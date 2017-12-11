A Way Out’s online co-op is playable with just one copy of the game

There’s good news for those anticipating the upcoming cooperative prison break A Way Out – you only need one copy of the game to play online co-op with a friend.

A Way Out is coming from the creators of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and tells the tale of two prisoners (Leo and Vincent) making their daring escape from prison. However, the game must be played cooperatively, with one player taking on the role of Leo and the other as Vincent. As a pair, you must work together to make your great escape.

But developers Hazelight have now revealed that two people can play the full game together, even at a distance, with only one copy of the game thanks to its Friends Pass. The player who owns the full game simply invites a friend to play for free, that friend downloads the free trial and wallah! You can play the entire game together. There’s also the option of couch co-op, if that tickles your fancy instead.

Check out the new trailer, making the announcement, which premiered at The Game Awards last week. The revelation was also confirmed by developer Hazelight’s founder, Josef Fares, on Twitter.

A Way Out will release on Origin on 23rd March, 2018.