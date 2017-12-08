Witchfire is as pretty as The Vanishing of Ethan Carter and as violent as Painkiller

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is a beautiful, quiet game — a thoughtful and sedate walking simulator. Bulletstorm and Painkiller are not. They’re both balls-to-the-wall action and dripping with over-the-top machismo and violence. On the surface, the only similarity is the people who made them. Witchfire, The Astronaut’s latest project, looks a lot like the former at first. But there’s more to it than meets the eye. Devour the teaser below.
That is how you do a snappy, surprising trailer.
Unfortunately, the developers are still keeping things close to their chest, but a brief post accompanies the trailer, explaining the dramatic shift in direction. Essentially they really wanted to make another shooter. A blisteringly fast one, by the looks of things. But one that’s also elevated by some of the tricks used in The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, particularly the photogrammetry technique that gave the walking sim its incredible forests and ruins.
“Also, as you can see in the teaser, Witchfire uses the photogrammetry tech we previously used in The Vanishing of Ethan Carter,” creative director Adrian Chmielarz explains. “This tech allows us to 3D scan real-life objects – even entire buildings! – and use them as digital assets in our games for unparalleled visual quality, and natural, organic look and feel. We believe we can push the tech even further, with new tools, hardware, and all the experience we gathered during the development of our first game.”
It’s a fascinating process, and you can read a bit more about it here.
Witchfire has been confirmed as coming to PC, but is still in the early stages of development and The Astronauts aren’t ready to slap a release date on it yet.
08/12/2017 at 17:38 noiseferatu says:
This looks so good but I’m not so super on Adrian Chmielarz’s history of being a gamergate apologist.
08/12/2017 at 17:49 Fraser Brown says:
Really excited about this, but yeah, that was a problem for me too.
08/12/2017 at 19:03 Synesthesia says:
yup, fuck this guy. Plenty of other stuff to support.
08/12/2017 at 19:56 Crafter says:
I have very conflicted thoughts about this kind of comment.
On one hand, I entirely agree that Gamer’s Gate has very quickly become something completely monstrous and I don’t think a lot of sane people want to be associated with it.
On the other, while I think that video games very obviously have deep toxic masculinity and misogyny issues (as a medium, of course some games are totally exempt of this), I don’t necessarily agree with everything that Anita Sarkeesian writes.
For some people (I am not saying that it is your case), it is enough of a blasphemous thought to be labeled as a GG.
And I don’t relish the thought of having to dig through this guy’s tweets and posts in order to decide whether he is an asshole or not.
08/12/2017 at 23:47 April March says:
I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who agrees with everything Sarkeesian writes. The only reason you don’t see a lot of long, thoughtful posts countering her arguments is that it would be drowned by a bunch of people speweing diarrhea out of their mouths, so why bother?
08/12/2017 at 21:28 Smaug says:
Am I the only one that does not care about stupid twitter drama?
08/12/2017 at 21:58 Biggus_Dikkus says:
no you not
08/12/2017 at 23:48 Psychomorph says:
I had to search-engine “gamersgate” first.
So… I think it’s a no you not.
08/12/2017 at 23:59 RichUncleSkeleton says:
I hope I’m not ruining video games for you by saying this, but any development team larger than about 5 people is probably going to contain someone who has beliefs you find offensive or wrong.
08/12/2017 at 17:44 digital_sneeze says:
Has been a great day for announcements and trailers. New From Soft stuff, pretty Metro footage, surprisingly captivating Death Stranding trailer and then this, which has to be good, if not breathtakingly pretty. Vanishing of Ethan Carter was quite good for a walking sim and Bulletstorm was a lot of fun so high hopes for this.
08/12/2017 at 18:10 Flopdong says:
Painkiller is still one of my favorite FPS games of all time. Very few games have matched its sense of speed and ferocity. Its been out for like 13 years, but I still come back to it at least once a year
08/12/2017 at 19:41 DantronLesotho says:
Super conflicted about this again because of the aforementioned GG defense. But I do think the game looks right up my alley.
08/12/2017 at 21:56 Vandelay says:
That was almost a bit of Mark Strong’s But Game going on there.
Looks great. Think we could do with a new no nonsense shooter and this seems to be a very pretty one.
I don’t know what the connection is with one of the developers and GG others are mentioning is, but I generally take the approach that if I were to shun all creative works from creators that didn’t share my political/social beliefs then I would be avoiding almost everything. I wouldn’t give money to anything if they announced that a percentage would be going towards funding some right wing or backwards thinking organisation, but one of the many creators stating something on twitter is not going to stop me too much.
08/12/2017 at 21:59 Biggus_Dikkus says:
I hope this one won`t flop
08/12/2017 at 23:48 April March says:
Did Vanishing flop?
08/12/2017 at 23:48 April March says:
I agree with Fraser – that trailer is brill.
08/12/2017 at 23:56 RichUncleSkeleton says:
This looks more like FPS Dark Souls than Painkiller or Bulletstorm. Melee enemies telegraphing attacks with big wind-up animations and an emphasis on dodging. I think that’s a more compelling direction than Doom-lite twitch shooter (looking at you, Wolfenstein II).