in the same direction twice in a row.