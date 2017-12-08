Soul Calibur VI is coming to PC in 2018

Sword-slashing fighting game Soul Calibur has been on consoles since the 1990s but next year it’s coming to PC with Soul Calibur VI, Bandai Namco announced last night during the Game Awards. Finally, you will be able to slice and/or dice your opponents with blades, rapiers, whips and whatever the hell those things are that Voldo uses. Not much has been revealed but there’s a trailer below.

As you can see, the characters Sophitia and Mitsurugi return. You know those guys, right? Sophita is an Athenian baker who gets told what to do by the gods. Mitsurugi is a samurai who hates guns so much he wants to kill them all with a magic sword. It’s amazing the things you learn from videogame wikis.

I’m hoping the fighting game genre’s long-running trend of crossover characters continues. Previous Soul Calibur games have thrown in Tekken characters like Jin and Heihachi, but they’ve also had guest appearances from non-fighting game characters. Link was in Soul Calibur II, for instance, and Darth Vader appeared in Soul Calibur IV. The series has also seen cameos from Spawn, Kratos and Ezio Auditore.

Who do we want in this one? I’m holding out for the man in a cauldron from Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy. But only if his sledgehammer is super difficult to control.