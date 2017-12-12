Have you played… ArmA 3?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
I’ve long possessed a fondness for Bohemia Interactive’s military simulators, ever since Operation Flashpoint invaded my hard-drive back in 2001. But ArmA 3 is the first Bohemia game since OpFlash to successfully modernise that that initial concept, striking a pleasing balance between ambition, accessibility, and stability of play.
There are so many ways to experience ArmA 3 that its hard to summarise in a handful of words. Its multiplayer alone is hugely diverse, ranging from online military exercises to full-blown roleplaying servers like Altis Life. You can team up with friends and act as a GM over your own war via the Zeus DLC, and even assume the role of a humanitarian organisation with the recently launched Laws of War update.
The single player, meanwhile, is the strongest campaign Bohemia has put together since OpFlash. It got somewhat overlooked because of the way the developers released it, in three separate parts after the game itself was officially launched. Combined together, however, it makes for an impressively varied introduction to ArmA that sees the player defending a US military base from a large-scale surprise attack, joining up with guerrilla fighters in a series of open-ended mid-game missions, before concluding with a counter-assault on the Mediterranean island of Altis.
Even if you’re not interested in waging war, Bohemia’s virtual landscapes are wondrous things to behold. Indeed, there’s something surprisingly relaxing, almost Proteus-like, about the sound of your boots scuffing against the undulating ground as you quietly chase the game’s azure horizon en-route to you next objective. ArmA 3 doesn’t quite succeed in purging the clunk that has harried all of Bohemia’s games, but it’s a splendid military toybox regardless.
12/12/2017 at 15:36 guidom says:
not to mention that it has spawned several mods, which went on to become major releases. DayZ, Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds et al.
12/12/2017 at 16:03 Viral Frog says:
I got into ArmA 3 because of Plunkbat. I wanted to see where it stemmed from. Now I’m completely hooked on it. Whenever my squad isn’t online for Plunkbat, I’m poking around in the ArmA 3 campaign.
12/12/2017 at 18:14 benzoate says:
Plunkbat used in the wild? (aka. not an RPS writer using it) It’s a Christmas miracle! :-)
12/12/2017 at 16:16 Hekkel says:
Nope, tried twice on 2 pc’s but always got a black screen.It does not want me to play it.
12/12/2017 at 16:32 Mungrul says:
We play this in co-op mode regularly. We’re hopelessly bad at it compared to people who take it more seriously, but we always have a laugh. And while generally much more stable than ARMA 2, it’s still pretty wonky, which is endearing in its own way.
There’s enough mods and modability that over time, Thirith (who hosts our sessions) has managed to tailor the experience to our abilities, adopting a more lenient healing and death system. Occasionally, it goes horribly, hilariously wrong, such as the time he made a “Town Escape” scenario, and drastically underestimated how many enemies would spawn.
12/12/2017 at 16:47 Kollega says:
I haven’t played ArmA III – but I’ve got a question to ask to people who do play. I’ve been thinking for a long year now how cool it would be to grab a bunch of friends and play out tacticool military action against AI on big open maps. But what’s stopping me from getting into ArmA is its reputation for being very complex, realistic, and hard to learn. And also not knowing how hard it is to set up and run a mission against AI-controlled enemies. And the game’s fairly high price.
So, can someone here tell me about those details? Maybe ArmA III in particular is more suited for tacticool co-op with friends than I think it is…
12/12/2017 at 17:33 Viral Frog says:
I’m by no means an expert at the game, but I’ll take a whack at this.
Reputation for being complex, realistic and hard to learn. Complex, yes. Realistic, also yes. Hard to learn? Not really. If you’ve ever played an FPS before, you can get into it fairly quickly. I would say “hard to master” would be more correct than “hard to learn”. Also, there are TONS of solid videos on YouTube that you can watch to learn the ropes. I know that doesn’t sound like the most exciting thing, but really, 5 to 10 minutes of watching videos and I knew what I needed to get started. And if you come across things you need to know (as I am still doing), then you can pop onto YouTube or just do a quick search on Google and figure it out.
As for how hard to setup and run a mission against AI, I’m not exactly sure. I’ve just been doing the campaign and nothing custom. But I’ve heard it’s a fairly straightforward process. Again, probably easy to figure out with a quick trip to YouTube/Google. As for the price, yeah. It’s a bit pricey. But there is so much content available in the base game (not even counting mods or DLC), that you’re going to get far more than your money’s worth out of it.
I would say that if you’re interested in a great tactical FPS, then this is a good one to go at. It might just take a little bit of time to learn the ropes but, in my opinion, it’s a genuinely rewarding experience in the end.
12/12/2017 at 19:13 rochrist says:
The complexity arises when it comes to commanding an entire squad. It’s not horrendous, but the interface is not particularly intuitive, and it would take some practice and fairly constant reinforcement to be any good at it. That said, it IS an incredible toolbox of tactical goodness.
12/12/2017 at 18:22 ByrdWhyrm says:
It is certainly complex, but the game has a ton of in-game tutorials for just about every aspect of the game. Also, depending on what part(s) of the military sim interest you, you can out of learning a lot of the complexities. You could skip learning helicopters and planes and tanks and large scale command and you’d still know enough to have several dozen hours of fun.
12/12/2017 at 18:26 fleet hassle says:
It’s a marvelous military sandbox and very well suited to your stated aims. My only caveat is that the AI in this series has always been lacking. It’s at its worst when it’s supposed to be managing friendly units; for playing the role of enemy gun fodder it’s not too bad, though it does have an alarming tendency to see you through solid objects. I haven’t played it in a while so they may have improved this behavior — they are always patching this game.
In other respects, it’s hard to beat for sheer scale, naturalism, and the diversity of game modes. The complexity really only comes into play once you start doing complex things with it, like building & running elaborate scenarios; the basic controls (even for things like flying vehicles and using MANPADs) are only slightly harder to pick up than any other shooter. If you start out just playing MP the biggest adjustment for most players, I think, is getting used to the ballistic model.
12/12/2017 at 23:09 JustAchaP says:
I was part of a small Australian mil-sim group for a bit and did various missions in ARMA 3. Then Squad came out which offered the experience I wanted out of ARMA 3 but was way more user friendly.
13/12/2017 at 00:43 v1tr1ol says:
Um, don’t be ridiculous guys, tried it several times and AI is so fucked up that it’s unplayable. I got used to controls, it’s clunkyness, got used to command menus, finding workarounds for bugged out tasks, but the AI…man…those soldiers refuse to follow orders. I just gave up.