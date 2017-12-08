Far Cry 5 and The Crew 2 delayed, says Ubisoft (quietly)

US-based shooter Far Cry 5 and accidental transformers racer The Crew 2 are both delayed, said Ubisoft last night, in a quiet voice. They announced the delays in the middle of their own livestream for Beyond Good and Evil 2 and shortly before the flash flood of news brought on by the Game Awards threatened to drown us all in release dates and trailers. There’s no suggestion Ubisoft has chosen this time because it will now be a quiet floater of a post in a sea of more interesting revelations. Oh wait. That’s precisely what I’m suggesting.
The delays are not that long. Far Cry 5 is now due on March 27 next year, instead of February 27, while The Crew 2 will be out in the vague “first half of fiscal 2018-2019” instead of the more concrete March 16. They’ve also shoved back a third game they haven’t announced yet, saying it won’t be out until “fiscal 2019-2020”, rather than the originally planned “fiscal 2018-2019”. This is all because they want to spend more time making the games good, they say.
“Taking more time with Assassin’s Creed Origins enabled our talented development team to fully express their creative vision,” said Ubisoft Worldwide Studios director Christine Burgess-Quémard. “As expected, this had a very positive impact on the game’s quality and largely participated to its commercial success. Taking a similar approach, we have decided to invest additional development time in three upcoming games.”
A press release at this time is equivalent to taking your mum out for her birthday, waiting until the cake comes out and everyone starts singing, before quickly mumbling “I’ve failed my exams.” But the reasons for a quieter announcement may be more complicated than avoiding the ire of impatient gamers. A previous delay announcement for Watch Dogs whacked down the company’s share prices, for example.
We don’t know any details about the third unannounced game. Given the amount of Clancies, AssCreeds, Far Cries and Rabbids the developer has running around in its paddock, it would be folly to speculate.
But we love folly. So here are a few guesses:
Assassin’s Creed, Here I Come
Set in 1960s Philadelphia
Far Cry 6: Liverpool
Climb on top of the superlambanana to reveal the map
Tom Clancy’s Kill The Foreign Man
He’s got a gun! But so do you
For Honor 3
They lost the second one on a team-building trip to Saskatchewan, so just started work on the third
Watch Dogs Origins
Set in the 90s, starring Johnny Lee Miller
Tom Clancy’s The Division: United
A name chosen entirely in earnest
08/12/2017 at 11:11 SlyDave says:
Makes you wonder if this delay is due to Ubisoft reassessing their microtransaction strategy for these titles in the wake of the EA controversy…
08/12/2017 at 12:10 Excors says:
That sounds a bit odd, given that apparently their fiscal years begin in April of the same year. But their press release actually says “first half of Fiscal 2018-19” (i.e. April-September 2018) which seems more plausible.
08/12/2017 at 13:00 Brendan Caldwell says:
You’re right! This was my mistake, it’s fixed now. Sorry!
08/12/2017 at 12:39 ChrisT1981 says:
I like the pitch for Watch Dogs: Origins best. HACK THE PLANET
08/12/2017 at 12:54 DodgyG33za says:
If they are uplay exclusive it is like the don’t exist for me…
08/12/2017 at 13:03 phuzz says:
Or you could do what a friend of mine did, which was to drop out/get kicked out of uni, but be too scared to tell his mum, so have to make up increasingly unlikely reasons he was still supposedly studying for seven years, while she still gave him an allowance and he got a (shitty) job.
He did eventually come clean, but still has the shitty job and no degree.
08/12/2017 at 13:17 Werthead says:
I’m still waiting for Assassin’s Apollo Creed, where you play as a professional boxer who moonlights as an assassin in 1970s America. Missed opportunity.
08/12/2017 at 13:20 Matys says:
“Tom Clancy’s The Division: United
A name chosen entirely in earnest”
I’ll admit this took me a second, but god damn is that funny haha
08/12/2017 at 13:22 mika76 says:
“Watch Dogs Origins, Set in the 90s, starring Johnny Lee Miller” hah this sounds absolutely awesome, maybe more as a DLC like Far Cry Dragon Blood or something. Hope they have the neccessary 3D flying/hacking visuals…