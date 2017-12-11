You Must Be 18 Or Older To Enter banned from Steam, daftly declared porn

You Must Be 18 Or Older To Enter is a fine free horror game for the digital age, a tale of looking at pornography for the first time and fearing your parents will catch you.
Logging onto AOL, we click through porn sites showing murky ASCII art porn while jumping at every creaking door and passing car. It is good horror, Olivia White and our Brendan have previously told you and I’ll third that. It is also, supposedly according to Valve’s standards, pornographic. Valve have pulled the game from their store and oh, that’s so daft. One of the game’s creators has written a good response to this, using the opportunity to call for us all to break the cycle stifling unconventional games.
If you’ve not played You Must Be 18 Or Older To Enter, hey, it’s still up free on Itch and Game Jolt. It’s a short horror story casting us as someone who, having heard about Internet porn from schoolyard chums, dares to investigate. After our family leaves the house, we crank AOL, search for a term like “porn” or “people doing it”, and get clicking through sites to discover what all this even is while panicking over every creaky door or passing car. Its images are softcore (as far as I’ve seen?) heavily distorted by being processed into ASCII art, enough that I can’t even tell what some are supposed to show. Its brief burst of sexual sound inspires reactions of “OH GOD NO UNPLUG THE COMPUTER NOW” rather than titillation. It’s a game of curiosity and fear, not fuel for a jack sesh.
In spite of all this, You Must Be 18 Or Older To Enter has been removed from Steam. It had been on the store for two months, arriving long after launching elsewhere. Co-creator James Cox says they only noticed it was gone after someone on Twitter asked about it. After nudging Steam Support, he says, “we got an email from Valve informing us they had decided that they view our game as porn.” That’s his paraphrasing, at least.
Whatever Valve’s precise wording, it’s so disappointing that they deem it inappropriate. As Cox says, “It’s a game about porn, but never as porn.” Steam still stocks games which are more sexually explicit and games which are clearly built to arouse, but they dance around this. Confronting these experiences head-on, Cox says, was You Must Be’s downfall.
“With no self-defense of irony, abstracted fiction distancing the game from its subject, or sense of mainstream gamified fun, You Must be 18 or Older to Enter was simply vulnerable.”
Cox ties this into a wider pattern in the industry, where games which attempt to do different things are rejected and mocked and their creators harassed. He connects this to arguments made by Nathalie Lawhead, who became mired in the usual hateful idiocy with her wonderful Everything Is Going To Be OK. Lawhead had written about people at a games show echoing the dismissive and mocking tone towards anything different that’s common in games culture and among influential streamers and YouTubers, and unsurprisingly but disappointingly has been harassed people with insistent preconceptions of what a game should be. I didn’t mention that mess on RPS before because, I don’t know, at a certain point you worry about only making it worse.
This is all part of a cycle, Cox says, which harms both the artistic, cultural, and financial growth of games at a time when many developers are struggling. He says:
“To survive, we need to embrace making new experiences. Ones that players haven’t encountered before. Here lies that problematic cycle: gamers like what they know, and distribution platforms curate to that audience, reinforcing the expected games gamers know, reinforcing what is available for streamers, reinforcing what players will buy, reinforcing the games developers make.
“This means gamers have limited language for addressing games, and that language is curated by the games they play and have access to. If a game like You Must be 18 or Older to Enter is considered porn by a platform, then players lose a non-violent alternative horror. If anyone trying to expand the palate of experiences is being treated poorly on account of untempered yet taught player behavior, that developer is liable to leave the community.”
No one expects that everyone will enjoy ‘unconventional’ games but it sure would be nice if folks would stop trying to stamp them out and chase off their makers.
Anyway. Do read the whole thing. Cox sees hope for the future in eager players and alternative storefronts, as I do too, but he’s clear: we’ve still got a lot to do. We really do.
11/12/2017 at 18:06 Drib says:
Kinda odd this got killed, but stuff like Hunie Pop and a pile of VNs are still on there.
You know, stuff that was legitimately created with lewdness in mind.
Also thanks, RPS, presumably due to the title of this article, there’s a big fuck-off ‘foot models’ ad to the right of this comment box, with some pretty girl showing me her toes. I’m at work for God’s sake. Filter your ads, or better, get rid of them for supporters.
