Would you believe it, they’re only making another Tomb Raider

I know! Another sequel to a ludicrously long-running and successful game franchise! What surprises this life holds.

Unfortunately, “a new Tomb Raider” is quite literally all publisher Square Enix are saying right now, outside of promising we’ll hear more soon. Still, it’s nice to have forgone conclusions confirmed, innit?

A game allegedly named ‘Shadow Of The Tomb Raider’ was leaked last year. Is this the same thing? WIll it have that name? Who knows? Not me, cos Squenix ain’t saying much. Here’s today’s Squenix ‘reveal’ in full:



A message to our fans! pic.twitter.com/HlDYsUtZMs — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) December 7, 2017



Does ‘major event’ mean big publicity stunt, that they’ll reveal the game at a show like E3, or even that the first look will accompany the upcoming movie Tomb Raider vs The Neck Of Eternity, due in March? Y’know what, I’m going to place my bet on the latter.

I’ve liked the last couple of Tomb Raiders, particularly the survival elements and heightened puzzle-tomb focus of Rise Of The Tomb Raider, but I pray to God the dour storytelling gets a shot in the arm this time around. Lara’s a great character who needs to do more than grunt, frown, swear unconvincingly and talk about her dad.

Also: ‘defining adventure’ – still sounds a bit originy, doesn’t it? Really hoped we were past that already.