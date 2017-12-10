Star Wars Battlefront 2’s new trailer teases December plans

Even setting aside the loot box debacle for a moment, it’s easy to argue that Star Wars Battlefront 2 was incomplete at release given that the singleplayer campaign ending on a To Be Continued screen. That should change soon, as there’s a sizeable pile of content rolling out for the Star Wars shootyfest. The latest trailer details the first season of updates for the game and gives us a good peek at what to expect this December, as the singleplayer campaign continues and The Last Jedi tie-in content rolls out.
Anyone else notice that the First Order AT-AT walkers have been upgraded to look like they’ve got grumpy red-eyed faces? I know that the imperial remnant forces are trying to look as big and tough as possible, but that’s just silly. Plus, they look a bit like oversized knock-off Cylons. Still, I adore the look of the new planet they’ve been deployed en-masse to, Crait. It seems that every walker footstep, weapon impact or hover-vehicle’s wake cuts through a thin white crust on the surface, kicking up a plume of dense, dark red dust below. It’s a stunning bit of sci-fi spectacle, and should make for an interesting battlefield, even if there doesn’t seem to be much in the way of cover to dig into. The surface looks to be a rather vehicular-focused setpiece while footsoldiers duke it out in the crystal-lined caverns below.
December 13th will see the first bundle of Season 1 content arrive in the game, including playable heroes Finn and Phasma, Crait (a Galactic Assault map), a new Starfighter Assault map called D’Qar (along with a new hero A-Wing) and the continuation of the single-player campaign, resuming the story of Iden Versio as she continues to skirt around the periphery of the setting, playing witness to important events but having no lasting impact upon the larger series canon.
You can see the full calendar for December here, although the vast majority of notable events are happening on the 13th, with the rest of the month being dominated by weekly events, nudging players from one play-mode to another in search of time-limited rewards. It’s a logical enough way to run a multiplayer game intended to survive long-term, but feels a little bit half-hearted in the midst of the current issues reported with the game.
10/12/2017 at 19:12 Xzi says:
The faster this game dies the better, so that somebody can start some modded servers without P2W MTX to finally make it worthwhile.
Or everybody can just play Battlefront 2 Classic on Steam, since giving EA even $5 is contributing to the downfall of gaming.
10/12/2017 at 19:23 stevex says:
Well said
10/12/2017 at 19:52 Turkey says:
First one sold like 14 million copies. I kinda doubt this controversy is hurting them that much.
10/12/2017 at 20:21 Zombiwan Kenobi says:
It already did.
link to fortune.com
10/12/2017 at 21:34 Darth Gangrel says:
Although, the real question is whether that’s bad enough to make them actually DO something about it.
So far it’s just damage control, with the threat/promise of bringing microtransactions back at some point.
This is the kind of situation where it’s hard to know what to wish for. Will lower sales mean a shift in direction towards something better for gamers or just more safe bets and mainstream trash?
I didn’t want KoTOR to become TOR, an MMO (because MMO’s are where franchises go to die), but a failure might mean that Star Wars RPG’s are seen as unprofitable, rather than that the MMO-genre is what made TOR fail.
10/12/2017 at 19:13 Lord Custard Smingleigh says:
They named it “Crate”?
10/12/2017 at 21:03 Janichsan says:
It wasn’t EA who did that: Crait is that planet from The Last Jedi were that battle between the Resistance and the First Order takes place.
It’s still surprisingly fitting.
10/12/2017 at 19:14 Ghostwise says:
Oh, that stings.
10/12/2017 at 19:51 FurryLippedSquid says:
Bravo.
10/12/2017 at 19:15 Jokerme says:
BONUS CONTENT: You will all get paid microtransactions back for free!
10/12/2017 at 19:48 AdverseE says:
The spice must flow….in the Empire?
10/12/2017 at 20:05 hurrakan says:
Imperial Agent Dale Cooper strikes back
10/12/2017 at 20:08 Turkey says:
I must not fear the dark side. Fear leads to the mind-killer. Fear is the little death that brings anger. Total obliteration leads to hate. I will face my suffering.
10/12/2017 at 20:07 syllopsium says:
Great picture! I loved G’Kar off Flash Gordon.
10/12/2017 at 20:22 vecordae says:
If the First Order is to survive, they must loot Crait for the precious crystals and cards required to defeat the Resistance.
10/12/2017 at 20:23 Zombiwan Kenobi says:
Am i the only one who was really excited to finally see something about Dune until i…well, Battlefront 2.
10/12/2017 at 20:42 Imperialist says:
Not the only one. I too came here just for the Dune picture, regardless of the article. I am unashamed to love David Lynch’s Dune…