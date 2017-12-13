Okami HD splashes onto PC

The list of games I feel I’ve dearly missed by skipping most consoles isn’t long, and it grows shorter all the time as classics are ported to PC. The latest venerated console game to come our way is Okami, Clover Studio’s 2006 game about a sun goddess incarnated as a wolf to save the land from darkness with her magical ink brush, launched last night. Now named Okami HD, it’s not majorly rebuilt but it is a bit prettier and hey it’s on PC so good, great, wonderful.
Oh, and you’ll get a snazzy Dota 2 courier skin too.
Okami explores a mythological historical Japan where demons are up to no good and the sun goddess Amaterasu has come to stop them as white wolf. It’s an action-adventure game with fights, quests, stats, dogs, and elemental magic with to the ink brush, which has players draw on the screen to cast spells.
I’ve not played it yet but heard many good things from folks over the years. Okami first hit PlayStation 2 in 2006, then has been updated and ported across several other consoles since. I suppose I might see for myself now.
This edition boasts keyboard and mouse support and brings back the loading screen minigames that had been removed from earlier re-releases, which is nice. On the technotrouble side, some folks are having trouble getting their controllers working and yep, the framerate is capped at 30fps but mate, it’s still Okami.
Capcom dissolved Clover Studio, who also made Viewtiful Joe and God Hand, six months after launching Okami. A number of key Clover members later founded PlatinumGames, the studio who have made wonderful games including Bayonetta and Nier: Automata.
Okami HD is £16/€20/$20 on Steam. Buy it before January 15, 2018 and you’ll also get a little Amaterasu to serve you as a courier in Dota 2.
13/12/2017 at 15:03 Urthman says:
If they did it right, having a mouse for the spell-drawing parts seems like it would be really nice.
13/12/2017 at 15:17 Floflo81 says:
👍 You can draw with the mouse according to the Steam reviews!
link to steamcommunity.com
13/12/2017 at 15:19 Mungrul says:
Please Capcom, give us Viewtiful Joe too!
BTW Alice, Okami’s basically the best Zelda clone. It’s a little too long maybe, but it’s got a massive heart, and is incredibly inventive.
13/12/2017 at 16:23 Godwhacker says:
And God Hand. Please give us God Hand. If you thought the Souls games were hard you’ve not seen anything until you’ve played that.
13/12/2017 at 16:25 LennyLeonardo says:
You are not Alexander.
13/12/2017 at 15:53 Baltech says:
The goodest God, finally on PC :O
13/12/2017 at 16:26 LennyLeonardo says:
Okami is the best of all the games. I love it so much. The end.
13/12/2017 at 16:53 Pliqu3011 says:
Loved this on the Wii a few years back. Gorgeous art and a great, memorable soundtrack.
Price is pretty reasonable too. Very tempted to pick it up and do another playthrough.
13/12/2017 at 17:21 Jack_Empty says:
Its nice but a whole 3rd too long. It reminded me of Soundgarden, whose songs always seemed to include false endings where you think it winding up… but no, back you go for another 2 mins of widdling.
13/12/2017 at 19:40 KidWithKnife says:
I would have put it like, “It reminds me of Soundgarden, in that it is one of the best things ever and you owe it to yourself to check it out immediately”. But fair enough. :P
13/12/2017 at 17:35 bretfrag says:
“and elemental magic with to the ink brush, ”
Does this site even have an editor?
13/12/2017 at 18:20 Synesthesia says:
One of my favourite games of all time. I could play this, katamari and dark souls forever, on a loop. And it comes with a kickass courier too.
13/12/2017 at 19:19 Kamestos says:
Regarding the picture on top of the article, this boss is quite far in the game and Ammy has only the basic 3 solar energy (hearts) ?
I love this game, I do a run every year.
13/12/2017 at 19:48 Stingy McDuck says:
If someone releases a 60fps mod, I would bite. Mouse+KB controls get automatically negated when your framerate is low, making a controller a better option.
13/12/2017 at 22:18 PancakeWizard says:
It’s a third-person action game. A controller will always be the better option.
13/12/2017 at 20:19 Xzi says:
The 30 FPS cap is pretty lazy. They say everything is tied to framerate and that’s why they couldn’t change it, but I’ve already played through Okami at 60 FPS in 1440p on an emulator and had no issues.
Regardless, we finally get a native PC port, so I can’t pass this up at $20.