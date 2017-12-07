Would you believe it, they’re only making another Tomb Raider

I know! Another sequel to a ludicrously long-running and successful game franchise! What surprises this life holds.
Unfortunately, “a new Tomb Raider” is quite literally all publisher Square Enix are saying right now, outside of promising we’ll hear more soon. Still, it’s nice to have forgone conclusions confirmed, innit?
A game allegedly named ‘Shadow Of The Tomb Raider’ was leaked last year. Is this the same thing? WIll it have that name? Who knows? Not me, cos Squenix ain’t saying much. Here’s today’s Squenix ‘reveal’ in full:
A message to our fans! pic.twitter.com/HlDYsUtZMs
— Tomb Raider (@tombraider) December 7, 2017
Does ‘major event’ mean big publicity stunt, that they’ll reveal the game at a show like E3, or even that the first look will accompany the upcoming movie Tomb Raider vs The Neck Of Eternity, due in March? Y’know what, I’m going to place my bet on the latter.
I’ve liked the last couple of Tomb Raiders, particularly the survival elements and heightened puzzle-tomb focus of Rise Of The Tomb Raider, but I pray to God the dour storytelling gets a shot in the arm this time around. Lara’s a great character who needs to do more than grunt, frown, swear unconvincingly and talk about her dad.
Also: ‘defining adventure’ – still sounds a bit originy, doesn’t it? Really hoped we were past that already.
07/12/2017 at 17:41 po says:
Hope this one has more actual tomb raiding than the last lot.
07/12/2017 at 17:58 wackazoa says:
And perhaps a bit less murdering innocent enemies…. Honestly I wish these types of games tried less to be like Indiana Jones. Perhaps that is just my misguided opinion, but I hated it in TR or Uncharted where you get some 2-3 mins of good plot stuff sandwiched between 15 mins of shooting bad guys with the rare bit of puzzle thrown in. Probably unappealing to the masses but I do hold out hope that some day… I will find my prince.
07/12/2017 at 17:55 Vandelay says:
I recently played Rise and thought it was actually excellent. A definite step up from the good, but not great previous game.
Still, I was left longing for more tomb sections. It still seems strange to me that the raiding tombs bit of a Tomb Raider game is relegated to being a side quest. Those were the highlight of Rise, so I hope they become more of a focus.
07/12/2017 at 17:59 N'Al says:
Seeing as I’m just about to finish Rise this is good news (apart from it not really being news anymore).
Sure, there’s not-so-good bits about the reboots*, but overall I’ve found the good parts far outweighing the bad ones.
*The push-forward-in-absolute-safety-whilst-everything-explodes parts being the most egregious.
07/12/2017 at 18:45 Neurotic says:
As long as Rhi Pratchett is at the controls again, it’ll be aces.
07/12/2017 at 19:21 Minglefingler says:
Sorry to be the bearer of bad tidings, she’s no longer involved with the series. I’m not a fan of the writing (particulalry Lara’s characterisation) in the new games but I can appreciate that others are.
07/12/2017 at 20:35 Michael Fogg says:
Isn’t it to early to tell for sure? The game’s only been announced, she could be in talks to join as we speak
07/12/2017 at 19:04 adamsorkin says:
Somebody on Reddit pointed out (apologies, I don’t have the username in front of me) that the first letter of each sentence in the tweet spells “SHADOW” (and suggested “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” as a title). For whatever that’s worth.
07/12/2017 at 19:23 HunterKing says:
Whether or not that’s the name, it’s worded pretty awkwardly so I think that redditor has the right idea.
07/12/2017 at 19:25 Laini says:
That was the rumoured titled a few months back and yeah, given how, as you say , awkwardly that’s written I imagine that’ll be why.
07/12/2017 at 19:14 and its man says:
There’s a mummified teenager in me shouting “Will they bring back the sweater hogans?”
07/12/2017 at 19:42 Earl-Grey says:
Well I’ve never!
What’s next, another Call of Duty?!
It’s all gone topsy turvy I tell you.