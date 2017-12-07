Have You Played… B.U.T.T.O.N?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day of the year, perhaps for all time.



B.U.T.T.O.N (Brutally Unfair Tactics Totally Okay Now) is a stupid and dangerous idea for a local multiplayer game. 2-8 players start off seven paces away from the computer, then race to perform some inane activity before being the first to press their button. Mild violence is actively encouraged, and it’s an absolute blast.

The action gets most fierce when the task is to avoid having your own button pressed. It turns out you can learn a lot about your friends by who devotes themselves to protecting their own button, and who goes on the offensive.

There’s no denying that it gets old pretty quickly. After an hour or two you’ll have seen all of the games, but that’s OK because everyone will probably be too exhausted/injured to carry on after 15 minutes. If you’ve got the space and the friends, it’s a bargain at £1.49.

Just make sure you use an old keyboard, and maybe don’t play with anyone who has long finger nails.