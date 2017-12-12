Getting Over It requires a resolve Matt doesn’t have

You may have witnessed us trying difficult mountain climbing game Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy. Last week Matt attempted to scale part of the mountain, clambering over rocks, girders, concrete pipes and wooden barrels using nothing but the game’s jerky sledgehammer and terrifying upper body strength. He did well. But Matt lacks a deeper comprehension of summits and the ascent thereof – a philosophical understanding I myself possess. So I decided to pick up where he left off. Come and watch me Getting Over Matt.
As you can see, my approach is more disciplined and, some would say, superior. A reckless mind begets a reckless hand, and there is no room for such things here.
I doubt Matt will ever get beyond this point.
12/12/2017 at 17:35 Nolenthar says:
Yeah, no. Following the advent calendar, I installed the game (it was standing still in my “yet to redeem” Humble Monthly codes), launched it, closed it after 10 minutes.
I’m sure it’s a great game and all, and might actually scratch that itch for some people, but I simply have so little time for games I’m going to spend it on games scratching a different itch
12/12/2017 at 18:33 Aphex242 says:
I laughed so hard so many times at this. “See, if I were Matt, I’d be like, ‘I wanna get up there! I wanna get up there!’ *flails* …. hey that actually worked.”
12/12/2017 at 18:48 colinmarc says:
I enjoyed this content.
12/12/2017 at 18:52 Matt Cox says:
Challenge accepted.
12/12/2017 at 19:47 heretic says:
Yessssss, I want to see the follow up :D
12/12/2017 at 23:25 MattM says:
First one to the top gets promoted to Executive Managing Editor.
13/12/2017 at 01:08 TheAngriestHobo says:
It’s a fake Matt, guys. Note how there’s no red background on that comment? That is classic Synthetic Matt.
I’ve been saying he’s a fake Matt ever since he joined RPS, but you sheeple just won’t listen.
12/12/2017 at 20:36 Synesthesia says:
I had that exact same reaction upon clearing the fucking lights.
Don’t trust the umbrella. Don’t.
Also, please keep doing this. Is alice next? Can we get a Pip special guest?
12/12/2017 at 21:28 Serrit says:
A bit of schadenfreude in me was hoping for a catastrophic ending… but well done Brendy :-)
12/12/2017 at 21:41 Don Reba says:
Stiff upper lip, Brendan.
12/12/2017 at 22:46 Cyphran says:
I can’t wait to see this rivalry play out. = D
13/12/2017 at 00:38 duncvis says:
I laughed myself silly failing badly at this for an hour. Then quit.
I suspect I won’t get beyond this point either. You clearly have more patience than me.