Tom Clancy vs. Predator: Wildlands introduces movie monster

Ubisoft’s Ghost Recon Wildlands this week introduces the Predator to the sandbox stealth-o-shooter. Yes, Predator, like the movies about headhunting aliens. Players will get to fight a Predator in a special challenge as well collect and use Predator items. As odd as this may be, it does make Wildlands more interesting to me as I’ll take a monster mash over oh-so-serious imperialist fantasy any day. And the Predators and Ghosts do have a lot in common: they both enjoy sneaking around jungles, casually slaughtering anyone they consider beneath themselves.
The crossover kicks off tomorrow, Thursday. In solo and cooperative play, Ghosts will get to fight the Predator themselves. Ubisoft say this is “the most difficult fight” in the game. Well, that fella can turn invisible, blast zapballs, see in all spectrums, and pop those natty wristknives. Preying upon the Predator will net players themed items, including his magical mask. This ‘Special Challenge’ will be available until some time in “early January”.
Ubisoft have also made the ‘Predator Pack’, a load of cosmetic doodads and weapons that I’d assume will be paid DLC?
Over in the competitive Ghost War mode, one of the two new classes arriving with the ‘Jungle Storm’ update on Thursday is inspired by Arnie’s character in the original Predator. He’ll have a ‘Battle Rage’ mode, which I hope makes him shout whenever he’s firing a gun.
That Ghost War update will also add Ranked play and another new class, the crossbow-packing Pathfinder.
Anyway. Predator! Good, yeah? I’d go for a Wildlands that was more Predator-y. Make this permanent. Let folks play 4v1 Ghosts vs. Predator. Make the Predator a playable sandbox character. Hell, make him the main character. Let’s have a sandbox game about Predators hunting Ghosts.
13/12/2017 at 19:38 N'Al says:
Only Arnie gets to say “If it bleeds we can kill it.”
13/12/2017 at 19:43 Creeping Death says:
“they both enjoy sneaking around jungles, casually slaughtering anyone they consider beneath themselves.”
Not really the predator’s thing, but OK.
Also why is the single player mission a timed thing? And one without an exact end date as well. That’s a terrible idea.
13/12/2017 at 22:10 master thief says:
Nonrecurring limited-time events in single-player games are INFURIATING. Their purpose is to give an incentive to people, who’d usually buy a single-player game on a sale a year or two later, to buy it earlier at full price. They also fuck over people who bought the game on release, but didn’t have the time to partake in the event.
13/12/2017 at 23:01 keithzg says:
Worth noting that the recent Hitman release fixes that aspect of the game (I feel particularly like noting that because I really hope IO Interactive stays in business). I missed a ton of the “elusive targets” by buying the game late, and the paid DLC update post-spinoff of the company adds the ability to play those missions now on demand.
13/12/2017 at 20:09 subdog says:
An enemy that can see you through cover and thick foliage from long distances? That doesn’t sound like Wildlands at all!
13/12/2017 at 20:52 Byrnghaer says:
I guess they COULD fuck up Ghost Recon even more than they already did. Just, wow. Man, I miss the glory days of the original.
13/12/2017 at 20:54 Juan Carlo says:
They are still making games with Tom Clancy’s name attached? He’s been dead for 5 years now. It seems a little morbid.
That said, a predator mod for the original 1990s era “Rainbow Six” would be awesome.
13/12/2017 at 22:32 Nacery says:
An spec ops team is sent to a South American jungle to deal with a group of narcos only to discover that both factions are being hunted by an alien hunter seeking for the ultimate prey.
Sounds like a nice premise for a Predator film to me.