New From Software game – Bloodborne 2 , Dark Souls 4 or Shadow Tower?

A bone, a ratchet, a bloody rope, parchment – these are the clues in this short teaser-trailer for the next project from Dark Souls studio From Software. What do they mean? Oh, probably a metaphor for death and the afterlife – it usually is. In terms of what game could it be, well, knee-jerk reactions leaned towards Bloodborne 2 (for my money it’s From’s finest, but, o tragedy, the first game remains a PS4 exclusive), but that might be simply because of the aforementioned bloody rope. BB is generally a more gory sort of horror than DS, y’see.
Some, however, are looking deeper into From’s past, theorising that the ‘Shadows Die Twice’ text after the footage could imply a return to Shadow Tower, From’s 1998 PS One game which laid some of the groundwork for Souls.
Here’s the teaser, all 28 seconds of it:
I mean, it could be anything. Could be a new Dark Souls, could be a new Bloodborne, could be a third Shadow Tower, could be something brand new but clearly quite in keeping with From’s biggest hits. (Incidentally, did you know that they’ve released 65 games to date – lest you thought they arrived out of nowhere with Demon’s Souls).
The case for Shadow Tower is obviously primarily built on the use of the word ‘shadow’, but the ‘die twice’ bit could also refer to Shadow Tower’s plot – a city dragged to the underworld, a hero descending after it. It’s also worth noting that the two Shadow Tower games (the second was Shadow Tower – Abyss, released on PS2 in 2003, and which Demon’s Souls was very much the successor to) were published as well as developed by From, so they surely own all rights to it.
Oh – something you should know about the Shadow Tower games – they had a first-person perspective. Take a look – notice how similar the fonts and menus are to Souls, too:
I should also note that Shadow Tower itself built upon ideas introduced in From’s even earlier dark RPG series King’s Field, which began on PS One in 1994 and was last seen in 2006. Souls’ family tree is long, long long.
What’s your bet for the new game, anyway? I’d love a new Bloodborne myself, but if a new/returned-to series means a PC version is possible, then that very much becomes my preference, whatever it is.
08/12/2017 at 10:15 Monggerel says:
A first person dungeon-em-up from From sounds aces, actually. Hopefully they put giant fucking spiders everywhere, like in Bloodborne. Hell yeah, I love those things. It’s gonna be like Legends of Grimrock again. Mmm.
So anyway, I tentatively hope it won’t be called “Spiders in Your Face: Oh Look There’s One Now It’s a Giant God Damn Tarantula Lololol”
Well that got a way from me. So: bet: First Person Stabby stabs, with hopefully better combat than The Elder Scrolls.
08/12/2017 at 10:17 FurryLippedSquid says:
I thought they had said they were done with Souls for now?
08/12/2017 at 10:34 Syt says:
I seem to recall that Miyazaki said he’s done with dark fantasy for now (which is probably good; I love the Souls games, but if I have to go through another library/poison swamp/cathedral/catacombs I think I may cry). Doesn’t necessarily mean that other teams might not work on similarly flavored projects.
08/12/2017 at 10:25 wcq says:
Hum, that writing on the parchment looks like stylized / hastily written kanji script to me (written top to bottom, I think I can recognize a few characters there maybe). An Eastern setting this time?
08/12/2017 at 10:38 Alien says:
Hopefully the new game won’t be Bloodborne 2. Bloodborne didn’t feel as “deep” as Demons Souls or Dark Souls. Streamlining their games doesn’t make them better.
A new Shadow Tower would be great; Shadow Tower Abyss had such a great atmosphere:
link to destructoid.com
And one Christmas wish to FROM SOFTWARE: No “fast travel” and “warping” around this time – it destroys immersion…
08/12/2017 at 11:06 Daymare says:
How does your immersion in a game about reality-warping gods cope with opening an interface, then clicking a bunch buttons to make your stats go up after reading a bunch of numbers to decide which one is the stat you want to raise this time?
08/12/2017 at 11:23 LearningToSmile says:
Word on the street is it might be Tenchu.
08/12/2017 at 11:25 Hieronymusgoa says:
“gretchen, stop trying to make a Shadow Tower remake happen. it is not going to happen.”
08/12/2017 at 11:26 Vacuity729 says:
The first half of that headline’s pretty much incomprehensible.
Awesome work! Glad to see RPS isn’t slacking off.
08/12/2017 at 11:35 gwop_the_derailer says:
So, not a new Armored Core…