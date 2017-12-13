Assassin’s Creed Oranges update 6 – better graphics, revised difficulty, beards

Yesterday, the very fabric of society was threatened when some people disputed, with terminally dangerous inaccuracy, my 100% objectively and factually correct assertion that the currently-free Assassin’s Creed 4 is the bestest best Assassin’s Creed game of all time. Some of these anarchistic perverts argued that this year’s Egypt-set Origins was the better man-stabber, despite its complete absence of ghost pirate ships and Welsh accents, and rest assured they will suffer for this blasphemy.
But I am a merciful dictator of gaming opinion, so before they are all rounded up and fired into the sun, I shall first allow them to enjoy the bountiful contents of Asscreed Origins Update 6. Also known as patch 1.1.0, this 1.2GB bundle o’fixes includes significant graphical improvements and the aforementioned new difficulty mode. Enjoy it while you still draw breath, heretics.
(Assassin’s Creed Origins is perfectly OK, but 4’s still better, goddit?)
The update landed yesterday, and I should point that, if you bought the game via Uplay instead of Steam, you’re looking at 2.7GB rather than 1.2GB download, so do warn your granddad that his Mrs Brown’s Boys stream might be a bit jerky today. There’s a looooong list of added and changed stuff, but the headline features are these:
– a new Nightmare mode for difficulty gonks
– an option to make enemies auto-scale up to the player’s level
– a clutch of graphical improvements, including revised texture streaming to allow more HD textures, more detailed far-off backgrounds, longer view distances in some areas, plus a new HDR option
– stability improvements and a fix for stuttering when running borderless on GeForces
– more Hood, Hair, and Beard customisation
– a ‘Uncompleted Locations’ map filter to save some schlepp if you’re trying to 100% this mother
– ‘quit to desktop’ added to pause menu, thus saving us from a repeat of this horror
And much, much more, as they say. The full list – also including some in-game economy re-balancing and various fixes for specific quests and NPC behaviours – is here.
Truth be told, even though I am 100% objectively and factually correct when I say that AC4 is the best in the series, I’ve only given ACO a couple of hours (I had an American Truck Simulator expansion to play, donchaknow), but all being well I’ll finally take its pulse properly over Christmas. And will of course refuse to eat any of my words, even if I have the best time imaginable with it.
13/12/2017 at 14:10 Hidoshi says:
Hahaha Alec, well written! And I totally agree that AC4 is the best one out there. It’s the only one I finished, which says a lot about the quality of a game for me.
13/12/2017 at 14:21 Umama says:
I’m inordinately pleased about “quit to desktop”. It was baffling that we had to quit to menu and then hit the button for a loading screen and then quit to desktop.
Looking forward to tourism mode next year!
13/12/2017 at 15:36 Megatron says:
lol. The original AssCreed was famous for the length of time it took to quit out of the game. There are videos on YouChoob, I’m sure.
13/12/2017 at 14:34 zubbuz says:
The best? Oh, you mean ACII…
13/12/2017 at 14:54 321 says:
That one was only better than 1 and people got attached to Ezios story. The game feels so old and choppy compared to later releases. If you go and play Black Flag, then Syndicate, then Origins – AC 2 will feel ultra bad. Every interaction and action in the game feels super old and dated in comparison
13/12/2017 at 17:20 9of9 says:
If we’re gonna do this…
1. Unity
2. AC2
3. Brotherhood
4. AC1
5. Revelations
6. AC3
7. Black Flag
8. Syndicate
Fight me! :D
PS. God there’s been a lot of these now.
13/12/2017 at 18:49 Megatron says:
Rogue?
13/12/2017 at 14:35 gschmidl says:
I politely disagree about AC4 – the series hasn’t grabbed me until AC:O, in which I have not yet encountered a tailing mission.
I tried to play Freedom Cry but the terrible controls in the very first thing to do meant I have not progressed past said first thing.
13/12/2017 at 18:00 basilisk says:
FYI, tailing missions have been significantly reduced in Unity and almost completely abandoned in Syndicate. I think they are well aware the mechanic has never been very popular.
14/12/2017 at 01:24 fish99 says:
There weren’t that many tailing missions even in the original AC.
13/12/2017 at 15:20 popej says:
Please tell me “Oranges” was a spell check typo!
13/12/2017 at 15:24 Megatron says:
It’s an RPS in-joke. :)
13/12/2017 at 22:44 Someoldguy says:
It’ll grove on you.
13/12/2017 at 15:27 Megatron says:
Being a bit behind the curve with this series, I’ve recently decided I’m going to play through the entire series in order. I’m on the unfairly-maligned III now, which just surprised me with some rather lovely nautical boaty-battles that I wasn’t expecting to see until IV. See you in 2020 to discuss Origins further.
13/12/2017 at 16:27 TombBib says:
You sound like a complete douche.
13/12/2017 at 16:55 VN1X says:
Unlike you…
13/12/2017 at 21:42 Beefenstein says:
I’m sorry, but there’s absolutely no-one here who needs to be told that. So if you’re the one saying it in a room of people who cannot own that label it probably has to come home to you.
13/12/2017 at 17:06 NelsonMinar says:
For anyone else (American) not culturally literate enough to catch the reference, “Mrs Brown’s Boys” is not a porn movie.
13/12/2017 at 18:49 Megatron says:
There is an image in my head now that is not going away.
Thank you for that!
13/12/2017 at 21:43 Beefenstein says:
I laughed at this. Excellent stuff and thank you very much for sharing it.
14/12/2017 at 01:22 fish99 says:
Still no fix for the high CPU usage and the performance isn’t where it should be IMO. The game actually ran better two patches ago.