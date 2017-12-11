Steam Charts: Breaking News Edition

Welcome to the Steam Charts. Here are the headlines.
10. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass
9. Divinity: Original Sin 2
8. Nioh: Complete Edition
7. Call Of Duty: WWII
6. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
5. Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy
4. Euro Truck Simulator 2 – Italia
3. Spellforce 3
2. Grand Theft Auto V
1. Plunkbat
11/12/2017 at 14:23 Drib says:
I enjoy seeing the format messed with.
Also, some Lorem Ipsum up there. Been a while!
11/12/2017 at 14:45 Grizzly says:
This is a thing of beauty.
11/12/2017 at 14:52 Umama says:
100PT SNARK HEADING HERE
11/12/2017 at 15:01 bills6693 says:
Bravo, if this were Reddit I would gild this!
11/12/2017 at 15:44 phuzz says:
For non-UK readers, these are actual real headlines, from a real actual newspaper.
Ok, so the headlines aren’t real, except the last one, but the rest is unfortunately.
11/12/2017 at 16:09 Leath says:
See more (actual) headlines here: link to expressbingo.org.uk
11/12/2017 at 19:59 wackazoa says:
Is this one of those joke papers that tells you so & so was kidnapped by aliens and that there is a secret government plot to brainwash everyone via the water system?
11/12/2017 at 20:07 MiniMatt says:
…. yes.
It likes to think of itself as the sophisticated voice of the sensible older generation, but…. yes.
It’s owned by someone whose previous publishing was known to most kids via the waterlogged pages found in the bushes in the local park, next to where the dishevelled gentlemen in macintosh coats used to loiter.
11/12/2017 at 15:44 SuddenSight says:
I didn’t realize until this chart that Plunkbat stands for (Pl)ayer (unk)nown (bat)tlegrounds. I am somewhat disappointed, as I had hoped for an immersive bat-sim with a protagonist named “plunk.”
11/12/2017 at 16:03 MiniMatt says:
Tell me, will any of these games prevent cancer? Or (next week) cause it?
11/12/2017 at 17:23 brucethemoose says:
Plunkbat makes enough money to do either, if these charts are anything to go by.
11/12/2017 at 16:38 napoleonic says:
I could tell this wasn’t the real Daily Express because there was nothing about Maddie.
11/12/2017 at 16:44 Neurotic says:
I got a Euro truck stuck in my Brexit while eating CoD, and only this imported Plunkbat can get it out!
11/12/2017 at 16:50 geldonyetich says:
These Daily Express headlines are irresistible, I’ll take every copy!
… Why are these full of pictures of people getting out of cars?
11/12/2017 at 16:57 b00p says:
quality!
11/12/2017 at 17:19 Someoldguy says:
Poor Spellforce 3. Its first ever week in the charts and instead of a glorious screenshot of its beauty it gets a joke headline. I bet it is really upset about that. Bennett Foddy must have felt the same way, but he got over it.
11/12/2017 at 17:45 Ghostwise says:
IIRC there’s a Wot I Think comin’ up for it.
11/12/2017 at 22:26 Someoldguy says:
I think my poor attempt at humour went over your head.
11/12/2017 at 17:52 Don Reba says:
Awesome!
I take it, The Daily Mirror has just the “top 1”.
11/12/2017 at 17:56 gi_ty says:
Haha this is glorious!
11/12/2017 at 17:59 vorador says:
I think plunkbat broke the bot that writes the Daily Express headlines.
11/12/2017 at 18:07 caff says:
This put a huge smile on my face :D
11/12/2017 at 19:41 Glentoran says:
excellent :)
11/12/2017 at 19:57 wackazoa says:
Like the format this week. As an American, a few questions? How much is “P” and is 10-15P a lot? Is May that wonderfully curmudgeon looking lady? Are you supposed to care about her opinion on Brexit? Also I really appreciate the weather forecast on the front page. Don’t tell me numbers, tell me what it feels like!
11/12/2017 at 21:30 MiniMatt says:
p=pence. Kinda like a cent but since the brexit induced devaluation worth a lot less.
May is indeed the lady. She held your Donald’s hand don’t you know. She probably regrets that now. I think a lot of people regret that now.
Her opinion on brexit means exactly what brexit means. Exactly. Do not try to know brexit, brexit is the fire and the wind, do not try to know brexit, god only knows what the hell that shitstorm means.
11/12/2017 at 22:26 Someoldguy says:
1p = 1.33 cents in US terms. So not much.
11/12/2017 at 22:16 Excors says:
10p is a pretty small amount of money – about the price of a couple of Hobnobs.
Being 10p cheaper than another newspaper is not really a big deal. But it does let them put “10p” in enormous letters on the front page, presumably so that a large number of stupid people will think that it actually costs 10p and won’t read the little writing underneath or the even littler “55p”, and will therefore put it in their shopping basket and not check the receipt and never realise they’re being scammed.
Mrs May is the prime minister, so her opinion would matter if she hadn’t lost most of her political power by Pyrrhically winning the last election.
11/12/2017 at 21:12 Sin Vega says:
The great thing about the Daily Express is that its logo is a little tiny man with his feet attached directy to his torso, bravely trying to heft up a shield that’s bigger than his whole body.
11/12/2017 at 21:29 Doug Exeter says:
I laughed out loud at the Getting Over It one. Fun game by the way. Mute the Youtube and Twitch noise coming from it and it’s a poignant thoughtful experience. Turn the mouse sensitivity up btw, actually made it easier.