Subnautica’s Eye Candy update makes water look wetter

I’ve been meaning to sink some proper time and energy into Subnautica, Unknown Worlds’ game of submarine exploration and underwater survival, but looking at the latest update suggests I might be best waiting until I get my shiny new PC. That’s because the Eye Candy update makes the game (visually) better, down where it’s wetter. Rub your eyeballs all over the update trailer within or take a peek at the full update notes here.
Essentially, the Eye Candy update brings your usual suite of post-processing effects to the table. That familiar cocktail of detailed depth-of-field, motion blur, color grading, lens artefacts, chromatic aberration and more. You’ve seen it in a thousand other games this year, but it really does seem to give the alien, underwater environments of Subnautica a boost, and it just feels right to have the underwater world feel a little murkier. But that’s just a land-lubber talking, so take it as you will.
These renderer improvements coincide with a variety of graphical bugs that they’ve managed to squash, including stars being visible through the moon, sun-shafts piercing through shadows and more. There’s a few small additions to the world itself in this update, with abandoned bases seeing the most love, gaining audio-logs detailing the plight of those who came before you. Mechanically, the Dive Reel has also been buffed to leave a breadcrumb trail of glowing markers, a work-in-progress tweak allowing easier escapes from dark underwater tunnels.
Rendering bugs aside, almost all the new visual features of the Eye Candy update seem to be optional, meaning that your PC shouldn’t creak and groan too much if you lack the hardware to drive the fancy new shader-based effects. Plus, some people would prefer to have the underwater world pin-sharp and perfectly defined. Personally, I think a certain haziness is an intuitive part of the deep-sea diving experience.
Other recent updates to the game have brought a somewhat more tangible improvements to the game, including the adorable (and pun-tacular) Cuddlefish, a creature that seems to fill a previously unnoticed void in-between Excitable Puppy and Octopus – truly a critter worthy of being an aquatic Disney Princess’ sidekick. Before that, the game expanded on the dramatic beats of its progression with an alien plague, a cure found deep within the ocean, and dark depths now haunted by luminous and impressively menacing predators.
Subnautica may still be in Early Access, but it’s an enormous critical success on Steam, with thousands of recent reviews almost all giving it a thumbs up – a rarity for open-world sandboxes like this. You can pick it up on Steam for £19.49/$25, although the upcoming winter sale is almost certainly going to take a chunk of that figure if you don’t mind waiting a little longer to get your feet wet.
09/12/2017 at 09:45 Sakkura says:
I wonder how the graphics update affects VR.
09/12/2017 at 12:27 Kefren says:
You choose what water detail level you want, and it works fine. I had it super-smooth at some kind of mid-level that still looked great.
A bigger problem for me was the controls. I could do most things on the Touch but not all (I think it was missing a menu close button or something). But I liked having my hands free so I could make front crawl and breaststroke motions while swimming forward. They really should make that a locomotion option for swimming (I was just acting). But for all the options I had to use a normal gamepad, and that just felt wrong.
09/12/2017 at 12:58 Vandelay says:
On the Vive, I don’t think you can use the controllers at all. It has to be with the gamepad. I’m okay with that, but using the motion controllers would obviously be better.
The main issue with the VR version is the HUD isn’t positioned correctly and much of the text is unreadable. The game itself is great in VR, but I’m waiting for them to fix those issues before I return.
09/12/2017 at 10:31 Biscuitry says:
I love Subnautica. I picked it up a few years ago, near the beginning of its time in Early Access, before it even had much story to speak of, and almost instantly fell in love. My most recent play through was more recent, just after they added the s** e*****r and a big chunk of the endgame content. Sounds like it might be time to go back again already.
In some ways, it’s not the same game as it was back in the beginning. The ocean was less hostile then, and it had more of a sense of lonely tranquility than it does now. That’s not to say I don’t enjoy the new sense of tension, because I do, but it’s different enough to make me look back fondly on the earlier versions and maybe be a bit more forgiving of their at times egregious bugs than I might have been otherwise.
09/12/2017 at 12:29 Kefren says:
The problem for me was that the water effects were great, but the visuals were undermined by a massive transparent planet that floated around in the sky. Two different PCs and you could still see stars through it, so it wasn’t just a one-off. It was just wrong. The fact that your computer never comments on it seemed even weirder.
09/12/2017 at 12:53 LewdPenguin says:
Whilst it has certainly been a long while since I revisited this, from my experiences before it didn’t need more bells and whistles so much as greater draw distance, because last I played most of the world still popped in harshly ~50m from you with another jarring LoD boundary closer yet.
I’ve noticed various promises of improvements over time but having not returned quite yet I’m wondering if they’ve actually happened and the game looks good out to a distance, or if they’re falling into the common trap of a game that looks awesome so long as you never want to see further than a few paces from your character.
As for the trailer above all I see is the sort of grossly overapplied fullscreen softening that used to be lambasted as a lazy way to cover up shitty textures, maybe it looks better in practice or theres some other nicer effects going on too, but from that quick glance it sounds like a good thing you can turn it off.
09/12/2017 at 13:58 ThricebornPhoenix says:
I still see rendering issues sometimes, but performance has improved greatly on my rig in the last month. With another month or so dedicated to optimising and bug fixes, it should be in pretty good shape when it leaves EA.
They have apologised on the Steam forum for the trailer:
“We’ve been spending the vast majority of our time on bug-fixes and performance, but our update video focused on the graphical options we added. This made it look like we spent the last month on the wrong things. Further, the video itself didn’t show the options in a very good light, usually being unnoticeable or looking worse in the before and after.”
09/12/2017 at 14:07 causticnl says:
the LOD issue is still there. Go to the mushroom forrest, if you swim you dont notice it, but if you’re in a vehicle you have to move 10 meters -> stop wait for the enviroment to catch up with you -> move 10 meters. And this is on a 1080 i7.
09/12/2017 at 13:17 Simbosan says:
Is that really the music? Yeeesh