GOG winter sale starts, offering Grim Fandango for free

Oh the weather outside is frightful but the fire is so delightful, and since we’ve no place to go: buy games low! Buy games low! Buy games low! Which you can now do DRM-free on GOG, as the cyberstore today launched their big winter sale. To start, they’re giving Grim Fandango Remastered away for free. Free!
Normally at this point I’d chase everyone around the RPS treehouse until they picked out some games, but GOG have already come by with a big stick so you can see our recommendations on their site. Try to guess who picked which games.
GOG’s winter sale will end at 11pm on December 26th, but you’ve only got until 2pm on Thursday the 14th to get Grim Fandango Remastered free. Swing on by the store’s front page and hit that “GET FOR FREE” button.
Our Alec’s review says Double Fine’s 2015 Remastered re-release of the 1998 LucasArts adventure game “still seems like a game from another universe” and “it is such a pleasure to have it back” so good, that’s not bad for free.
Loads of games are on sale and more are coming, and GOG do offer some extras. Spending £11.39 on GOG during the sale will get you a free copy of Hard West, the Jagged Alliance-ish demonic cowboy tactics ’em up that Alec quite liked. At £30.39 you’ll also get the new Master of Orion, but that’s not very good so don’t get too excited. They’re also selling mystery bags for £2.29, for those who either fancy a surprise or have more money than sense.
12/12/2017 at 16:15 InfiniteSubset says:
There seems to be a bug on their mobile site that causes other games on the main page to show as free, after you grab this one. I saw Distant Worlds: Universe and tried to grab it, only to be told it was 19.99 in my cart. 🧐
12/12/2017 at 16:22 Oasx says:
It isn’t just on the mobile site.
12/12/2017 at 17:04 Catterbatter says:
New stuff has been added to GOG Connect.
12/12/2017 at 17:57 Risingson says:
Got two lucky stars, after the huge luck I got on the last “lottery”.
Two games I already had on steam.
12/12/2017 at 21:10 Jalan says:
(Not to say you’re among them, because nothing in your post indicates as much) But I’ve noticed more than seems necessary posting responses about getting games they already purchased via Steam, as if the expectation was to fall on GOG to deliver games the buyer didn’t have on a service it doesn’t control in addition to GOG itself.
Why is it that such posts are even a thing? It isn’t mentioned when buying these blind purchases that GOG is factoring in Steam libraries (and it never has in the past either), so where did people get the idea from that they were doing that?
12/12/2017 at 21:42 Drib says:
It’s odd to me that you don’t understand this, but here we go:
People are disappointed by winning something they already own.
There, that’s why posts like that exist. Not that they think GoG should be able to dodge it, or should know they own it on steam or on CD or whatever, but because they gambled on a random win and got something they don’t need.
12/12/2017 at 19:04 Dread says:
I have to say, I’m getting increasingly annoyed with Gogs sales.
First those “lucky stars”, it’s basically a lootbox. I don’t have to buy them, but it’s still weird.
Then, the fact, I have to immediately go to checkout after selecting a bundle deal really gets on my nerves. I like to just pack everything I’m looking at into the cart, look at the total and decide what to cut. Instead I have to juggle several tabs and calculate the total up myself. User friendly is something else.
12/12/2017 at 21:14 Jalan says:
The blind buys are nothing new. People laying on the lootbox rhetoric to them is, however. Not to say I’m for or against such claims, having participated in them previously and having games that I’ll likely never play to show for it, but it’s not as this is a sudden shift for GOG’s sale tactics.
12/12/2017 at 20:25 Carra says:
Grim Fandango Remastered is a masterpiece. I played it for the first time two years ago and I was blown away. Probably the best Adventure game I’ve ever played.
13/12/2017 at 00:43 MrEvilGuy says:
I agree. It was my favourite game 15 years ago when I first played it as a kid, and now playing through it again recently with my partner has made me love it all over again, in a completely new way.
12/12/2017 at 21:45 HiroTheProtagonist says:
I second Alec’s opinion on Hard West, it’s a very fun game if you thought XCOM needed more occultish/Wild West overtones. The decision trees outside of combat can be a bit obtuse at times, but the whole package is well worth the price.
12/12/2017 at 22:15 subdog says:
Virginia for 99 cents is an absolute steal.