11/12/2017 at 18:13 aepervius says:
The difference I think is that 1) hunie pop and the other while lewd, are not despicting sexual act, e.g. porn and 2) the said game here is actually doing so *even* if the picture are terrible, it is clearly recognizable as picture of sexual nature, e.g. link to youtube.com 5:15 of that video is clearly porn. 3) did the game advertise itself as adult only ? Nope ? Then I can see a clear problem with an adult themes potentially being offered for free to children. And probably did valve too.
11/12/2017 at 18:32 thenevernow says:
Have you actually played HuniePop? Go to a search engine and search for “HuniePop nude” (SafeSearch off) and tell me what you think.
Valve’s reasoning, which I personally disagree with, is that HuniePop’s core loop is a match-three game/dating sim, so it’s fine, while games like this, where – in a completely different way – sexuality is the core element, are not.
11/12/2017 at 18:48 Jalan says:
Not to side with anyone on either end of the argument, but HuniePop is up on Steam in a censored version. Like most games of its ilk, it can be patched otherwise but it’s not as if Valve went “Match 3 with naughty bits? Seems fair enough to remain on our storefront!”
At the same time, that lesbian-centric visual novel that had an army of mouthpieces lobbying for it to be sold on Steam uncut/without the need for a censor patch really put the whole “why this and not that?” situation into a confusing mire of Valve can’t pull its collective head out of its arse to, at the very minimum, lay out where the line is drawn in regard to games showcasing this type of content.
11/12/2017 at 22:30 thenevernow says:
You’re right about pointing out the censored version bit, which I neglected. Having “uncensored” the game right away I am not sure how the censored version looks like, but I think my main point still stands. Also, considering that the uncensoring process consists in creating an empty text file, I think we should bring hypocrisy into the discussion. I don’t want to overplay the American bigotry card, but well… it’s on the table.
11/12/2017 at 19:21 Drib says:
Dude, Hunie Pop (and the other Hunie whatever games) are litearlly straight out porn. Don’t just make stuff up and pretend you know what you’re talking about. Yeah yeah, they require a (free, no age verification) patch to be like that. It’s pinned in the game forum.
This game shows grainy ascii nonsense. Even comparing them is crazy.
That’s what I was aiming at.
11/12/2017 at 18:16 Pogs says:
Particular browser ads appear based on your history of browsing! I see clothes, Destiny 2, Ebay and funerals. Guess they are trying to tell me something.
11/12/2017 at 19:18 Drib says:
No, I only started getting these after this article, and only ON this article. I do not spend my work hours looking up feet. Cool attempt at shaming though.
I also do get the ads you mention.
11/12/2017 at 18:31 brucethemoose says:
Ha, I’m getting that same ad on the mobile site. And I have no internet history of foot problems or fetishes.
Also, VNs built around Steam’s rules, right? Seems like they’re designed to be as explicit as they can get away with without technically being explicit, whereas this game is the exact opposite.
11/12/2017 at 19:20 Hans says:
Love these kinds of comments where it’s a websites fault that they don’t make it convenient enough for you to slack off at your fucking job.
11/12/2017 at 19:22 Drib says:
Dude what. I’m not saying that at all. I’m saying I don’t expect fucking foot fetish ads on a gaming website. Why? Do you?
11/12/2017 at 19:26 Hans says:
“ I’m at work for God’s sake. Filter your ads, or better, get rid of them for supporters.”
There’s literally no other way to interpret this than you were looking at this at work and were embarrassed that that popped up while you were looking at gaming sites during work and are mad that they didn’t filter it for you, but ok, I guess I JUST DONT GET IT!
11/12/2017 at 19:38 Drib says:
Right, that’s true. And sorry, my response was a bit more angry than intended. I mostly read RPS at work. I am not able to install adblockers here due to some weird corporate security.
The issue here is less “it’s not easy to screw around at work” and more “NSFW ads on a (generally) SFW site”.
RPS broadly paints themselves as fairly socially progressive (read: anti-exploitation) and generally worksafe. Then they have foot fetish ads due to whatever. This is the concern.
Me being at work was more, yeah, it’s kinda more fireable to have porn on my screen than it is to have news about videogames.
11/12/2017 at 20:52 mechavolt says:
Maybe someday you’ll be lucky enough to get a job that includes a lunch break.
