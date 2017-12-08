Best monitor 2017: Top gaming monitors and buying guide

Your monitor is one of the most important parts of your PC, so finding the best monitor to suit your needs and budget is vital. Take a look at the display section of any electronics retailer, though, and you’ll find hundreds of screens costing anything from £70 right up to £1500. The range of models and prices can be overwhelming, but this guide is here to help.
We’ll take you through everything you need to know about screen sizes, resolutions, refresh rates, panel types, inputs and adjustable stands, as well as provide a few recommendations of our own based on our own testing. By the time you’re done here, you’ll be fully equipped to find the best monitor for you. Let’s begin!
Below, we’ve got a list of our current best monitors, ranging from entry-level displays all the way up to fancy, high-refresh rate mega monitors. We’ll be adding more monitors to this list as we get more in for testing, but if you’d rather skip straight to our monitor buying guide, hop on over to page two right here.
AOC G2460PF
Key features: 24in, 1920×1080, TN, 144Hz, AMD FreeSync
This 24in gaming monitor was a steal when it was just £170 over Black Friday, but even at its more regular price of £215, this is still an outstanding 24in display. Image quality is superb for a TN monitor, and its high 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support help make games appear smoother and less juddery to play. It’s also got a full suit of inputs (VGA, DVI-D, HDMI and DP), a four-port USB hub and a flexible, height adjustable stand.
Read our full AOC G2460PF review.
Buy now from Amazon UK or Newegg
Philips 273V5LHAB
Key features: 27in, 1920×1080, TN
The Philips 273V5LHAB is a pretty straightforward 27in Full HD monitor. While its resolution of 1920×1080 isn’t ideal for a screen this size, you certainly can’t argue with its price. At just £150, this is an excellent way to get a big screen without spending an arm and a leg on something like our current favourite 27in monitor, the Acer XF270HUA (below). Image quality is also excellent for a TN panel, and you’re unlikely to find a better-looking screen for less.
Read our full Philips 273V5LHAB review.
Buy now from Amazon UK or Newegg
Acer XF270HUA
Key features: 27in, 2560×1440, IPS, 144Hz, AMD FreeSync
Acer’s XF270HUA has been out for a while, but this 27in 2560×1440 monitor is hard to beat. Its IPS panel produces a stunning picture (as you’d expect when you’re spending £500), and its 144Hz refresh rate gives your graphics card plenty of headroom to push past that all-important 60fps mark. Throw in a range of inputs, a highly ergonomic stand and a blissfully tasteful ‘gamer’ design, and you’ve got yourself a winner.
Read our full Acer XF270HUA review.
Buy now from Amazon UK or Newegg
08/12/2017 at 18:41 battles_atlas says:
No offense to RPS’ efforts, but I found this to be an excellent resource for information when picking a 27in 1440 GSync monitor before Black Friday: wecravegamestoo.com/forums/monitor-reviews-discussion/
08/12/2017 at 19:21 milligna says:
Yes, very useful. Worked for me as well.
08/12/2017 at 21:43 Don Reba says:
This is great, thanks!
08/12/2017 at 18:54 Drib says:
This was an interesting read. I’m so rarely in the market for PC hardware that I’m constantly falling behind. So it was good to see some of the terms explained and this and that.
Thanks, RPS.
08/12/2017 at 18:57 Daugvolf says:
I still say if GSync/FreeSync/144hz+ aren’t that important to you then you’re better off getting a nice TV for gaming instead. A panel is a panel, other than the refresh rate, and 4K TVs, especially OLED models, make PC games look fantastic.
Not that we couldn’t have nice refresh rates on TVs, it’s just not something your average TV buyer thinks about considering most video content is 29fps. But for giving that up you’re potentially getting a much bigger monitor for generally a lower price.
I just tend to think these “gaming” monitors have pretty outrageous prices for nothing more than the simple fact that they’re intended for “gaming”.
Just if you’re considering a TV for gaming make sure you read up on it – Lots of mid-range TVs employ filtering and smoothing which can make games look pretty bad, but even then you can often disable that on many models.
08/12/2017 at 19:18 Sakkura says:
TVs usually have terrible input lag.
08/12/2017 at 19:36 Verio says:
No love for 16:10? It saddens me that the PC gaming market is so readily switching to 16:9 across the board. Just because tv’s are going that way doesn’t mean we have to :/
08/12/2017 at 19:46 wackazoa says:
Us people who hold onto things always get no love….
I have 4 old monitors that are all really decent (2 1080p,1 900p, & 1 720p) that all run VGA.:( Thankfully one of them has DVI so I can use that for my spare PC, but what if I wanted to run 2 monitors? Because every GPU moved to DVI or better Im either stuck with integrated graphics off the motherboard or finding a adapter, and those can be a bear to get right.