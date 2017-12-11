A Way Out’s online co-op is playable with just one copy of the game

There’s good news for those anticipating the upcoming cooperative prison break A Way Out – you only need one copy of the game to play online co-op with a friend.
A Way Out is coming from the creators of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and tells the tale of two prisoners (Leo and Vincent) making their daring escape from prison. However, the game must be played cooperatively, with one player taking on the role of Leo and the other as Vincent. As a pair, you must work together to make your great escape.
But developers Hazelight have now revealed that two people can play the full game together, even at a distance, with only one copy of the game thanks to its Friends Pass. The player who owns the full game simply invites a friend to play for free, that friend downloads the free trial and wallah! You can play the entire game together. There’s also the option of couch co-op, if that tickles your fancy instead.
Check out the new trailer, making the announcement, which premiered at The Game Awards last week. The revelation was also confirmed by developer Hazelight’s founder, Josef Fares, on Twitter.
A Way Out will release on Origin on 23rd March, 2018.
11/12/2017 at 16:17 Canazza says:
… Wallah you say.
11/12/2017 at 16:50 _Nocturnal says:
Quite the foul pass, indeed.
11/12/2017 at 18:12 N'Al says:
Don’t ever say it again. Please.
11/12/2017 at 16:37 Smaug says:
I good solution for a problem plaguing networked co-op games since their introduction.
11/12/2017 at 17:26 Ragnar says:
This is great news. I love playing co-op PC games, but not so much the buying multiple copies part.
11/12/2017 at 18:46 moben says:
I wish more games did this, there are some I might have bought to play co-op if I didn’t have to convince someone else to also shell out some cash.
I think Nintendo does something similar on 3DS, but only for local co-op?
11/12/2017 at 22:47 Edski says:
That’s a cool feature. I absolutely loved ‘Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons’, and am looking forward to this.
12/12/2017 at 03:38 Slazia says:
I can’t wait for ‘Siblings: The Legend of a Brother and a Sister Who Share Parents’.