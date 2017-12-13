Have You Played… Aztez?

Maybe you heard the story. An indie darling in 2012, eventually released into a changed world in 2017, commercial disaster and, at least, widespread coverage of said disaster after the fact.
I played Aztez; I gave it a few paragraphs in our weekly Unknown Pleasures round-up, genuinely unaware of how bright its light had once been and thinking of it as just another cool under-the-radar 2017 game. It was pretty good.
Pretty good isn’t often enough for a break-out hit these days, of course, but more than that I think Aztez didn’t quite live up to the bright promise that, checking our archives, it had half a decade ago. The complexity of its combo system certainly meant some sights to behold, and I think it pays off in that respect for people who want it for that respect:
I’m not sure the black and white and red all over art style is anything like as striking this late in the day, however – the monochromatic action game is a more familiar sight now – and I found the boardgamish campaign structure to be a little listless. Something that took five years to make probably shouldn’t fall out of one’s head quite so readily.
But the fighting was good, and I really do hate to see anything made with the right intentions fail. I hope it’s found its crowd, whether small or otherwise.
13/12/2017 at 15:55 Turkey says:
Maybe they should try to get a Nintendo Switch deal before that marketplace gets overcrowded with indie games too. Seems like an better fit, anyway.
13/12/2017 at 15:56 Vilos Cohaagen says:
the problem for me was that the game concept just didn’t appeal. The art style is lovely but I didn’t want to play a beat em up with combos mixed with strategy. I like strategy but not beat em ups. I imagine it fell between two stools for many people. Add to that the vastly different market in the 5 years it took them and it was always going to be tough.
13/12/2017 at 20:50 Nauallis says:
“Falling between two stools” is a remarkably weird way to mark time. Original though, I’ll give you that.
13/12/2017 at 17:33 Drib says:
Can’t speak to this game itself or the controversy over it, that I’ve never heard of, but the art style sure looks cool.
13/12/2017 at 18:41 dontnormally says:
There wasn’t any controversy it just sold poorly.
13/12/2017 at 23:47 Baines says:
The “controversy” is probably in reference to the Engaget piece linked above by Alec.
It wasn’t a controversy, but it drew some mixed reactions for various (not controversial) reasons. Which some that thought the article was great might feel was controversial.
13/12/2017 at 22:35 mukuste says:
I actually hadn’t heard that this did so poorly. Bit of a shame. I still want to play it (from what I’ve read, the combat parts are basically “Bayonetta – The Side Scroller”, and Bayonetta is one of the best action games ever made), but the apparently pointless strategy metagame put me off of getting it so far.
13/12/2017 at 23:29 Hmm-Hmm. says:
The black and white aesthetic is nice, but a bit.. opaque? Or perhaps stark is a better word.
I haven’t played it, and I was interested in it. But what I got from the embedded gameplay video was that the combat feels bullet-spongey (except.. without bullets. You know what I mean). You know, unlike something like one-finger death punch. I’m not sure how common that is in the genre, this isn’t exactly a fighting game where you face equal opponents and given the effects make your attacks feel like they should do more than just toss the opponents about. I don’t know, it just makes me feel as if the attacks are less weighty than I’d like them to be.