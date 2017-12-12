RPS Feature A challenger has arrived

Getting Over It requires a resolve Matt doesn’t have

"The calm man is a precise man" - Anonymous, 2017

You may have witnessed us trying difficult mountain climbing game Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy. Last week Matt attempted to scale part of the mountain, clambering over rocks, girders, concrete pipes and wooden barrels using nothing but the game’s jerky sledgehammer and terrifying upper body strength. He did well. But Matt lacks a deeper comprehension of summits and the ascent thereof – a philosophical understanding I myself possess. So I decided to pick up where he left off. Come and watch me Getting Over Matt.

As you can see, my approach is more disciplined and, some would say, superior. A reckless mind begets a reckless hand, and there is no room for such things here.

I doubt Matt will ever get beyond this point.

  1. 12/12/2017 at 17:35 Nolenthar says:

    Yeah, no. Following the advent calendar, I installed the game (it was standing still in my “yet to redeem” Humble Monthly codes), launched it, closed it after 10 minutes.

    I’m sure it’s a great game and all, and might actually scratch that itch for some people, but I simply have so little time for games I’m going to spend it on games scratching a different itch

  2. 12/12/2017 at 18:33 Aphex242 says:

    I laughed so hard so many times at this. “See, if I were Matt, I’d be like, ‘I wanna get up there! I wanna get up there!’ *flails* …. hey that actually worked.”

  3. Premium User Badge

    12/12/2017 at 18:48 colinmarc says:

    I enjoyed this content.

  4. 12/12/2017 at 18:52 Matt Cox says:

    Challenge accepted.

  5. 12/12/2017 at 20:36 Synesthesia says:

    I had that exact same reaction upon clearing the fucking lights.

    Don’t trust the umbrella. Don’t.

    Also, please keep doing this. Is alice next? Can we get a Pip special guest?

  6. Premium User Badge

    12/12/2017 at 21:28 Serrit says:

    A bit of schadenfreude in me was hoping for a catastrophic ending… but well done Brendy :-)

  7. Premium User Badge

    12/12/2017 at 21:41 Don Reba says:

    Stiff upper lip, Brendan.

  8. Premium User Badge

    12/12/2017 at 22:46 Cyphran says:

    I can’t wait to see this rivalry play out. = D

  9. 13/12/2017 at 00:38 duncvis says:

    I laughed myself silly failing badly at this for an hour. Then quit.

    I suspect I won’t get beyond this point either. You clearly have more patience than me.

