Have you played… Thief: Deadly Shadows?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
I always feel a bit sad when I think about Deadly Shadows. Ion Storm Austin’s spin on Looking Glass’ landmark stealth series is an embodiment of frustrated ambitions. The developers had basically planned for Deadly Shadows to be an open-world stealth game, a sort of medieval Grand Theft Carriage. But the prioritising of the original Xbox combined with lofty technological ambitions meant that, like a man trying to fit an elephant into a fridge, Ion Storm had to mercilessly cut down the scope of its project. Even then, they could only include the important bits, like the trunk and a couple of the feet.
Although it’s hard to ignore the emaciated figure that Deadly Shadows cuts, Ion Storm’s game can prowl and pilfer just as well as the two Looking Glass titles before it. There are some majestically designed levels, such as the Widow Moira’s island estate, Garrett’s creeping ascent of a clock tower in Killing Time, and of course the notorious Shalebridge Cradle, which remains one of the finest and most fearsome examples of video-game horror.
If you’re unfamiliar with the Cradle, it sees Garrett exploring a condemned orphanage that was turned into an insane asylum while the orphans were still living there. Its level design is as cleverly layered as the premise, forcing Garrett to delve ever deeper into a building filled with vivid, traumatic and violent memories.
I’d also like to pay homage to a little-mentioned feature of Deadly Shadows, the oil flasks. Garrett could shatter these on the ground to create an oil slick, and any passing guard would slip on the fluid. I distinctly recall one guard who patrolled near the top of a staircase in widow Moira’s mansion. If you threw an oil flask at just the right spot, the bumbling watchman would slip down the staircase and knock himself out.
Any game capable of producing both psychological horror and emergent slapstick is worthy of your time, and Deadly Shadows is absolutely that, even if it is a mere shade of what it was originally intended to be.
08/12/2017 at 15:40 lowenz says:
The ESSENTIAL unofficial patch (+ Gold Version with “joined” levels + JohnP textures + a lot of TAFFIN’ stuff :D ): link to ttlg.com
08/12/2017 at 15:57 stele says:
Thief 1 and 2, with their huge levels, are in my top 5 games of all time, so the tiny levels in this one ruined the experience for me. I should try this patch with the joined levels.
08/12/2017 at 15:43 falchieyan says:
This was my first Thief game so I recall it fondly. I recall reading a lot of complaints from series vets that it wasn’t quite up to the previous two games, but I had no frame of reference so was able to enjoy it on its own. Maybe it’s the same thing that goes on with Final Fantasy 7, with people who played it as their entry into RPGs recalling it as the be-all-end-all of the series while everyone who’d played anything up to that point thought more highly of ones such as FF4.
The most distinct memory for me about the Shalebridge Cradle was the fact that all of the baddies caused the lights to flicker when they approached. This caused a lot of nervous looking about to locate them as well as sudden terror when I was muckin’ about with a lock and the lights started to twitch.
08/12/2017 at 15:56 poliovaccine says:
I grew up on the first two Thief games, as well as modding/making levels for them in DromEd, so I absolutely did have that frame of reference, and I still loved Thief III. I just didn’t have the frame of reference for whatever it was originally supposed to be, so as open as it was, it impressed me just the same. In fact, a lot of what I was doing in DromEd was making towns where every building was enterable/lootable and rooftops were connected and so were sewers and etc… but it was long hard work and I never finished any of those abortive neighborhoods, which made it all the more gratifying when the Deadly Shadows devs just served up exactly what I’d wanted anyway. Anyway, all I mean to say is that I grew up on the two preceding classics, and Deadly Shadows is still my favorite one.
Also, blasphemously, I like having the third person option. It’d suck if it was third person only, but as it is, I like having the option.
08/12/2017 at 17:24 Unclepauly says:
The outlier. Hello.
08/12/2017 at 15:47 Nolenthar says:
The one thing I recall the most in the Thief serie was the water arrow, turning off fire source. It sounds super simple nowadays as game genuinely gives you more freedom with your environment (and yet, not all of them by any mean) but this feeling of freedom of turning off a lightsource with an arrow. It was fantastic.
08/12/2017 at 15:57 Michael Fogg says:
Fantastic score by Eric Brosius. Some of the tracks like Rutherford Castle, Forsaken Manse and Museum are on my all-time favourites playlist.
08/12/2017 at 16:42 Jalan says:
I mentioned it in the last “Have you played”, but nope.
I’m thinking once I am finished with my most recent foray into Invisible War, I may (at long last) start the Thief games proper (though I still love The Dark Mod).
08/12/2017 at 16:45 Czrly says:
Thief 3 wasn’t as good as 1 and 2, to be sure, but compared to the latest offering, it was pure gold!
Yeah, I’m still angry about the latest one. What a piss-poor game that was.
08/12/2017 at 16:50 Aerothorn says:
Thief 3 is a very good game on its own terms, but the thing that I most remember is the first time I tried to swim and Garret instantly died, with no explanation whatsoever as to how he had gone from an accomplished swimmer to someone who dies on contact with water.
As a series that really thrived on creating immersive spaces, this alone did a lot to damage it in my eyes.
08/12/2017 at 17:09 DrJ3RK says:
Between the second and third games, Garret had a traumatic experience in the water. From that day forward, he would freeze in panic any time it touched him, which as you’ve found can be deadly.
:P
08/12/2017 at 17:06 subdog says:
I want a new Thief game that is as bold and as reinventive for that series as HITMAN (2016) was for its series. Pretty please.
08/12/2017 at 17:26 Unclepauly says:
Mr. Skellington. We meet again.
08/12/2017 at 18:19 BaronKreight says:
I still remember the mission at the orphanage. Creepy stuff.
08/12/2017 at 18:27 Chaoslord AJ says:
Golden age of PC gaming… I wish I could play this for the first time again. Other franchises evolved the formula further but the mix of steampunk, gothic, black magic, Gareth and the perpetual vulnerability of the player character were unique.
The game was a power trip in a way where you were not killing everything in sight but were invisible if you acted carefully and could outsneak everything. Plus it was damn scary, T2 also.
08/12/2017 at 18:27 Horg says:
Not a bad game at all, it did feel like it fit the theme of the city set by the first two games, unlike the appallingly misjudged Thiefourf. It would have been remembered more fondly if the consoles of the time could handle larger, more complex levels, and the city hub was a worthy attempt at creating a sense of continuity that the first two games didn’t have.