11/12/2017 at 21:10 SaintAn says:
Ad blockers are your friend.
11/12/2017 at 21:42 Nauallis says:
Right? I’m a supporter because I want to throw money at RPS and I don’t want to see ads. I send them money directly, I block tracking and ads, they still get something, my experience is better all around.
I’m assuming Drib’s making it a big deal because their employer doesn’t let them install browser extensions… but that’s an issue to take up with your employer.
11/12/2017 at 18:23 and its man says:
And to think that I found it ̶s̶e̶m̶i̶-̶c̶h̶u̶b̶b̶e̶d̶ mild, even in its depiction of an ordinary discovery of porn.
That’s just lame.
11/12/2017 at 18:40 Halk says:
It’s Valve.
I long since stopped to expect any form of rhyme or reason from them while they are busy turning Steam into a monstrosity.
11/12/2017 at 18:52 satan says:
Just wanted to say that statement from James Cox was well written and convincing.
11/12/2017 at 18:54 kalirion says:
Simple solution – censor the naughty ascii with ascii black bars, and offer a free downloadable patch to unlock the naughty ascii again.
11/12/2017 at 19:07 vorador says:
Valve has been all around the place with risqué content. Some stuff is fine as long as the dirty bits are kept hidden (like some games that have uncensor patches distributed outside the store) but other aren’t.
I think they should directly acknowledge the need of making an Adult Only category for the store.
Americans are weird. They’re fine with games that depict killing hundreds or thousands of digital people in plenty of different and bloody ways, but show a pixelated nipple and all hell breaks loose.
11/12/2017 at 19:21 Ghostwise says:
A wild nipple once destroyed most of Colorado, y’know.
11/12/2017 at 22:03 vorador says:
Let me tell you about the time a runaway nipple stopped a country on its tracks. In was on the Super Bowl of 2004 and a woman named Janet Jackson….*rambles incoherently*
11/12/2017 at 23:31 Nauallis says:
I thought that was an escaped engorged breast. Mad science from the 70’s and all that.
11/12/2017 at 19:40 Drib says:
I worked at a Wal-Mart when I was younger. I can’t tell you how often people would come in to buy GTA 4 for their five year olds, and just wave me off about the game being about murdering people. But if I mentioned you could (sorta) have (offscreen) sex with women? “How could you sell this filth to CHILDREN?!”
America’s weird, yeah.
Edit: Yeah, it’s rated MA. Parents still constantly buy those for their kids, ’cause videogames are for kids, evidently.
11/12/2017 at 19:22 Hans says:
I’m guessing with how big Steam is now they probably don’t even have actual people moderating the constant flow of games coming in anymore do they? Some algorithm just saw PORN and decided this was bad.
11/12/2017 at 19:53 Michael Fogg says:
There’s an exasperating pattern of avantgarde game devs whining that their avantgarde game is rejected in mainstream forums. Guys, that’s not very punk.
11/12/2017 at 21:17 Beefsurgeon says:
I hear you, but this guy isn’t complaining because his art game didn’t sell a million copies. He’s just trying not to be censored.
11/12/2017 at 23:00 Michael Fogg says:
As other pointed out above, YMB18oOtE might not be a ‘porn game’, but there sure is porn in the game. Depictions of erections or penetration, ASCII or not, is fair game.
11/12/2017 at 22:14 durrbluh says:
“It’s a game of curiosity and fear, not fuel for a jack sesh.”
Hey now, Alice. Some people were pubescent when this sort of masturbatory fodder *was* the best they could hope to find, and they made do.
They made do.
11/12/2017 at 22:37 MrUnimport says:
Really confused about why this got flagged as porn where there’s literal porn on Steam, but ho hum. Not sure it’s to do with any kind of bias against ‘interactive experiences’.
11/12/2017 at 23:15 BaronKreight says:
plenty of unconventional games around they just had to make a game with porn in it. One russian site posted news about steam banning a game for pedophiles. You gonna defend that as well RPS?
11/12/2017 at 23:19 teamcharlie says:
You do all realize that, while the age is not specified, this is clearly intended to depict an underage kid finding porn, right?
Pretty sure that’s Valve’s problem, if I had to guess. Sexualizing minors is kinda a no-no.