GOG winter sale starts, offering Grim Fandango for free

Oh the weather outside is frightful but the fire is so delightful, and since we’ve no place to go: buy games low! Buy games low! Buy games low! Which you can now do DRM-free on GOG, as the cyberstore today launched their big winter sale. To start, they’re giving Grim Fandango Remastered away for free. Free!

Normally at this point I’d chase everyone around the RPS treehouse until they picked out some games, but GOG have already come by with a big stick so you can see our recommendations on their site. Try to guess who picked which games.

GOG’s winter sale will end at 11pm on December 26th, but you’ve only got until 2pm on Thursday the 14th to get Grim Fandango Remastered free. Swing on by the store’s front page and hit that “GET FOR FREE” button.

Our Alec’s review says Double Fine’s 2015 Remastered re-release of the 1998 LucasArts adventure game “still seems like a game from another universe” and “it is such a pleasure to have it back” so good, that’s not bad for free.

Loads of games are on sale and more are coming, and GOG do offer some extras. Spending £11.39 on GOG during the sale will get you a free copy of Hard West, the Jagged Alliance-ish demonic cowboy tactics ’em up that Alec quite liked. At £30.39 you’ll also get the new Master of Orion, but that’s not very good so don’t get too excited. They’re also selling mystery bags for £2.29, for those who either fancy a surprise or have more money than sense.