Star Wars Battlefront 2’s free Last Jedi DLC marches out today

Oh look, Star Wars has snuck up on me again. At midnight tonight, cinema goers that are enthusiastic enough to brave the crowds will get to ogle The Last Jedi, sci-fi’s premier space wizard opera. Cinema screens aren’t the only place you’ll find new Star Wars, though – EA are dropping a batch of free Star Wars Battlefront 2 content today, giving you the chance to get new Star Wars under your fingers as well as across from your eyeballs. That stuff gets everywhere.
The Last Jedi DLC brings a couple of new heroes, multiplayer maps and ships, though I’m most interested in the three new chapters for the singleplayer campaign.
Those singlelayer missions tie into the new film, but if you’re worried about spoilers then Battlefront 2 writer Mitch Dyer will tell you that you don’t need to be overly concerned. In a tweet, he suggests that those who want into the movie completely blind should hold off on playing the new Resurrection chapters of the campaign, but that if you’ve already watched the trailers (I presume for the movie) then you’re good to go. The new chapters follow Iden Versio during the First Order’s rise to power. Iden is a likeable character whose motivation is neither coherent nor particularly interesting, but I do want to see how this bridges that gap between the end of the original trilogy and The Force Awakens.
Between the chokepointy maps and the infuriating progression system, I don’t have much desire to return to the multiplayer – although this update does fix one of my gripes with it. You can now pop 3 Star Cards into each trooper’s loadout straight away, where previously you had to unlock a bunch of cards that you’d likely never use in order to access the second and third slots. It’s smoothing out one wrinkle on a system that’s a scrunched up and tattered mess, but it’s a step in the right direction.
Those new heroes I mentioned are Finn and Captain Phasma, and they tie into a ‘choose your faction’ event that EA started on December 5th. The team that completes the most challenges will earn a special crate for their hero, and there’ll be more challenges and rewards in the weeks to come.
As for those new maps, Crait is a planetary affair where the rebels have to stop the Empire from escorting an MT-M6. D’Quar is a Starfighter assault map, in which you can now fly around in Tallie Lintra’s RZ-2 A-wing. Poe Dameron’s T-70 X-wing has a new ability, too.
The update also brings a bunch of balance changes for heroes, as well as bug fixes and server-lag improvements. Lando, Chewbacca and Palpatine have all been buffed, while Boba Fett has been toned down a little. I’ll leave you to peruse the patch notes in full.
I’ll also leave you with this, because it’s wonderful.
13/12/2017 at 16:44 Vacuity729 says:
Why do you have a Buck Rogers picture for the lead picture? This makes no sense!
13/12/2017 at 17:56 demicanadian says:
Maybe they wanted to insert Flash Gordon instead, but dun goofed?
13/12/2017 at 16:58 crazyd says:
I really wish sites would stop giving this garbage fire of a game ink. It’s not like you guys do articles on every game out there that releases a patch. Why this one? It’s a game that’s particularly spiteful to it’s purchasers, the only press it deserves is negative.
13/12/2017 at 17:19 voidmind says:
There’s plenty of people who like and play the game despite their disapproval of loot box based progression. If you don’t care about it, you can just continue to scroll down to other posts.
13/12/2017 at 18:44 peterako1989 says:
Correction. There are plenty of people who like the lustre and fluff of star wars. When all that wears off, what’s left is a bargain bin game that no one would care about otherwise.
13/12/2017 at 17:22 Juan Carlo says:
I really want to play this game just to run through all the pretty environments for 5 or 6 hours. I’ve never liked the Battlefield series as you always feel piddly and underpowered, but heck if the level design in this doesn’t look great.
I’m abstaining from getting it for microtransaction reasons, though. I’ll wait 2 years and get it when it’s 10 dollars.
13/12/2017 at 17:31 Drib says:
If I had to hazard a guess at the reason, it would be “because people will click on it and read it” and that’s generally the reason a site like this makes articles.
The game is still fun (by reports) even if it’s laden with some questionable design.
Don’t look at everything in such a binary good/bad light.
13/12/2017 at 17:41 LennyLeonardo says:
Ha.
13/12/2017 at 19:11 aircool says:
I picked up this game over the weekend as I had multiple discount codes which meant I could pick up the expensive version for about £30.
The game is a bit of a mess, especially the whole crate system, but that’s old news.
Currently, I can’t play it because the colourblind mode I have to use uses the same colour (at least from my perspective) for bad guys on the map and HUD as it does for your squad members.
Why do developers keep getting colourblind modes so fucking wrong all the time? The colourblind options available seem more like an insult than anything useful. Why do they have to give modes based on three types of colourblindness when the whole issue is far more complicated, yet would easily be solved by offering custom colours.
I just feel like throwing my PC out of the window sometimes :/