What are we all playing this weekend?

Alice, your usual host, is away this week. The last I saw of her she was bricking up her chimney and muttering something about defensive perimeters. I’m sure it’ll all be fine.
My Christmas preparations mostly involve a slight injection of colour into my wardrobe and a desire for all things cinnamon and ginger. I also spend quite a bit of time making sure the RPS Advent Calendar is fully stocked with lovely treats. But is there still time for games, I hear you ask? Of course there is.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what’s occupying our screens.
Adam:
I’ve gone back to The Long Dark because being eaten alive in a cold lonely place seems like the most Christmassy experience of all. If I eat enough festive cookies and pies before the wolves get to me, maybe they’ll get a taste for the season as well as for manflesh.
Alec:
My weekend will be spent as the last four weekends have been spent – trying and failing to diagnose an audio problem in my PC that causes an ‘orrible crackling in certain games and applications, and refuses to go away even though I’m on my third soundcard and second Windows installation. I CANNOT SLEEP FOR THINKING ABOUT THIS. Killllll meeeeee
Alice:
[in her absence we can only assume Alice is playing “Now That’s What I Call Christmas!” on the stereo at full volume
]
Brendan:
I’m playing ‘try to get out of the blue ranks’ in Tekken 7. But also ‘try to learn some proper combos’ and ‘try not to get turned to mush’. They’re good games.
Graham:
Plunkbat’s desert map is finally up on the test servers, and the allure of a whole new bit of terrain to hide in die in is probably too strong. Otherwise I’ve been plugging away at games I didn’t have time for in the last two years. So far I’ve completed Abzu and Edith Finch and dabbled in Songbringer and a few others. West Of Loathing should be next.
John:
If I get a chance to play anything that isn’t Zelda with the boy, I’m hoping to spend a bit of time with a few Metroidvanias I need to refresh myself on, for a Thing.
Beyond that, I’ve just got review code for To The Moon 2! Goodness me. Might have to pop to B&Q to get buckets to catch all the potential tears.
Katharine:
In a bid to pretend I have loads of time to play all the excellent games that have just come out, I’ll be channeling the spirit of Cavalier Games’ Groundhog Day-style The Sexy Brutale this weekend, as it finally launched on Switch this week. Then I will rewind the entire weekend to play through the new Breath of the Wild DLC and cram in some more Xenoblade Chronicles 2, before eventually capping it off with Tokyo RPG Factory’s Lost Sphear demo.
Matt:
I’ll be running, vaulting and climbing around merry Miramar for the better part of the weekend. The new map is at last available on the test servers, and given how excited I got about finding a climbing frame the other week I can’t wait to have my Plunkbat senses overloaded with an entire map full of new locations.
I’m also hoping to finish Hyper Light Drifter and Hollowknight, which I’ve been plugging away at these past few weeks without mentioning. Plus there’s more Barotrauma to play, and I’m only a couple of hours into the new Wolfenstein. I’d also love to get geared up for and maybe even complete the new Destiny raid, and despite/ because of how infuriating it is, the mountain from Getting Over it With Bennet Foddy is calling to me.
That’s too many games, isn’t it? [THERE ARE NEVER ENOUGH GAMES – ED]
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
09/12/2017 at 12:53 Jinarra says:
I will be playing DDO as I have been for the past several weeks. That Veteran 3 event is too tasty for my alt-itis. Also, I will be playing Neverwinter Nights 2, as I’ve found a server I enjoy. Also I will be playing Stardew Valley, because why not? Most importantly, I will be playing Don’t Starve, the real life version – Not the game version. Although you could think of it as a minigame where the objective is to consume enough calories to continue playing videogames.
09/12/2017 at 12:54 JustAchaP says:
Playtest some more of BattleBit Remastered.
09/12/2017 at 12:55 Kamestos says:
Third soundcard, second Windows installation ? So it’s not software. My bet is a faulty or old PSU.
I just finished Edith Finch, and it’s now my second GOTY winner just behind Nier.
09/12/2017 at 13:09 Vacuity729 says:
I purchased Total Warhammer 2 yesterday evening, and it has finished downloading. Somehow, I think that I’m set up for the rest of this winter, not just this weekend.
Sympathies to Alec; that could be an issue with the motherboard. I hope you manage to work it out and fix it; it really spoils pretty much any kind of entertainment value from your computer.
09/12/2017 at 13:14 Grizzly says:
SUPER
09/12/2017 at 13:15 Grizzly says:
I’ve intermittently been having crackling sound issues since the Windows 10 Creators update update, it might be … that, Alec.
09/12/2017 at 13:18 RaymondQSmuckles says:
As a new Oculus owner, I’m still playing with that and finding things I love/hate about it. Oculus Home 2.0 (or is it called Dash?) is still buggy but a big improvement over the old Home experience. SuperHot VR is something I could become completely obsessed about, and it will likely occupy most of my gaming time.
After game time its back to studying end-to-end game software creation pipeline, notably working on my Blender skills (Unity is the engine I’m studying). Lastly, because I’m older and belly fat is a constant menace, gotta leave the house and go to an actual gym.
09/12/2017 at 13:19 Mister eX says:
Still juggling lotsa’ games, so I’m only commiting to two this weekend: The Witcher 3, and finishing Hellblade. Which I find amazing.
09/12/2017 at 13:21 EgoMaster says:
Winter is coming! That means I returned to the big bad city. My gaming experience drastically changed, from 32″ TV and 2+1 sound system to laptop’s own screen and speakers. Speakers are good, because my laptop also has a subwoofer, but small screen means I’ll be playing older, mostly DOS based games.
To that end I started my Dungeons & Dragons marathon. These games all came out before I discovered RPG games. I won’t be going as far as Gold Box series (which I missed out on the better gaming system, the Amiga). I started with Eye of the Beholder trilogy. I’m at level 4 of the first game and planning on finishing 6 during the weekend.
Tachyon: The Fringe is another game I’m playing. It’s not a classic, but it’s good enough and I’ve definitely missed space combat sims.
09/12/2017 at 13:26 Joppest says:
Really enjoying Spellforce 3. Even though I’ve had to restart 2 missions due to bugged quests.
09/12/2017 at 13:59 Morcane says:
Welp, there’s a new patch / expansion out for Path of Exile. Back in I go.
09/12/2017 at 13:59 wcq says:
Etrian Odyssey. No time to talk, have to map.