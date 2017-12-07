New Stellaris expansion doubles down on humans

I’ll be honest – I’m not totally sure what Paradox are going for with their Humanoid Species Pack for Stellaris, which is released today. The motivation seems to be that humanoids are ‘the most-played phenotype’ in the 4X sci-fi game, and as such they’ve stuck in a whole bunch of human-like species, include cyclopes, orcish types, demonic sorts and bionic-eyed dwarves. I guess this makes playing as something other than straight-up boring humans a little more appealing to straight-up boring humans who always choose to play as straight-up boring humans.
However, what’s confusing me more is references to humanoids finally getting their own unique ship class, ‘inspired by the classics of Western science fiction.’ Is… is that a very careful way of trying to be a bit more Star Warsy or Battlestarry without making any lawyers cross?
To be clear, this isn’t a game-changing expansion. The vast majority of The Humanoid Species Pack is additional art options for portraits and ships, plus a new, more human voice option for chatty AI VIR. It’s the ships which are probably the biggest draw for those of us who were happy playing as insects and blobs, and don’t require our species reps to look more or less like someone you might see in Sainsbury’s. The other official description Paradox offer for the ships is that they’re “inspired by humanity’s imagination,” which, again, seems like a hint that they’re riffing off iconic bits of flying metal.
Looking at the video above, I’m not seeing anything so brazen as a Millenimum Falcon or Enterprise, but there’s definitely stuff with a slight Star Destroyer or Viper vibe, and a bigg’un that looks a little bit Battlestar. But it is, frankly, all a bit Some Strategy Game Spaceships, so I struggle a little to imagine this pack being one people really race out to get. But what do I know? I like to be a Fungus. And in the game.
Let’s have the Numanoid pack next, anyway. In the meantime, the Humanoid pack is $7.99/£5.79, and available from Paradox or via Steam.
07/12/2017 at 16:19 shinkshank says:
I know it’s all semantics, but I think it’s pushing it to call a pack of cosmetics an expansion. I know, I know, all of this stuff is technically both expanding the game, and also downloadable content, but I think we’ve sort of culturally reached some degree of distinction between the two.
07/12/2017 at 16:21 Imperialist says:
I tend to lean towards militaristic human empires. The current humanoid ships we have are as generic 14 year old aspiring SF illustrator as they get. Even if these new ship models are still bland, at least they are inspired by….something that isnt a box with engines on it. If im going to create a xenophobic intersetellar Imperium, Star Destroyers kinda help in that goal (though, id prefer ram-prow 40k style ships myself).
Also, new humanoid types are ALWAYS welcome, as currently its “human, or space squid, etc”. Having SF dwarves and orcs as menial races will also be fun. My colossal space pyramids wont build themselves.
07/12/2017 at 18:21 gi_ty says:
There are tons of cool options on the workshop for ship models. I also enjoy militaristic human empires. I will leave a couple options for you to peruse.
link to steamcommunity.com
WH40k:
link to steamcommunity.com
Star Wars Rebel Ships:
link to steamcommunity.com
Star Wars Empire Ships:
link to steamcommunity.com
Thats just a sample. There are ships from many of the Stargate series that are really well done. There are also Halo covenant and UNSC ships. I like the look of the new ones in this pack but I try to get as much diversity as possible when I play so most factions will have a unique ship set.
07/12/2017 at 18:39 wombat191 says:
We understand humans are quite tasty and we intend to find out.. Altaran Squid Consquidary
07/12/2017 at 16:21 clocknova says:
I’m not sure what to do with this. They lost me when they announced that the upcoming major update/expansion will remove all FTL options other than the one that uses spacelanes. I really like everything else that’s coming, but I refuse to play a spacelane-only 4X game, so I’ll either be stuck with the game as is, or stop playing. Probably the latter, unless modders come to the rescue. Shame. This is a great game, but it’s about to be completely ruined.
Of course, many people have no problem with starlane-only FTL and the gameplay it brings with it. I hope they enjoy the game going forward. I will not.
07/12/2017 at 17:09 kegman68 says:
The expansion is making everyone only START at Hyperlanes. Through technology and exploration you can acquire the other modes of transportation. All my empires currently use wormhole but I agree with their decision as it allows for actual defensive strategy when before your best bet if you were playing defensive against a wormhole empire was to sit back and see which planet they attacked first and try to kill their fleet, if you lost war over, if you won war over. This allows for actual strategy instead of just one big hurrah.
07/12/2017 at 18:11 Flatbread_ says:
While I understand the lack of enthusiasm for this change, I think calling the game ruined may be a premature assertion.
They are going to have a slider the increases the number of lanes dramatically so there are little to no restrictions/choke points associated with space lanes, similar to warp drives.
Due to the controversy of this change, I have no doubt that modders will come to the rescue within days, if not hours, of the update.
07/12/2017 at 18:29 mitrovarr says:
I wish game designers would quit making huge, sweeping changes to things that are already released. Three games I used to really enjoy either made or are making huge changes I absolutely despise (Overwatch, Paladins, Stellaris). Games like this require huge investment to get any fun out of and it sucks a lot when I get invested and the developer makes big changes that ruin the things I liked about the game in the first place. It makes it impossible to ever trust that developer again.
And I know Paladins is technically early access but let’s face it, it’s going to have lived and died as a product before it ever leaves EA. It’s as released as it will ever get while it’s relevant (see also basically every game in the multiplayer survival and battle arena genres).
07/12/2017 at 17:03 JanusNode says:
Paradox calls it a “Species Pack”, and there has been no attempt to pretend it’s something essential. A number of fans wanted some more “space opera” style of ships since the Mammillian ships are a bit blocky (though not without their appeal). As a cosmetics/art add-on it meets my needs just fine. Will likely pick it up a bit later as I do like the art assets they added in for this.
07/12/2017 at 19:53 Someoldguy says:
Star Trek has managed to produce about a million episodes (give or take) with 99% of aliens being people with a bit of makeup on, so this should be wonderful for making Trekkie universes. Unfortunately I haven’t felt interested in playing the game for months. Like HoI4, its sitting there waiting for something transformative to happen to re-energise gameplay.