Best PC gaming deals of the week

Here we are once more, staring down the barrel of another week’s worth of the very best PC gaming deals from around the vast reaches of this thing we call the internet. This time around, we’ve got a dash of GOG, a touch of Oculus Rift, and some graphics cards, among other things. In the run-up to Christmas, the deals certainly don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Anyway, let’s take a look at them.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

I mentioned this one last week but it’s such a weirdly good deal that it bears repeating. Signing up to the Humble Monthly this month for $12 / £10 will get you copies of Quantum Break, The Long Dark and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 3, along with a stack of games headed your way once the month is done. This one is hard to pass up.

Quantum Break, The Long Dark and Dawn of War 3 for $12 / £10 with Humble Monthly

While you’re there at Humble, you can take advantage of the site’s current offering of a 48-hour sale on a variety of Deep Silver’s offerings. From Metro to Saints Row and yes, Agents of Mayhem is in there again.

Up to 85% off Deep Silver 48 Hour Sale from Humble Store

GOG’s weekly offering of discounts this time takes aim squarely at some of Team 17’s wares, including the Worms franchise and The Escapist series. You’ll find up to 80% off the lot of them available through the weekend.

Up to 80% off Team 17 titles in GOG Weekly Sale

UK Deals

If you’re looking to add another wireless controller to your collection, either for Xbox One or PC, you can pick one of those very things up for under £30 this week at TheGameCollection, complete with glamorous USB cable.

Xbox One Wireless Controller for £29.95 from TheGameCollection via eBay

Xbox One Wireless Controller for £27.95 from TheGameCollection

Over at Ebuyer, you can save a few hundred on a pre-made gaming desktop PC kitted out with an i5 processor, 1060GB 3GB graphics card and even a very angular case. That lot will cost you £615.

Punch Technology Core i5 GTX 1060 3GB gaming PC for £614.97 from Ebuyer

Currys is offering a HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset, which seems to work with almost any piece of machinery that can play video games, for £40 off its regular cost, bringing the price down to £59.99 for a limited time.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset for PC, Xbox One and PS4 for £59.99 from Currys PC World

If you’d like to pick up a GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card and get yourself a free copy of Destiny 2 for your troubles, you can do just that by heading to Novatech’s website this week. It’ll cost you £495 to do that.

Gigabyte AORUS GeForce GTX 1080 with Destiny 2 for £494.99 from Novatech

US Deals

The Oculus Rift deals seem to just keep coming as we head into the holiday season this year. Currently, you can grab an Oculus Rift and Touch Controller bundle for the already-discounted price of $400 and get $100 of that sent back to you in the form of a NewEgg Gift Card, too.

Oculus Rift and Touch Controllers bundle with $100 NewEgg Gift Card for $399.99

If a HyperX gaming headset seems like a fun thing to pick up either for yourself or someone else this Christmas, you can pick up a Cloud 2 edition, which is compatible with PC and PS4, for $70 via Amazon.

HyperX Cloud II gaming headset for PC and PS4 for $69.99 from Amazon US

Okay, we’re done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted. I’ll be over at Jelly Deals, scouring the world wide web for more deals. Feel free to visit, or follow us on Twitter and give us a like on Facebook.

Did you know that Jelly Deals has launched a newsletter? It lets us bring the best deals directly to you each day. Subscribe here, if that seems like your kind of thing.