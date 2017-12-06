Shall we play a new #game from Sam ‘Her Story’ Barlow?

I make references to old movies, because I am an old man who only thinks about the past. In this case, the reference is to 80s ‘teen hacker almost accidentally nukes the world’ thriller Wargames. Y’know, the one that no-one remembers anything about other than “shall we play a game?” But don’t we all feel like best friends when we quote it together?
We already knew that Sam Barlow, the fella behind FMV detective game Her Story, was working on an interactivery movie sorta thing using the license, but now we get the teaser trailer, and a sense of how cold war nuclear terror has been updated for a new age of electronic disquiet. The fact that this is called #Wargames, rather than simply Wargames, probably provides some clues to this.
You’ll note that millions of people dying in a nuclear fire is not something referenced, despite 2017 having been a year in which some feared that sort of eventuality had returned to the table. What’s mentioned instead is the recent spate of high-profile hacks at the likes of Sony, Yahoo and Equifax – and thus the feared downfall of society as a result of digital information theft. In other words, it’s sounding a wee bit Mr Robot.
Oh.
Well, also to be gleaned from Sam Barlow’s Twitter today is some sniffing around the question of whether or not this counts as a ‘game’ (of course it does, don’t be silly):
…and the promise that, though the subjective matter seems dystopian, the tone will be at least somewhat chummy:
There’s no mention of a returning Matthew Broderick, though this is an official MGM joint, so who knows what surprises they might have forked out for?
But we get the quote at the end of the video, and that’s all that matters, right? Oh, that and the ‘2018’ release date.
06/12/2017 at 17:01 rustybroomhandle says:
Hmmmm… *scratches chin*… nnnnnnaaaaaaaw. Need more info maybe.
06/12/2017 at 17:12 Someoldguy says:
I prefer this quote, because it applies to so many games offered up these days, for me.
“A strange game. The only winning move is not to play. How about a nice game of chess?”
06/12/2017 at 19:41 durrbluh says:
Also, “the only winning move is not to play” line is far more commonly referenced than “shall we play a game?” Old Man Meer is totally out of touch with what’s “hip” and “with it”.
06/12/2017 at 18:30 PachPachis says:
From some strategic pausing, the flashing images in the middle seem like it’s about an American invasion of the “North African Republic”. Is that the name for their ultimate generic Notrealistan, or because it’s set in the near future are they going to do that sci-fi thing where a bunch of countries spontaneously unite?
06/12/2017 at 19:42 Monggerel says:
Nah.
I played Aisle a long time ago on a recommendation and decided that “Barlow” is indeed the absolute most appropriate name possible for his work.
Admittedly, that game is from like 2000 so, what ever, anyone can improve.
So I watch a walkthrough (not a Let’s Play) of Silent Hill: Shattered Memories. Nope, he’s still a god damn hack. Certainly better than, say, David Caje, but he could achieve that by simply not being a creepy fucking sociopath.
So then I hear Her Story’s hyped as this cool puzzle game with some orthogonal storytelling, and look at a walkthrough of that.
Nope. Sam Barlow delivers the usual Sam Barlow quality which is hack writing and the abso-fucking-lutely most painful “symbolism” imaginable.
It’s not that bad! It’s horrible, but at least you apparently won’t be laughed at for liking it. Sam Barlow’s games are still better than Stephanie Mayer’s books, I suppose.