Rainbow Six Siege ends year with Operation White Noise

Rainbow Six Siege’s second year of updates has closed with Operation White Noise, the natural enemy of insomnia. It launched yesterday and introduces a new map, Mok Myeok Tower in South Korea, along with three new operators with diverse skills. One of them can even hack your phone to distract you. Stop reading messages from lonely singles in your area, there’s a mission to finish (and a launch trailer to watch).
As well as hacker Dokkaebi, there’s sneaky Vigil, who’s able to slip past cameras, and heavy-hitting Zofia, who’s armed with concussion and impact ammunition. You probably noticed her extreme dislike for walls in the trailer. I get that. Open-plan all the way.
If you haven’t played Rainbow Six Siege for a while, here’s Rich finding out if the squad shooter has been improved by its updates. Here’s a snippet:
30-plus hours of play just to unlock a new character feels grindy — because it is — but Siege does at least let players get stuck in to all of its levels, even if they’re lumped with the Starter Edition. The pool of stages has been added to as new operators have joined the fray, themed around their country of origin, and now includes Japanese rooftop mansions, Balaeric bars, and Brazilian favelas. I was happiest when we ended up on new maps Coastline and Skyscraper — primarily because both are a bit brighter than the overwhelming brownness of Siege’s grungier locales — but none of the stages skimp on the destructible walls, and so remain fun to rearrange.
To play with Operation White Noise’s new operators, you’ll either need to buy the Year 2 pass from Uplay or Steam, or you can purchase them using in-game credits from next week. The map, however, is available to everyone straight away.
06/12/2017 at 12:27 haradaya says:
I have to add that it does not take 30 hours plus to unlock new operators. The 20 operators available from the game’s launch are 500-2000 in-game credits, easily earned by doing the tutorial missions.
It’s the DLC operators that’ll cost you 25000 credits if you don’t buy the season pass. That can take a while, but still not 30 hours.
06/12/2017 at 12:37 Boozebeard says:
I think if you buy the cheaper starter edition it makes all the ops 25000 credit unlocks. It’s nice they added a lower price point for entry but it’s not the kinda thing you have an reference for when you buy it, a bit of a stinger when you realise jut how much longer it’s gonna take to unlock all the ops.