Overwatch’s winter event is a Yeti hunt

Overwatch, aka the shooter you sent roses to but they got lost in the post, you swear, is having another wintry event this year, game director Jeff Kaplan said in a developer update. While the snowball fight from last year returns, there’s also a “different and fun” game mode called Yeti Hunt in which a team of freeze-happy Meis tracks down an angry Winston.

Here’s Kaplan explaining all the upcoming events and changes for this seasonal update.

Like he says, King’s Row and Hanamura maps will both get a winter makeover, like last year, but so does the Black Forest arena map, where Mei’s snowball fight will now be set.

Meanwhile, the Yeti Hunt will be a “boss fight” of sorts, says Kaplan. One team is made up of five Meis, while one player controls a snowy Winston. The ape man needs to run around finding meaty power-ups and avoiding the icy scientists until he has enough food to enter his rage mode. At which point, the Mei’s need to get away from the overpowered monster. To help with this, they get a special “ice trap” ability.

There’ll also be holiday skins for characters Hanzo, Junkrat and Roadhog.

“But when can we play this?” you ask, yearning for my knowledge.

“Well,” I say, turning to smile at the camera. “Not Yeti.”

I wink. Then, my face dropping to a quiet and serious expression, I whisper the final words of my important message.

“It starts December 12.”