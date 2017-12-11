Bite your pal’s face off in Normal Human Face Simulator

Let’s be clear: Normal Human Face Simulator is not a game about eating your friend’s face. No, that would be weird. In this new free local multiplayer game, after you’ve lunged forward, latched onto your mate’s cheek with your teeth and gnawed down through the flesh to reveal the muscle then bone underneath, you let the strip of flesh fall from your teeth to the floor. You’re simply trying to bite their face off while they try to bite your face off until one of you succumbs to bloodloss – a gesture of normal human friendship.
Made by Lingdong Huang, Normal Human Face Simulator is a simple and brutal local multiplayer game played on a shared keyboard. Each player uses two keys, one to hold and charge up a lunge and the other to mash and gnash. These funny little heads bob and charge and bite tear until one of you slumps backwards gushing blood. That’s certainly what I’d expect if someone bit my normal human face off.
It is delightful and it is horrifying. Look at this awfulness:
In the early stages, before you’ve bitten off too much face, the skin floops and stretches like a deflated flesh balloon worn as a mask. Awful, and yet wonderful.
You can download Normal Human Face Simulator free for Windows and Mac from Itch.
If the name sounds familiar, you might be thinking of Regular Human Basketball, the totally conventional local multiplayer mechsport from Powerhoof, the makers of Crawl.
Ta to Paolo Pedercini for pointing this out.
11/12/2017 at 18:34 Pastell says:
This is what someone who heard the word “kiss” and got a poor description of it thinks kissing is.
11/12/2017 at 19:38 rubmon says:
No, this is what happens when attention craving indie “game” devs desperately try to climb an over saturated market.
I was hoping sites like RPS would save me from having to go through garbage like this and find the quality stuff for me. Guess I was wrong.
11/12/2017 at 20:27 oyog says:
This is what someone who heard the word “comment” and got a poor description of it thinks commenting is.
11/12/2017 at 20:31 treat says:
Oh wowwee, buddy. I hope you start having a better day. I’ve got a tip that might improve your internet experience: if you see an article that doesn’t interest you, you don’t have to click and read it. Hope this helps!
I really appreciate these itch.io recommendations since sites like freeindiegam.es have stopped and others like Warp Door keep trucking with zero attention. It’s nice to have a largely ignored game scene get some recognition from mainstream publications, especially when it comes to pointing out the diamonds in the rough.
11/12/2017 at 20:43 Pastell says:
Calm down mate, it was a joke! A shit joke, but a joke none-the-less!
11/12/2017 at 20:54 Garibaldi says:
If you’re looking for a site that doesn’t cover hipster non-games then you’re definitely on the wrong site.
11/12/2017 at 21:06 R. Totale says:
What are these mysterious “non-games” of which you speak?
11/12/2017 at 21:08 Sin Vega says:
A bicycle is not a horse.
11/12/2017 at 21:17 MiniMatt says:
you look really silly leaning into corners on a horse for one thing
11/12/2017 at 21:22 rootfs.ext2.gz says:
warface
11/12/2017 at 21:08 LennyLeonardo says:
Hah, bumhug.
11/12/2017 at 21:50 Ossian says:
Man, I hate it too when sites open to the general public don’t cater to my own personal needs and likes while avoiding the publishing of anything I don’t like. I mean I could go to a different freely accessible site to get news and stuff that is more in line with my interests, but instead I’ve been inspired to write a strongly worded email to the RPS editors to make sure they have a clear idea of what I expect from their site from here on in, and if they ignore it then I’m sure that their everlasting souls will forever burn in hell…or something like that.
11/12/2017 at 18:53 Eleven says:
Before I opened the page, I kind of morbidly wanted to see a gif of this, but in retrospect, I did not actually want to see a gif of this.
11/12/2017 at 19:02 vorador says:
So that’s normal human behaviour?
*scribbles in a notebook*
I get it, the difference was that we where chewing and swallowing. You’re not supposed to swallow. You spit it on the prepared receptacle so you can later cook dinner.
Now our façade will be perfect.
11/12/2017 at 19:04 MiniMatt says:
I…. um…. ok….
Thanks Alice. I guess.
I’m scared.
11/12/2017 at 20:19 R. Totale says:
I could go for some bacon right about now.
11/12/2017 at 20:28 oyog says:
Ok, calm down, Hannibal.
11/12/2017 at 21:01 Beefsurgeon says:
This is horrifying and wonderful. Love it!
11/12/2017 at 21:23 Freud says:
Cheeky idea.
11/12/2017 at 22:17 Koozer says:
But does it have any teeth in the long run?