GTFO looks like Payday meets Dead Space

Terrible, terrible name aside, 10 Chambers’ 4-player horror FPS GTFO looks like a good time for fans of running terrified down a claustrophobic sci-fi corridor. You can see its flashlights and monsters in the trailer below.
Oh dear — I’m already extremely stressed out after only a couple of minutes. I think this going to have to be something I save for long, bright summer days when there are plenty of people in the flat to look after me when I’m in a fragile state. I’ve seen a few people compare it to Aliens, which it absolutely does resemble, but I’m seeing a lot more of Dead Space, particularly in the monsters who seem to be less like aliens and more like horrifying mutants.
I only played a little bit of Payday and its successor (10 Chambers are formed in part by former Overkill employees), but I loved the tension that came from everyone scrambling to finish the objective before the SWAT team bursts through the door. It looks like GTFO is attempting something similar, just switching boring old humans in Kevlar for nightmarish body horror.
Instead of a band of robbers, players will be part of a four-person team of scavengers, exploring and looting an underground labyrinth that’s filled with monsters. There’s nothing quite like the threat of an army of grotesques to make hunting for artefacts and gear feel exciting again.
GTFO is due out in 2018.
08/12/2017 at 18:41 Chaz says:
Oh boy! They better do VR support for this like they have done with Payday 2. That will be amazing.
08/12/2017 at 19:55 Basil says:
please please scratch that Left4Dead itch
08/12/2017 at 20:15 Anti-Skub says:
I kinda like the name?
08/12/2017 at 23:42 April March says:
They you’d better
GET
THE
impression that we have a very different taste than you around here, but that’s alright and we apprecciate your presence anyway!
09/12/2017 at 00:59 kwyjibo says:
You better watch those Skub words coming out of your Skub mouth.
08/12/2017 at 23:21 crazyd says:
Ah, another game of setting up and shooting dumb ass AI goons that payday right at you in a straight line. I guess if you’re into games like this… Thematically, it makes more sense for weird monsters to payday at you than cops, at least.
The most I could get into a horde mode AI game like this about shooting waves of paydaying enemies was L4D, and that was only kept alive by the near constant movement, sense of objective, and characters. Payday was just a slog.
09/12/2017 at 01:01 testament says:
Finally, Alien Swarm has a 1st person mode!
09/12/2017 at 01:10 Lord of Beer says:
Looks pretty sweet. I followed it on Steam.